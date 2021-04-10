All-Time NTXSC Academy Signings

Every North Texas Soccer Club signing from the FC Dallas Academy.
Ricardo Pepi – (El Paso, Texas) Forward. We all knew he would eventually be a Homegrown, but he was the first signing in NTXSC history.
Ronaldo Damus – (Hinche, Haiti) Striker/winger. Joined the FCD Academy in 2018, signed with North Texas SC for 2019. He’s been a U20 and now senior player for Haiti.
Brecc Evans – (Santa Monica, California) Center back. Played four seasons in the FCD Academy winning the 2016 DA U16 Championship and the 2017 Dallas Cup SuperGroup. Played one season at Cal Poly. Signed with North Texas SC and was their captain in 2019. On loan to Austin Bold.
Hector Montalvo – (El Paso, Texas) Center back. DA U18 National Champ in 2016. Played one season at Grand Canyon University before moving to Mexico to join Tigres UANL’s U-20 team. Signed with North Texas SC for 2019 and released after the season. Now with El Paso Locomotive.
Cesar Murillo – (El Paso, Texas) Defender. Joined the FCD Academy in 2011. Captain at College of Charleston for four seasons. Signed with North Texas SC in 2019 and released at the end of the season. Signed with Greenville Triumph.
Arturo Rodriguez – (Irving, Texas) Attacking mid/wing. Joined the FCD Academy in 2017, scored the Dallas Cup winning-goal against Monterrey. Only played 13 games in total for the Academy. Singed with North Texas SC in 2019 and is arguably the USL-1 MVP. On loan to the Monarchs in USL-C.
David Rodriguez – (Irving, Texas) Attacking mid or 8. FCD Academy since 2017 and is still eligible to play for the U19s. Named to the 2018 Dallas Cup All-Star team by Adidas for his performances in the U-16 bracket. He’s been in two U.S. Men’s National Team camps at the U-17 level. Signed with North Texas SC in 2019.
Oscar Romero – (Dallas, Texas) Mid or wing. Started with the FCD Academy in 2013. Left FCD in 2017 to join Inter Playa del Carmen then the UNAM Academy. Played for UNAM Premier in 2017-2018. Signed with North Texas SC in 2019.
Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes – (Zapopan, Mexico) Goalkeeper. Played three seasons with the FCD Academy, 2009 to 2011, starting in FCD’s first USSDA U18 Championship. Played four seasons at IUPUI from 2012 to 2015. Signed with St Louis FC in 2016 but did not play. Trialed with Indy Eleven in 2017. Not officially a homegrown player due to some roster technicality, but was on the FC Dallas roster in the supplemental section as their 3rd keeper in 2017. Played for NTX Rayados and Fort Worth Vaqueros before signing with North Texas SC in 2019 and released after the season.
Imanol Almaguer – (Frisco, Texas) outside back or linking mid. With the FCD Academy since 2010. Signed with North Texas SC after the end of the 2018-2019 season with the U19s.
Gibran Rayo – (Dallas, Texas) A skilled and quick wing, off-striker, attacking mid or linking mid. I’ve even seen him play as a 6.