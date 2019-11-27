Depth Chart | North Texas SC

Here’s our take on the current North Texas Soccer Club Depth Chart. This depth chart is always in flux early in the season. It has a lot more variance than FC Dallas.

And since numbers matter, I’ve included the natural number designation with each position.

2025 Depth Chart

Gall is using a 4-3-3, usually a 4-2-3-1. (Which is different from the first team.)

North Texas SC players are listed in black.

FC Dallas players are listed in red.

FCD Academy players are listed in blue.

Amateur Contracts are listed in green.

F. Sangar

G. Cangiano

C. Salazar Tarik Scott

J. Contreras

D. Baran A. Ramirez

L. Orejarena S. Sarver

D. Garcia

A. Urzua

C. Swann

M. Luccin

Aaron Essel

L. Hickam

I. Kaakoush

F. Aroyameh J. Torquato

G. Gall M. Cisset

Z. Molomo A. Augusto

J. Bulkeley

I. Charles

K. Scabin E. Newman

M. Molina

M. Cortellessa JT Harms

N. Montoya

V. Darub

High Striker (9)

Faisu Sangar

Gianluca Cangiano

Chris Salazar

Left Wing (11)

Tarik Scott

Daniel Baran or Jaidyn Contreras

Right Wing (7)

Samuel Sarver

Attacking Mid (10)

Anthony Ramirez

Leonardo Orejarena

Linking Mid (8)

Diego Garcia

Ale Urzua

Caleb Swann

Malon Luccin

Holding Mid (6)

Aaron Essel

Landon Hickam

Isaiah Kaakoush

Favour Aroyameh

Left Back (4)

Josh Torquato

Gavin Gall

Left Center Back (5)

Mohamed Cisset

Zach Molomo

Right Center Back (3)

Álvaro Augusto

James Bulkeley

Ian Charles

Kaka Scabin

Right Wingback (2)

Enzo Newman (SEI)

Malachi Molina

Michael Cortellessa

Goalkeeper (1)