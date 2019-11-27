Depth Chart | North Texas SC

Here’s our take on the current North Texas Soccer Club Depth Chart. This depth chart is always in flux early in the season. It has a lot more variance than FC Dallas.

And since numbers matter, I’ve included the natural number designation with each position.

2025 Depth Chart

Gall is using a 4-3-3, usually a 4-2-3-1. (Which is different from the first team.)

North Texas SC players are listed in black.
FC Dallas players are listed in red.
FCD Academy players are listed in blue.
Amateur Contracts are listed in green.

F. Sangar
G. Cangiano
C. Salazar
Tarik Scott
J. Contreras
D. Baran		A. Ramirez
L. Orejarena		S. Sarver

D. Garcia
A. Urzua
C. Swann
M. Luccin
Aaron Essel
L. Hickam
I. Kaakoush
F. Aroyameh
J. Torquato
G. Gall		M. Cisset
Z. Molomo		A. Augusto
J. Bulkeley 
I. Charles
K. Scabin		E. Newman
M. Molina
M. Cortellessa
JT Harms
N. Montoya
V. Darub

High Striker (9)

Faisu Sangar
Gianluca Cangiano
Chris Salazar

Left Wing (11)

Tarik Scott
Daniel Baran or Jaidyn Contreras

Right Wing (7)

Samuel Sarver

Attacking Mid (10)

Anthony Ramirez
Leonardo Orejarena

Linking Mid (8)

Diego Garcia
Ale Urzua
Caleb Swann
Malon Luccin

Holding Mid (6)

Aaron Essel
Landon Hickam
Isaiah Kaakoush
Favour Aroyameh

Left Back (4)

Josh Torquato
Gavin Gall

Left Center Back (5)

Mohamed Cisset
Zach Molomo

Right Center Back (3)

Álvaro Augusto
James Bulkeley 
Ian Charles
Kaka Scabin

Right Wingback (2)

Enzo Newman (SEI)
Malachi Molina
Michael Cortellessa

Goalkeeper (1)

Michael Collodi
JT Harms
Niko Montoya
Victor Darub