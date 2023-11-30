FC Dallas end of 2023 roster decisions announced

FC Dallas has announced the club’s end of the 2023 season roster moves. The deadline for contract options to be exercised is tomorrow December 1st.

The MLS offseason officially begins on Monday, Dec. 11 with the trade window opening at 9 am. The End-of-Year Waivers process begins on Dec. 12, followed by Free Agency on Dec. 13, and the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 on Dec. 14.

Contract Options

Option exercised (5):

Asier Illarramendi

Liam Fraser

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Sam Junqua

Herbert Endeley

Option declined (3):

Collin Smith

Facundo Quignón

José Martínez

In Discussions (3):

Jáder Obrian

Jimmy Maurer

Amet Korça

Ed note: A player listed on “In Discussions” and then not listed on the roster means the club is trying to negotiate a new deal and is almost certainly going to decline their option if no deal is reached.

2024 FC DALLAS ROSTER (as of Nov. 30, 2023)

Goalkeepers (2):

Antonio Carrera

Maarten Paes

Defenders (8):

Herbert Endeley

Marco Farfan

Sebastien Ibeagha

Geovane Jesus

Sam Junqua

Nolan Norris

Isaiah Parker

Nkosi Tafari

Ema Twumasi

Midfielders (12):



Liam Fraser

Asier Illarramendi

Bernard Kamungo

Sebastian Lletget

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Paxton Pomykal

Alan Velasco

Forwards (3):

Eugene Ansah

Paul Arriola

Jesús Ferreira

José Mulato

Jesús Jiménez

Tarik Scott

Dante Sealy