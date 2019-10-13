Roster Dance | FCD & NTXSC

This is the complete list of every player on the FC Dallas and North Texas Soccer Club rosters, as well as every name connected or linked to the two teams.

Notes

FCD reset back to 8 international slots for 2025. Then they added one via trade so they currently sit at 9.

They also acquired one for 2026 from LA Galaxy giving them 10 spots for next season after getting one before in the Nkosi Tafari trade.

FC Dallas Roster Dance 2025

MLS rosters hold up to 30 (or 31) active players. Players 1 to 20 (and a 21st inactive player) are on the Senior Roster and have to fit in the salary cap. MLS teams may carry as few as 18 players on this senior roster if they wish.

With the release of the ’24 salaries, I’ve added base salary and guaranteed comp to each player at the end of their notes.

Senior Roster

18 to 20 players active (plus 1 inactive). Teams get a cap charge for having fewer than 18 players.

Supplemental Roster – No salary cap hit

10 active players plus as many extra homegrowns as you want. Thus this roster will be in greater flux than it used to be.

The Supplemental Roster can include HGs with salaries up to $125k more than the Supplemental spots… so $210k total on the high end.



Supplemental – roster spots 21 to 24

$104,000 salary minimum in 2025. Includes Generation adidas. No age restriction.

Reserve – roster spots 25 to 30

$80,622 minimum salary in 2025, age 24 and under during the season only.

There’s also been a change to the Homegrown rule starting in 2023, you can effectively have any many as you can afford but they too have to be “active” and “on the roster” to play in MLS.

New rule: Player 31 is a player who will mostly play for an MLS Next Pro team and still be eligible for Cup games for the MLS side. He can be over the age of 21.

Players beyond 30 have to be Homegrown and are the ones most likely to be with North Texas SC the most.

Off-Roster Homegrowns

This is a new designation for the “extra” Homegrowns signed in MLS. 21 years and under, these players can play in unlimited cup games and up to 6 regular season MLS games without being activated to the 30-man roster.

For now, these are our best guesses at who they will be, it’s the players we most expect to spend the bulk of their time with North Texas SC.

Season Ending Injured Reserve

Can not return and won’t play this year. Cleared from the roster.

Geovane Jesus U22, Int RB from Cruzeiro. Reported $1.5 mil buy. Signed through ’26 with ’27 option. 23 yo (24 in July ’25). $300,000 / $347,000. Cartilage damage.

FC Dallas Outgoing Loans

Full-time loans outside the organization.

North Texas SC Roster Dance 2025

Since 2022, MLS Next Pro roster rules have given North Texas SC a roster of up to 35 total players: 24 pro and 11 amateurs.

Pro Roster Players

Up to 24 players under pro contract for 2025

Potential Academy Players for North Texas SC in 2024

With the new MLS Next rules that began in ’22, there can be up to 11 amateur players at any one time, including from the Academy. There is a roster freeze date (TBD) so these players could, in theory, be changed/rotated up until that freeze.

Name Notes 1 Michael Cortellessa 2007, U18 RB. Class of ’25. Harvard commit. 2 Ian Charles 2007. U18. Converted from 6 to CB. Has been on NTX bench. UCLA commit. 1st team training spring camp invitee. Class of ’25. late invite to Portugal camp. 3 Landon Hickam 2007, U18 holding mid. SMU signee. Made NTX debut. 1st team training spring camp invitee. Class of ’25. 4 Steel Cook 2009. U16 attacking mid. Made NTX debut. First ’09. US U17. 5 Chris Salazar 2007, U18 striker, has played in a couple of NTSC games. 6 Saul Guzman 2007, U18 left CB. Has some 1st team training. Class of ’25. 7 Blake Wheeler 2007. U18 GK. Has been on NTX bench. Class of ’25. Has some 1st team training. 8 Jonah Gibson 2008. U17 D, made NTX debut.

The Others List

This list has been reset for ’24.

Waivers, out-of-contract, cuts, trialists, and links. Anyone connected to FCD or North Texas SC for 2025.