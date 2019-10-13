Roster Dance | FCD & NTXSC

This is the complete list of every player on the FC Dallas and North Texas Soccer Club rosters, as well as every name connected or linked to the two teams.

Notes

FCD reset back to 8 international slots for 2025. Then they added one via trade so they currently sit at 9.

They also acquired one for 2026 from LA Galaxy giving them 10 spots for next season after getting one before in the Nkosi Tafari trade.

FC Dallas Roster Dance 2025

MLS rosters hold up to 30 (or 31) active players. Players 1 to 20 (and a 21st inactive player) are on the Senior Roster and have to fit in the salary cap. MLS teams may carry as few as 18 players on this senior roster if they wish.

With the release of the ’24 salaries, I’ve added base salary and guaranteed comp to each player at the end of their notes.

Senior Roster

18 to 20 players active (plus 1 inactive). Teams get a cap charge for having fewer than 18 players.

NameStatusNotes
1Lalas Abubakar29 yo (30 in Dec ’25) CB. New contract through ’26 with ’27 option. US / Ghana.
2“Show” CafumanaInt 126 yo (27 in March ’26) Angolan DM. 1-year loan (till June 2025) with a buy option. $462, 000 / $504,000.
3Léo ChúU22, Green card.Brazil W. 25 yo (26 in April ’26). No contract options. $550,000 / $550,000
4Patrickson DelgadoU22, Int 2FCD bought, signed through ’27 with ’28 option. 20 yo (21 in Oct ’25). Ecuadorian CM. $150,000 / $176,280
5Marco FarfanxHGLB. Contract through ’25 with ’26 option. Former US U23. 26 yo (27 in Nov ’25) $512,000 / $544,813
6Sebastien Ibeagha’25 option picked up. ’26 option. CB, 33 yo (34 in Jan ’26). Born in Nigeria but US citizenship. $620,000 / $683,625
7Anderson JulioGreen card, TAMW/9. ’25 option picked up by RSL, FCD has ’26 option. 28 yo (29 in May of ’25) $700,000 / $773,750
8Bernard KamungoWing or 9. US Citizen, Tanzania refugee. Contract through ’27 w/ options for ’28 & ’29. 23 yo (24 in Jan ’26) $89,716 / $89,716
9Sebastian LletgetTAMUS pool. CM. Contract through ’25 w/ ’26 option. 32 yo (33 in Sept ’25). $750,000 / $841,250
10Shaq Moore28 yo (29 in Nov ’25). USMNT. RB. New contract through ’26 with ’27 option.
11Petar MusaInt 3
DP 2		Contract thru ’27 with ’28 option. 27 yo (28 in March ’26) Croatian striker at Benfica. $1.8 mil / $2.23 mil
12Tsiki NtsabelengGreen cardNew deal through ’26 with ’27 & ’28 options. Assume (for now) he’s got a raise and moves to the senior roster. South African CM. 27 yo (28 in Feb ’26) $89,716 / $89,716
13Maarten PaesGreen CardDutch GK. Contract through ’26 w/ ’27 & ’28 options. 26 yo (27 in May ’25) $325,000 / $397,000
14Paxton PomykalxHG, TAMContract through ’26 w/ ’27 option. 25 yo (26 in Dec ’25) $950,000 / $1,058,000
15RamiroInt 431 yo (32 in May ’25) Brazilian. Utility from Cruzeiro. Signed through ’26 with ’27 option.
16Osaze UrhoghideInt 5, TAM24 yo (25 in July ’25). British of Nigerian ancestry. Born in Rotterdam. Contract through ’28 with a ’29 option.
17Lucho AcostaDPArgentine 10. 30 yo (31 in May ’25). Green card. Contract through ’26 with ’27 option. $2.9 mil / $4.2 mil.
18Antonio CarreraHG21 yo (22 in March ’26). ’25 option picked upOption for ’26. $125,000 / $144,519
19KaickInt 6, U2219 yo Brazilian 6 (20 in Nov ’25), reported $4 mil buy from Gremio. 4-year contract with ’29 option.
20Open SpotCreated by the loan of Enes Sali but his loan only lasts till July.
xHG = original Homegrown no longer on their initial Homegrown deal.

Supplemental Roster – No salary cap hit

10 active players plus as many extra homegrowns as you want. Thus this roster will be in greater flux than it used to be.

The Supplemental Roster can include HGs with salaries up to $125k more than the Supplemental spots… so $210k total on the high end.

Supplemental – roster spots 21 to 24
$104,000 salary minimum in 2025. Includes Generation adidas. No age restriction.

NameStatusNotes
21Álvaro AugustoInt 719 yo (20 yo in April ’25) Portuguese/Brazilian CB transferred from Portimonense SC. Signed through ’27 with ’28 and ’29 options.
22Logan FarringtonNew contract through ’27 w/ ’28 & ’29 options. 23 yo (24 in Dec ’25) $71,401 / $71,401
23Nolan NorrisHG35th Homegrown. LB, CB, 6. Contract through ’25 w/ ’26 & ’27 options. 20 yo (21 in Feb of ’26). $89,716 / $108,358
24Tarik ScottHG34th Homegrown. F/W. Contract through ’25 w/ ’26 & ’27 options. 19 yo (20 in April of ’25). $89,716 / $105,658

Reserve – roster spots 25 to 30
$80,622 minimum salary in 2025, age 24 and under during the season only.

There’s also been a change to the Homegrown rule starting in 2023, you can effectively have any many as you can afford but they too have to be “active” and “on the roster” to play in MLS.

NameStatusNotes
25Michael CollodiSigned Homegrown (40th). US GK. 23 yo (24 in May ’25). Signed through ’26 with ’27 & ’28 options.
26Open SpotEndeleny loan, could activate Baran, Molina, or Urzua.
27Diego GarciaHGSigned Homegrown (38th). 18 yo (19 in Oct ’25). US CM. Contract through ’27 with ’28 & ’29 options.
28Enzo Newman1st round pick from Oregon State. Signed through ’26 with options through ’29. 19 yo (20 in Dec ’25).
29PedrinhoInt 821 yo (22 in April ’25) Wing/10. Contract for ’25, with options for ’26 and ’27.
30Anthony RamirezHG19 yo (20 in Dec ’25) W/8/10. US & Mexico YNT. Signed Homegrown (39th). Contract for ’25, with options for ’26, ’27, and ’28.
31Tomas PondecaOut on loan but FCD has right of recall.

New rule: Player 31 is a player who will mostly play for an MLS Next Pro team and still be eligible for Cup games for the MLS side. He can be over the age of 21.

Players beyond 30 have to be Homegrown and are the ones most likely to be with North Texas SC the most.

Off-Roster Homegrowns

This is a new designation for the “extra” Homegrowns signed in MLS. 21 years and under, these players can play in unlimited cup games and up to 6 regular season MLS games without being activated to the 30-man roster.

NameStatusNotes
Daniel BaranHGSigned Homegrown (41st). W. 18 yo (19 in Sept ’25) Poland YNT. Contract through ’26 with ’27 & ’28 options.
Malachi MolinaHGSigned Homegrown (42nd). Jamaica U17 & U20. High school class of ’25. 18 yo (19 in Oct of ’25). Contract through ’26 with ’27 & ’28 options.
Alejandro UrzuaHG18 yo (19 in April ’25) Contract through ’25 with options to ’28. 36th FCD Homegrown. $71,401 / $71,401

For now, these are our best guesses at who they will be, it’s the players we most expect to spend the bulk of their time with North Texas SC.

Season Ending Injured Reserve

Can not return and won’t play this year. Cleared from the roster.

Geovane JesusU22, IntRB from Cruzeiro. Reported $1.5 mil buy. Signed through ’26 with ’27 option. 23 yo (24 in July ’25). $300,000 / $347,000. Cartilage damage.

FC Dallas Outgoing Loans

Full-time loans outside the organization.

TeamNameStatusNotes
Colorado Switchbacks FCHerbert Endeley’25 option picked up. US RB/RW 23 yo (24 in Oct ’25). Option ’26. $71,401 / $71,401 Loan through ’25 with right of recall.
Texoma FCDiego PepiHG20 yo (21 in Dec ’25). Contract for ’25 with options for ’26, ’27, & ’28. Younger brother of El Tren. Loan to Texoma FC.
New Mexico UnitedTomas PondecaLoan for 2024 with right of recall. 23 yo (24 in Oct ’25). Contract through ’25 with ’26 & ’27 options. $71,401 / $71,401
Phoenix RisingCarl SaintéIntLoan for 2025. 22 yo (23 in Aug ’25). Signed thru ’25 with ’26 & ’27 options. Haitian, CB/6. $71,401 / $71,401
Al-Riyadh SCEnes SaliInt, U22Loan to July 2025. 19 yo (20 in Feb ’26) Romanian int winger. Canadian. Signed through ’27 with ’28 option using the U22 Initiative. $300k / $345k

North Texas SC Roster Dance 2025

Since 2022, MLS Next Pro roster rules have given North Texas SC a roster of up to 35 total players: 24 pro and 11 amateurs.

Pro Roster Players

Up to 24 players under pro contract for 2025

NameNotes
1Victor DarubAmerican/Brazilian GK out of Botafogo but born in Nebraska. 19 yo (20 in Nov ’25) Signed through ’25 with ’26 option.
2Leonardo OrejarenaSigned from Barca USA. 17 yo (18 in Nov ’25)10/W. US U17. Contract through ’25 with ’26 option. FCD traded for MLS Homegrown rights.
3Isaiah Kaakoush17 yo (18 in Jan ’26) DM, CB from Barca USA. HG rights acquired from RSL. Signed through ’25 with a ’26 option.
4Kaka Scabin2007. CB or outside back. Contract through 2025. 18 yo (19 in Jan ’26) HS class of 2025. Sources: Hybrid deal, HG in ’26.
5Jaidyn Contreras2007. Left W/B. Finally official, contract for 2025. 17 yo (18 in Sept ’25). Sources: Hybrid deal, HG in ’26.
6Caleb Swann2007, 8. Signed for 2025. Graduating HS in Dec ’24 (class of 2025.) 18 yo (19 in Feb ’26). Sources: Hybrid deal, HG in ’26.
7Gianluca CangianoArg/Italian F from San Lorenzo. 22 yo (23 in Jan of ’26). Signed for ’25 with ’26 option.
8Zach MolomoLB, 2008, 16 yo (17 in July ’25). Signed through ’26 with a ’27 option. US/Nigerian from Plano. Class of ’26.
9Samuel SarverIndiana senior winger/forward. 5’10” 156 lbs. Signed through ’25 with ’26 option. 22 yo (23 in March ’26)
10James Bulkeley 19 yo center back (20 in May ’25) from UAE. New Zealand U20. Signed for ’25 with a ’26 option.
11Marlon Luccin18 yo (19 in Sept ’25) 8/10 and the son of Peter Luccin. Signed through ’26 with a ’27 option.
12Favour Aroyameh18 yo HM from Nigeria (19 in May ’25). Last played for Inter Lagos FC. Contract thru ’26 with ’27 option. Our sources say his initial visa was denied.
13Mohamed Cisset3rd Round FCD pick. Canadian. Mali Olympic team and U23. CB. 6’2″ Sophomore at Penn State. Out of the Montverde Academy. Contract for 25 with ’26 option.
14Josh Torquato2007, U18 LB. Former Wake Forest commit. 1st team training spring camp invitee. Class of ’25. late invite to Portugal camp. Signed for 2025. Source: hybrid contract.
15JT Harms22 yo (23 in March ’26). Indiana U GK. Undrafted free agent. Signed for ’25 with ’26 option.
16Nico Montoya17 yo (18 in April ’25) Academy GK. Signed through ’26 with ’27 option. Straight NTX deal. Class of ’25. Lots of 1st team training. Was in ’25 Portugal camp.
17Aaron Essel19 yo (20 in July ’25) 6 from Ghana. Signed on loan through ’25 with a ’26 option from St. Johnstone FC.
18Samuel Sedeh15 yo (16 in July ’25) W/9, Brazilian American. Announced deal through 2026, but it’s a hybrid deal and will elevate to HG in 2027.
19Faisu Sangare22 yo (23 in Nov ’25) striker from Liberia. Played for Buxton Football Club of the National League North in England. Contract for ’25 with ’26 option.

Potential Academy Players for North Texas SC in 2024

With the new MLS Next rules that began in ’22, there can be up to 11 amateur players at any one time, including from the Academy. There is a roster freeze date (TBD) so these players could, in theory, be changed/rotated up until that freeze.

NameNotes
1Michael Cortellessa2007, U18 RB. Class of ’25. Harvard commit.
2Ian Charles2007. U18. Converted from 6 to CB. Has been on NTX bench. UCLA commit. 1st team training spring camp invitee. Class of ’25. late invite to Portugal camp.
3Landon Hickam2007, U18 holding mid. SMU signee. Made NTX debut. 1st team training spring camp invitee. Class of ’25.
4Steel Cook2009. U16 attacking mid. Made NTX debut. First ’09. US U17.
5Chris Salazar2007, U18 striker, has played in a couple of NTSC games.
6Saul Guzman2007, U18 left CB. Has some 1st team training. Class of ’25.
7Blake Wheeler2007. U18 GK. Has been on NTX bench. Class of ’25. Has some 1st team training.
8Jonah Gibson2008. U17 D, made NTX debut.

The Others List

This list has been reset for ’24.

Waivers, out-of-contract, cuts, trialists, and links. Anyone connected to FCD or North Texas SC for 2025.

FC Dallas technical staff, left to right: Leonardo Baldo, Director of Scouting; Andre Zanotta, Chief Soccer Officer/Sporting Director; Sandro Orlandelli, Technical Director.
