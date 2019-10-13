Roster Dance | FCD & NTXSC

This is the complete list of every player on the FC Dallas and North Texas Soccer Club rosters, as well as every name connected or linked to the two teams.
Notes
FCD reset back to 8 international slots for 2025. Then they added one via trade so they currently sit at 9.
They also acquired one for 2026 from LA Galaxy giving them 10 spots for next season after getting one before in the Nkosi Tafari trade.
FC Dallas Roster Dance 2025
MLS rosters hold up to 30 (or 31) active players. Players 1 to 20 (and a 21st inactive player) are on the Senior Roster and have to fit in the salary cap. MLS teams may carry as few as 18 players on this senior roster if they wish.
With the release of the ’24 salaries, I’ve added base salary and guaranteed comp to each player at the end of their notes.
Senior Roster
18 to 20 players active (plus 1 inactive). Teams get a cap charge for having fewer than 18 players.
|Name
|Status
|Notes
|1
|Lalas Abubakar
|29 yo (30 in Dec ’25) CB. New contract through ’26 with ’27 option. US / Ghana.
|2
|“Show” Cafumana
|Int 1
|26 yo (27 in March ’26) Angolan DM. 1-year loan (till June 2025) with a buy option. $462, 000 / $504,000.
|3
|Léo Chú
|U22, Green card.
|Brazil W. 25 yo (26 in April ’26). No contract options. $550,000 / $550,000
|4
|Patrickson Delgado
|U22, Int 2
|FCD bought, signed through ’27 with ’28 option. 20 yo (21 in Oct ’25). Ecuadorian CM. $150,000 / $176,280
|5
|Marco Farfan
|xHG
|LB. Contract through ’25 with ’26 option. Former US U23. 26 yo (27 in Nov ’25) $512,000 / $544,813
|6
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|’25 option picked up. ’26 option. CB, 33 yo (34 in Jan ’26). Born in Nigeria but US citizenship. $620,000 / $683,625
|7
|Anderson Julio
|Green card, TAM
|W/9. ’25 option picked up by RSL, FCD has ’26 option. 28 yo (29 in May of ’25) $700,000 / $773,750
|8
|Bernard Kamungo
|Wing or 9. US Citizen, Tanzania refugee. Contract through ’27 w/ options for ’28 & ’29. 23 yo (24 in Jan ’26) $89,716 / $89,716
|9
|Sebastian Lletget
|TAM
|US pool. CM. Contract through ’25 w/ ’26 option. 32 yo (33 in Sept ’25). $750,000 / $841,250
|10
|Shaq Moore
|28 yo (29 in Nov ’25). USMNT. RB. New contract through ’26 with ’27 option.
|11
|Petar Musa
|Int 3
DP 2
|Contract thru ’27 with ’28 option. 27 yo (28 in March ’26) Croatian striker at Benfica. $1.8 mil / $2.23 mil
|12
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|Green card
|New deal through ’26 with ’27 & ’28 options. Assume (for now) he’s got a raise and moves to the senior roster. South African CM. 27 yo (28 in Feb ’26) $89,716 / $89,716
|13
|Maarten Paes
|Green Card
|Dutch GK. Contract through ’26 w/ ’27 & ’28 options. 26 yo (27 in May ’25) $325,000 / $397,000
|14
|Paxton Pomykal
|xHG, TAM
|Contract through ’26 w/ ’27 option. 25 yo (26 in Dec ’25) $950,000 / $1,058,000
|15
|Ramiro
|Int 4
|31 yo (32 in May ’25) Brazilian. Utility from Cruzeiro. Signed through ’26 with ’27 option.
|16
|Osaze Urhoghide
|Int 5, TAM
|24 yo (25 in July ’25). British of Nigerian ancestry. Born in Rotterdam. Contract through ’28 with a ’29 option.
|17
|Lucho Acosta
|DP
|Argentine 10. 30 yo (31 in May ’25). Green card. Contract through ’26 with ’27 option. $2.9 mil / $4.2 mil.
|18
|Antonio Carrera
|HG
|21 yo (22 in March ’26). ’25 option picked up. Option for ’26. $125,000 / $144,519
|19
|Kaick
|Int 6, U22
|19 yo Brazilian 6 (20 in Nov ’25), reported $4 mil buy from Gremio. 4-year contract with ’29 option.
|20
|Open Spot
|Created by the loan of Enes Sali but his loan only lasts till July.
Supplemental Roster – No salary cap hit
10 active players plus as many extra homegrowns as you want. Thus this roster will be in greater flux than it used to be.
The Supplemental Roster can include HGs with salaries up to $125k more than the Supplemental spots… so $210k total on the high end.
Supplemental – roster spots 21 to 24
$104,000 salary minimum in 2025. Includes Generation adidas. No age restriction.
|Name
|Status
|Notes
|21
|Álvaro Augusto
|Int 7
|19 yo (20 yo in April ’25) Portuguese/Brazilian CB transferred from Portimonense SC. Signed through ’27 with ’28 and ’29 options.
|22
|Logan Farrington
|New contract through ’27 w/ ’28 & ’29 options. 23 yo (24 in Dec ’25) $71,401 / $71,401
|23
|Nolan Norris
|HG
|35th Homegrown. LB, CB, 6. Contract through ’25 w/ ’26 & ’27 options. 20 yo (21 in Feb of ’26). $89,716 / $108,358
|24
|Tarik Scott
|HG
|34th Homegrown. F/W. Contract through ’25 w/ ’26 & ’27 options. 19 yo (20 in April of ’25). $89,716 / $105,658
Reserve – roster spots 25 to 30
$80,622 minimum salary in 2025, age 24 and under during the season only.
There’s also been a change to the Homegrown rule starting in 2023, you can effectively have any many as you can afford but they too have to be “active” and “on the roster” to play in MLS.
|Name
|Status
|Notes
|25
|Michael Collodi
|Signed Homegrown (40th). US GK. 23 yo (24 in May ’25). Signed through ’26 with ’27 & ’28 options.
|26
|Open Spot
|Endeleny loan, could activate Baran, Molina, or Urzua.
|27
|Diego Garcia
|HG
|Signed Homegrown (38th). 18 yo (19 in Oct ’25). US CM. Contract through ’27 with ’28 & ’29 options.
|28
|Enzo Newman
|1st round pick from Oregon State. Signed through ’26 with options through ’29. 19 yo (20 in Dec ’25).
|29
|Pedrinho
|Int 8
|21 yo (22 in April ’25) Wing/10. Contract for ’25, with options for ’26 and ’27.
|30
|Anthony Ramirez
|HG
|19 yo (20 in Dec ’25) W/8/10. US & Mexico YNT. Signed Homegrown (39th). Contract for ’25, with options for ’26, ’27, and ’28.
|31
|Tomas Pondeca
|Out on loan but FCD has right of recall.
New rule: Player 31 is a player who will mostly play for an MLS Next Pro team and still be eligible for Cup games for the MLS side. He can be over the age of 21.
Players beyond 30 have to be Homegrown and are the ones most likely to be with North Texas SC the most.
Off-Roster Homegrowns
This is a new designation for the “extra” Homegrowns signed in MLS. 21 years and under, these players can play in unlimited cup games and up to 6 regular season MLS games without being activated to the 30-man roster.
|Name
|Status
|Notes
|Daniel Baran
|HG
|Signed Homegrown (41st). W. 18 yo (19 in Sept ’25) Poland YNT. Contract through ’26 with ’27 & ’28 options.
|Malachi Molina
|HG
|Signed Homegrown (42nd). Jamaica U17 & U20. High school class of ’25. 18 yo (19 in Oct of ’25). Contract through ’26 with ’27 & ’28 options.
|Alejandro Urzua
|HG
|18 yo (19 in April ’25) Contract through ’25 with options to ’28. 36th FCD Homegrown. $71,401 / $71,401
For now, these are our best guesses at who they will be, it’s the players we most expect to spend the bulk of their time with North Texas SC.
Season Ending Injured Reserve
Can not return and won’t play this year. Cleared from the roster.
|Geovane Jesus
|U22, Int
|RB from Cruzeiro. Reported $1.5 mil buy. Signed through ’26 with ’27 option. 23 yo (24 in July ’25). $300,000 / $347,000. Cartilage damage.
FC Dallas Outgoing Loans
Full-time loans outside the organization.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|Notes
|Colorado Switchbacks FC
|Herbert Endeley
|’25 option picked up. US RB/RW 23 yo (24 in Oct ’25). Option ’26. $71,401 / $71,401 Loan through ’25 with right of recall.
|Texoma FC
|Diego Pepi
|HG
|20 yo (21 in Dec ’25). Contract for ’25 with options for ’26, ’27, & ’28. Younger brother of El Tren. Loan to Texoma FC.
|New Mexico United
|Tomas Pondeca
|Loan for 2024 with right of recall. 23 yo (24 in Oct ’25). Contract through ’25 with ’26 & ’27 options. $71,401 / $71,401
|Phoenix Rising
|Carl Sainté
|Int
|Loan for 2025. 22 yo (23 in Aug ’25). Signed thru ’25 with ’26 & ’27 options. Haitian, CB/6. $71,401 / $71,401
|Al-Riyadh SC
|Enes Sali
|Int, U22
|Loan to July 2025. 19 yo (20 in Feb ’26) Romanian int winger. Canadian. Signed through ’27 with ’28 option using the U22 Initiative. $300k / $345k
North Texas SC Roster Dance 2025
Since 2022, MLS Next Pro roster rules have given North Texas SC a roster of up to 35 total players: 24 pro and 11 amateurs.
Pro Roster Players
Up to 24 players under pro contract for 2025
|Name
|Notes
|1
|Victor Darub
|American/Brazilian GK out of Botafogo but born in Nebraska. 19 yo (20 in Nov ’25) Signed through ’25 with ’26 option.
|2
|Leonardo Orejarena
|Signed from Barca USA. 17 yo (18 in Nov ’25)10/W. US U17. Contract through ’25 with ’26 option. FCD traded for MLS Homegrown rights.
|3
|Isaiah Kaakoush
|17 yo (18 in Jan ’26) DM, CB from Barca USA. HG rights acquired from RSL. Signed through ’25 with a ’26 option.
|4
|Kaka Scabin
|2007. CB or outside back. Contract through 2025. 18 yo (19 in Jan ’26) HS class of 2025. Sources: Hybrid deal, HG in ’26.
|5
|Jaidyn Contreras
|2007. Left W/B. Finally official, contract for 2025. 17 yo (18 in Sept ’25). Sources: Hybrid deal, HG in ’26.
|6
|Caleb Swann
|2007, 8. Signed for 2025. Graduating HS in Dec ’24 (class of 2025.) 18 yo (19 in Feb ’26). Sources: Hybrid deal, HG in ’26.
|7
|Gianluca Cangiano
|Arg/Italian F from San Lorenzo. 22 yo (23 in Jan of ’26). Signed for ’25 with ’26 option.
|8
|Zach Molomo
|LB, 2008, 16 yo (17 in July ’25). Signed through ’26 with a ’27 option. US/Nigerian from Plano. Class of ’26.
|9
|Samuel Sarver
|Indiana senior winger/forward. 5’10” 156 lbs. Signed through ’25 with ’26 option. 22 yo (23 in March ’26)
|10
|James Bulkeley
|19 yo center back (20 in May ’25) from UAE. New Zealand U20. Signed for ’25 with a ’26 option.
|11
|Marlon Luccin
|18 yo (19 in Sept ’25) 8/10 and the son of Peter Luccin. Signed through ’26 with a ’27 option.
|12
|Favour Aroyameh
|18 yo HM from Nigeria (19 in May ’25). Last played for Inter Lagos FC. Contract thru ’26 with ’27 option. Our sources say his initial visa was denied.
|13
|Mohamed Cisset
|3rd Round FCD pick. Canadian. Mali Olympic team and U23. CB. 6’2″ Sophomore at Penn State. Out of the Montverde Academy. Contract for 25 with ’26 option.
|14
|Josh Torquato
|2007, U18 LB. Former Wake Forest commit. 1st team training spring camp invitee. Class of ’25. late invite to Portugal camp. Signed for 2025. Source: hybrid contract.
|15
|JT Harms
|22 yo (23 in March ’26). Indiana U GK. Undrafted free agent. Signed for ’25 with ’26 option.
|16
|Nico Montoya
|17 yo (18 in April ’25) Academy GK. Signed through ’26 with ’27 option. Straight NTX deal. Class of ’25. Lots of 1st team training. Was in ’25 Portugal camp.
|17
|Aaron Essel
|19 yo (20 in July ’25) 6 from Ghana. Signed on loan through ’25 with a ’26 option from St. Johnstone FC.
|18
|Samuel Sedeh
|15 yo (16 in July ’25) W/9, Brazilian American. Announced deal through 2026, but it’s a hybrid deal and will elevate to HG in 2027.
|19
|Faisu Sangare
|22 yo (23 in Nov ’25) striker from Liberia. Played for Buxton Football Club of the National League North in England. Contract for ’25 with ’26 option.
Potential Academy Players for North Texas SC in 2024
With the new MLS Next rules that began in ’22, there can be up to 11 amateur players at any one time, including from the Academy. There is a roster freeze date (TBD) so these players could, in theory, be changed/rotated up until that freeze.
|Name
|Notes
|1
|Michael Cortellessa
|2007, U18 RB. Class of ’25. Harvard commit.
|2
|Ian Charles
|2007. U18. Converted from 6 to CB. Has been on NTX bench. UCLA commit. 1st team training spring camp invitee. Class of ’25. late invite to Portugal camp.
|3
|Landon Hickam
|2007, U18 holding mid. SMU signee. Made NTX debut. 1st team training spring camp invitee. Class of ’25.
|4
|Steel Cook
|2009. U16 attacking mid. Made NTX debut. First ’09. US U17.
|5
|Chris Salazar
|2007, U18 striker, has played in a couple of NTSC games.
|6
|Saul Guzman
|2007, U18 left CB. Has some 1st team training. Class of ’25.
|7
|Blake Wheeler
|2007. U18 GK. Has been on NTX bench. Class of ’25. Has some 1st team training.
|8
|Jonah Gibson
|2008. U17 D, made NTX debut.
The Others List
This list has been reset for ’24.
Waivers, out-of-contract, cuts, trialists, and links. Anyone connected to FCD or North Texas SC for 2025.
- Michael Keane – 32 yo Everton CB linked to Dallas.
- Evander – Multiple people reported a $12 mil offer to POR from FCD.
- Junya Ito – Stade de Reims 32 yo winger. FCD “interest.”
- Benjamín Rollheiser – 24 yo Arg, wing/10 at Benfica. FCD held talks but didn’t progress.
- Mario Rui – 33 yo LB from Napoli, FCD approached. Denied by Bogert.
- Bambo Diaby – Elche CF rejected €2.5M offer from FCD.
- Asier Illarramendi – Out of contract. Off to San Lorenzo?
- Nkosi Tafari – traded to LAFC.
- Baltasar Rodríguez – 21 yo W/10 from Racing. Argentine. Dallas checking conditions.
- Arnaud Nordin – 26 yo Forward from Montpellier, Dallas has “interest.”
- Alan Velasco – Sold to Boca Juniors.
- Paul Arriola – Traded to Seattle Sounders.
- Leonard Londe Jr. – Option declined by NTSC end of 2024.
- Jesus Ferreira – Traded to Seattle Sounders.
- Darius Olaru – 26 yo Romanian AM/CM/W linked to FCD. 5 mil euro out clause.
- Sam Junqua – Traded for Anderson Julio.
- Ruan – Free agent. Not returning.
- Riccieli – Brazilian CB, 26. FCD had a loan w/ buy option rejected.
- Tyshawn Rose – Out of contract end of 2024. Signed Huntsville City FC.
- Dylan Lacy – Out of contract end of 2024.
- Lautaro Taboada – Option declined by NTSC end of 2024.
- Abdoul Zanne – Loan ended.
- Nico Gordon – Option declined by NTSC end of 2024. Signed Monterey Bay FC.
- Nick Mendonca – Option declined by NTSC end of 2024. Signed Chattanooga FC.
- Diego Valdés – Chilean CM. Linked to Dallas and LAG.
- Mads Westergren – Option declined by NTSC end of 2024.
- Turner Humphrey – Option declined by NTSC end of 2024.
- Jimmy Maurer – Signed with Houston Dynamo.
- Vince Osuji – 18 yo CB at Kalmar FF, “FCD intereted.”
- Eugene Ansah – FCD Option declined end of 2024.
- Liam Fraser – FCD Option declined end of 2024.
- Omar Gonzalez – FCD Option declined end of 2024.
- Malik Henry-Scott – FCD Option declined end of 2024.
- Amet Korca – FCD Option declined end of 2024.
- Isaiah Parker – FCD Option declined end of 2024.
- Dante Sealy – FCD Option declined end of 2024.
- Ema Twumasi – FCD Option declined end of 2024.