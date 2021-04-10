All-Time Project-40

Formally called Nike Project-40 and now Generation adidas program exists to sign “professional-ready players in the US developmental system not yet eligible for the MLS SuperDraft.” The original idea being to allow MLS to compete with foreign clubs for young US kids and to help develop players for the US National team. Eligibility for US teams has been dropped as a qualifier for the program.

Now the program signs up young talented players in this country of any nationality who aren’t Homegrowns.

Importantly GA players don’t count against the MLS Salary cap. Since they are automatically professionals, they can’t ever play college soccer and thus a college scholarship is written into their contracts.

There is also a new Canadian Generation Adidas program, which will come into play late in this FC Dallas list of players.

Nike Project-40

1997-2005

Juan Sastoque (1997) Midfielder. The Brooklyn native grew up in California and played one season for Cal State Northridge before joining DFW Toros in the USISL. Signed P40 and assigned to Dallas, Sastoque was sent on loan 5 times before being released in late 1998. Made 5 appearances for the Burn. He kicked around the mid-tier professional league for 10 years and is now a real estate agent in Allen, Texas.

Scott Vallow (1999) Goalkeeper. The Cally native played college soccer for Bowling Green State University before signing P-40 in 1999. Played for the Dallas Burn for only one season, most of it on loan to MLS’s P-40 USL team. In 2000 signed with Rochester Rhinos where he played most of his career. Vallow had short stints without playing with New England and Dallas before landing with Colorado for two seasons. In all, he played 167 games with Rochester. He has been a professional soccer assistant coach since 2011 currently with the North Carolina Courage.

Eddie Johnson (2001) Forward. Arguably one of P-40s biggest success stories. Signed with MLS out of the US U17 residency program at IMG in Florida and drafted by the Burn. Scored 24 goals in 84 games for the Burn before being traded to Kansas City in a salary cap move. After leaving the Wizards at the end of ’07 he signed with Fulham in England who loaned him out to Cardiff City, Aris, and Preston North End. Johnson returned to MLS in 2012 with Seattle before playing the last 2 seasons of his career with DC United. A US U17, U20, U23, and senior international (19 goals in 63 caps) highlighted by the 2006 World Cup. Once famously said, “I don’t play video games. I’m a grown-ass man.”

Eddie Johnson dribbles against Mark Chung and the Colorado Rapids in 2004. (Rags Gardner, RII)

Miguel Saavedra (2001) Midfielder. He was kind of a mystery signing by P-40. Although he had been a fringe US U20, no one really knew why he was signed. Dallas selected him in the 6th round almost as a favor to MLS. The Burn loaned him to both Atlanta Silverbacks and Nashville Metros in 2001. Traded to Chicago along with Aleksey Korol for a 6th round pick in Jan 2002. Chicago that season loaned him to the Milwaukee Rampage. Waived in 2002 without playing a single MLS game although he did appear in a 2002 CONCACAF Champions Cup game for the Fire. Current whereabouts unknown.

Jordan Stone (2002) Holding Midfielder. An Allen native, a US U17 and U20, Jordan signed P-40 in 2002 when he was selected by Dallas. He never reached his potential and retired after three seasons to attend college at Texas Tech. Stone has been a pastor at several churches since he retired.

Jordan Stone #12 plays for the Dallas Burn against Colorado Rapids.(Captured View / John Rivera)

Jason Thompson (2003) Forward. Garland native, played at Eastern Illinois from 2000 to 2002. As a freshman led the NCAA in scoring with 21 goals and was named MVC Newcomer of the Year. Injured in 2001, he rebounded in 2002 with 14 goals and 4 assists. Played with the US U23s that year and was signed P-40. Drafted by Dallas, Thompson tore his ACL with the U23s and missed the entire 2003 season. Traded in DC United in 2004 and was waived at the end of 2005. Completed his Doctor of Medicine at the UT School of Medicine in San Antonio and is/was an Orthopedic Surgery Resident there.

Clarence Goodson (2004) Center Back. Won the 1999 U17 National Championship with the Braddock Road Warhawks then played three years at Maryland. He also played in the offseason with Boulder Rapids Reserve, a U23 PDL team. Signing P-40 in 2004, Goodson was drafted by the Burn. He played 74 games in Dallas before being selected by the San Jose earthquakes in the 2007 expansion draft. Dallas had led left him exposed because Goodson wanted to sign in Europe, which he did with IK Start of Norway. In 2011, Goodson signed with Danish club Brøndby before returning to the Quakes in 2013 where he played till the end of 2016. Goodson is a US International having made 46 appearances with the US, including scoring in the 2009 Gold Cup semifinal against Honduras and being part of the 2010 World Cup squad. He also made one appearance on HGTV’s House Hunters International where he and his wife looked for an apartment in Copenhagen. Currently involved with the US Soccer Foundation and the effort to bring training fields to places in the US.

Clarence Goodson goes up for a header against Colorado Rapids in the 2006 MLS Cup Playoffs. (Rags Gardner, RII)