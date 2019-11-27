Depth Chart | North Texas SC

Here’s our take on the current North Texas Soccer Club Depth Chart. This depth chart is always in flux early in the season. It has a lot more variance than FC Dallas.
And since numbers matter, I’ve included the natural number designation with each position.
2025 Depth Chart
Gall is using a 4-3-3, usually a 4-2-3-1. (Which is different from the first team.)
North Texas SC players are listed in black.
FC Dallas players are listed in red.
FCD Academy players are listed in blue.
Amateur Contracts are listed in green.
High Striker (9)
Faisu Sangar
Gianluca Cangiano
Chris Salazar
Left Wing (11)
Tarik Scott
Daniel Baran or Jaidyn Contreras
Right Wing (7)
Samuel Sarver
Attacking Mid (10)
Anthony Ramirez
Leonardo Orejarena
Linking Mid (8)
Diego Garcia
Ale Urzua
Caleb Swann
Malon Luccin
Holding Mid (6)
Aaron Essel
Landon Hickam
Isaiah Kaakoush
Favour Aroyameh
Left Back (4)
Josh Torquato
Gavin Gall
Left Center Back (5)
Mohamed Cisset
Zach Molomo
Right Center Back (3)
Álvaro Augusto
James Bulkeley
Ian Charles
Kaka Scabin
Right Wingback (2)
Enzo Newman (SEI)
Malachi Molina
Michael Cortellessa
Goalkeeper (1)
Michael Collodi
JT Harms
Niko Montoya
Victor Darub