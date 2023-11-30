Categories FC Dallas

FC Dallas end of 2023 roster decisions announced

by Buzz Carrick3 Comments on FC Dallas end of 2023 roster decisions announced

FC Dallas has announced the club’s end of the 2023 season roster moves. The deadline for contract options to be exercised is tomorrow December 1st.

The MLS offseason officially begins on Monday, Dec. 11 with the trade window opening at 9 am. The End-of-Year Waivers process begins on Dec. 12, followed by Free Agency on Dec. 13, and the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 on Dec. 14.

Contract Options

Option exercised (5): 
Asier Illarramendi
Liam Fraser
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Sam Junqua
Herbert Endeley

Option declined (3): 
Collin Smith
Facundo Quignón
José Martínez

In Discussions (3): 
Jáder Obrian
Jimmy Maurer
Amet Korça

Ed note: A player listed on “In Discussions” and then not listed on the roster means the club is trying to negotiate a new deal and is almost certainly going to decline their option if no deal is reached.

2024 FC DALLAS ROSTER (as of Nov. 30, 2023)

Goalkeepers (2): 
Antonio Carrera
Maarten Paes

Defenders (8): 
Herbert Endeley
Marco Farfan
Sebastien Ibeagha
Geovane Jesus
Sam Junqua
Nolan Norris
Isaiah Parker
Nkosi Tafari
Ema Twumasi 

Midfielders (12): 

Liam Fraser
Asier Illarramendi
Bernard Kamungo
Sebastian Lletget
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Paxton Pomykal
Alan Velasco

Forwards (3): 
Eugene Ansah
Paul Arriola
Jesús Ferreira
José Mulato
Jesús Jiménez
Tarik Scott
Dante Sealy

