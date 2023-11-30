FC Dallas end of 2023 roster decisions announced

FC Dallas has announced the club’s end of the 2023 season roster moves. The deadline for contract options to be exercised is tomorrow December 1st.
The MLS offseason officially begins on Monday, Dec. 11 with the trade window opening at 9 am. The End-of-Year Waivers process begins on Dec. 12, followed by Free Agency on Dec. 13, and the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 on Dec. 14.
Contract Options
Option exercised (5):
Asier Illarramendi
Liam Fraser
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Sam Junqua
Herbert Endeley
Option declined (3):
Collin Smith
Facundo Quignón
José Martínez
In Discussions (3):
Jáder Obrian
Jimmy Maurer
Amet Korça
Ed note: A player listed on “In Discussions” and then not listed on the roster means the club is trying to negotiate a new deal and is almost certainly going to decline their option if no deal is reached.
2024 FC DALLAS ROSTER (as of Nov. 30, 2023)
Goalkeepers (2):
Antonio Carrera
Maarten Paes
Defenders (8):
Herbert Endeley
Marco Farfan
Sebastien Ibeagha
Geovane Jesus
Sam Junqua
Nolan Norris
Isaiah Parker
Nkosi Tafari
Ema Twumasi
Midfielders (12):
Liam Fraser
Asier Illarramendi
Bernard Kamungo
Sebastian Lletget
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Paxton Pomykal
Alan Velasco
Forwards (3):
Eugene Ansah
Paul Arriola
Jesús Ferreira
José Mulato
Jesús Jiménez
Tarik Scott
Dante Sealy
3 Comments
Does this mean Jimenez is on the 2024 roster?
Sure, but he had a guaranteed contract. Doesn’t mean he will be on the roster opening day (i.e. Franco Jara)
It means he’s on there… today.