Year by Year | North Texas SC

Herein lies the year-by-year records of North Texas Soccer Club.

Regular Season

2019-2021 North Texas SC was in USL-1.

Moved to MLS Next Pro in 2022.

Year GMS W L T SW SL PTS PPG GF GA GD 2024 28 16 4 8 6 2 62 2.21 56 32 24 2023 28 9 11 — 1 7 36 1.29 43 45 -2 2022 24 13 6 — 2 3 46 1.92 48 31 17 2021 28 10 8 10 — — 40 1.43 40 32 8 2020 16 7 3 6 — — 27 1.69 27 19 8 2019 28 17 6 5 — — 56 2.00 56 34 22

Regular Season Champions: 2019

Playoffs

YEAR W L GF GA GD 2024 4 0 13 5 +8 2023 — — — — — 2022 0 1 0 2 -2 2021 0 1 1 2 -1 2020 — — — — — 2019 2 0 3 0 3

USL-1 Final Champions: 2019

MLS Next Pro Champions: 2024

US Open Cup

North Texas Soccer Club is not allowed entry into the US Open Cup as it’s primarily an affiliate of FC Dallas and they are considered one club by the Open Cup.

Coach, GM, and Venue