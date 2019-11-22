Year by Year | North Texas SC

Herein lies the year-by-year records of North Texas Soccer Club.

Regular Season

2019-2021 North Texas SC was in USL-1.
Moved to MLS Next Pro in 2022.

YearGMSWLTSWSLPTSPPGGFGAGD
202428164862622.21563224
20232891117 361.294345-2
20222413623461.92483117
20212810810401.4340328
202016736271.6927198
2019281765562.00563422

Regular Season Champions: 2019

Playoffs

YEARWLGFGAGD
202440135+8
2023
20220102-2
20210112-1
2020
201920303

USL-1 Final Champions: 2019
MLS Next Pro Champions: 2024

US Open Cup

North Texas Soccer Club is not allowed entry into the US Open Cup as it’s primarily an affiliate of FC Dallas and they are considered one club by the Open Cup.

Coach, GM, and Venue

YearCoachGMVenue
2025John GallMatt DennyChoctaw Stadium
2024John Gall / Michel GarbiniMatt DennyChoctaw Stadium
2023Javier Cano / John GallMatt DennyChoctaw Stadium
2022Pa-Modou KahMatt DennyChoctaw Stadium
2021Eric QuillMatt DennyGlobe Life Park in Arlington 
2020Eric QuillMatt DennyGlobe Life Park in Arlington 
2019Eric QuillMatt DennyToyota Stadium