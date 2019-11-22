Year by Year | North Texas SC

Herein lies the year-by-year records of North Texas Soccer Club.
Regular Season
2019-2021 North Texas SC was in USL-1.
Moved to MLS Next Pro in 2022.
|Year
|GMS
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|SL
|PTS
|PPG
|GF
|GA
|GD
|2024
|28
|16
|4
|8
|6
|2
|62
|2.21
|56
|32
|24
|2023
|28
|9
|11
|—
|1
|7
|36
|1.29
|43
|45
|-2
|2022
|24
|13
|6
|—
|2
|3
|46
|1.92
|48
|31
|17
|2021
|28
|10
|8
|10
|—
|—
|40
|1.43
|40
|32
|8
|2020
|16
|7
|3
|6
|—
|—
|27
|1.69
|27
|19
|8
|2019
|28
|17
|6
|5
|—
|—
|56
|2.00
|56
|34
|22
Regular Season Champions: 2019
Playoffs
|YEAR
|W
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|2024
|4
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|2023
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2022
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|2021
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2020
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
USL-1 Final Champions: 2019
MLS Next Pro Champions: 2024
US Open Cup
North Texas Soccer Club is not allowed entry into the US Open Cup as it’s primarily an affiliate of FC Dallas and they are considered one club by the Open Cup.
Coach, GM, and Venue
|Year
|Coach
|GM
|Venue
|2025
|John Gall
|Matt Denny
|Choctaw Stadium
|2024
|John Gall / Michel Garbini
|Matt Denny
|Choctaw Stadium
|2023
|Javier Cano / John Gall
|Matt Denny
|Choctaw Stadium
|2022
|Pa-Modou Kah
|Matt Denny
|Choctaw Stadium
|2021
|Eric Quill
|Matt Denny
|Globe Life Park in Arlington
|2020
|Eric Quill
|Matt Denny
|Globe Life Park in Arlington
|2019
|Eric Quill
|Matt Denny
|Toyota Stadium