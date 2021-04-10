All-Time NTXSC Academy Signings

Every North Texas Soccer Club signing from the FC Dallas Academy.

Ricardo Pepi – (El Paso, Texas) Forward. We all knew he would eventually be a Homegrown, but he was the first signing in NTXSC history.

Ricardo Pepi signs with North Texas SC. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

Ronaldo Damus – (Hinche, Haiti) Striker/winger. Joined the FCD Academy in 2018, signed with North Texas SC for 2019. He’s been a U20 and now senior player for Haiti.

Ronaldo Damus in training for North Texas Soccer Club. (North Texas SC)

Brecc Evans – (Santa Monica, California) Center back. Played four seasons in the FCD Academy winning the 2016 DA U16 Championship and the 2017 Dallas Cup SuperGroup. Played one season at Cal Poly. Signed with North Texas SC and was their captain in 2019. On loan to Austin Bold.

Brecc Evans clears the ball against Forward Madison. (North Texas SC)

Hector Montalvo – (El Paso, Texas) Center back. DA U18 National Champ in 2016. Played one season at Grand Canyon University before moving to Mexico to join Tigres UANL’s U-20 team. Signed with North Texas SC for 2019 and released after the season. Now with El Paso Locomotive.

Hector Montalvo, North Texas Soccer Club. (North Texas SC)

Cesar Murillo – (El Paso, Texas) Defender. Joined the FCD Academy in 2011. Captain at College of Charleston for four seasons. Signed with North Texas SC in 2019 and released at the end of the season. Signed with Greenville Triumph.

Cesar Murillo passes out of the back against Forward Madison. (Jack Wallace, North Texas SC)

Arturo Rodriguez – (Irving, Texas) Attacking mid/wing. Joined the FCD Academy in 2017, scored the Dallas Cup winning-goal against Monterrey. Only played 13 games in total for the Academy. Singed with North Texas SC in 2019 and is arguably the USL-1 MVP. On loan to the Monarchs in USL-C.

USL-1 Final MVP Arturo Rodriguez poses with the MVP and Championship trophies following the USL League One Final won by North Texas SC, October 19, 2019.(@CMARCHO | Craig Marcho / 3rd Degree)

David Rodriguez – (Irving, Texas) Attacking mid or 8. FCD Academy since 2017 and is still eligible to play for the U19s. Named to the 2018 Dallas Cup All-Star team by Adidas for his performances in the U-16 bracket. He’s been in two U.S. Men’s National Team camps at the U-17 level. Signed with North Texas SC in 2019.

David Rodriguez celebrates against Forward Madison, May 22, 2019. (Matt Begala, North Texas SC)

Oscar Romero – (Dallas, Texas) Mid or wing. Started with the FCD Academy in 2013. Left FCD in 2017 to join Inter Playa del Carmen then the UNAM Academy. Played for UNAM Premier in 2017-2018. Signed with North Texas SC in 2019.

Oscar Romero cuts back against Greenville Triumph in the 2019 USL-1 Final. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)

Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes – (Zapopan, Mexico) Goalkeeper. Played three seasons with the FCD Academy, 2009 to 2011, starting in FCD’s first USSDA U18 Championship. Played four seasons at IUPUI from 2012 to 2015. Signed with St Louis FC in 2016 but did not play. Trialed with Indy Eleven in 2017. Not officially a homegrown player due to some roster technicality, but was on the FC Dallas roster in the supplemental section as their 3rd keeper in 2017. Played for NTX Rayados and Fort Worth Vaqueros before signing with North Texas SC in 2019 and released after the season.

Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes poses with the USL League One championship trophy following the North Texas SC win over Greenville Triumph, October 10. 2019. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)

Imanol Almaguer – (Frisco, Texas) outside back or linking mid. With the FCD Academy since 2010. Signed with North Texas SC after the end of the 2018-2019 season with the U19s.

Imanol Almaguer signs with North Texas Soccer Club. (North Texas SC)

Gibran Rayo – (Dallas, Texas) A skilled and quick wing, off-striker, attacking mid or linking mid. I’ve even seen him play as a 6.

North Texas SC midfielder Gibran Rayo and Richmond Kickers defender Ivan Magalhaes collide in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)