All-Time Numeric Roster | FCD

Every player that wore every number for FC Dallas and the Dallas Burn in the club’s history.

00

Jeff Cassar 1996 to 1997, 2003-2006

Jeff Cassar wearing the double-zero.

1

Maarten Paes 2025 Jimmy Maurer 2022 to 2024 Jesse Gonzalez 2016 to Mid-2020 Dan Kennedy 2015 Raul Fernandez 2013 to 2014 Kevin Hartman 2010 to 2012 Shaka Hislop 2006 to 2007 Scott Garlick 2004 to 2005 DJ Countess 2003 Matt Jordan 2001 to 2002 Mark Dodd 1996 to 1999

No. 1 is the keeper. Always. Thank goodness FCD has never violated this written-in-stone rule.

31 July 2011: FC Dallas goalie Kevin Hartman yells out instructions during the game between FC Dallas and Chivas USA at Pizza Hut Park in Frisco, Texas. FC Dallas won the game 1-0.

2

Geovane Jesus 2023 to 2025 Eddie Munjoma 2021 to 2022 Reggie Cannon 2018 to Mid-2020 Hernan Grana 2017 Aubrey David 2016 Daniel Hernandez 2009 to 2012 Michael Dello-Russo 2008 to 2009 Alex Yi 2005 Cory Gibbs 2004 Chris Gbandi 2002 to 2003 Eric Dade 1997 to 2001 Chad Aston 1996

Cory Gibbs defends against Jamie Moreno of DC United at the Cotton Bowl on June 26, 2004. (John Rivera, Captured View)

3

Osaze Urhoghide 2025 Omar Gonzalez 2024 José Antonio Martínez 2021 to 2023 Reto Ziegler 2018 to 2020 Moises Hernandez 2014 to 2015 Ugo Ihemelu Mid-2009 to 2013 Drew Moor Early 2009 Greg Vanney 2006 Carey Talley 2004 to 2005 Ezra Hendrickson Mid-2003 Ryan Suarez 2001 to Mid-2003 Steve Bernal 2000 Wade Webber 1997 Ed Puskarich 1996

Drew Moor switched to the no. 3 in 2009. Seen here with Dax McCarty #13 and Kyle Davies #15. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

4

Marco Farfan 2022 to 2025 Bressan 2019 to 2021 Bakary Soumare End 2015 Kyle Bekker Early 2015 Andrew Jacobson 2011 to 2014 Heath Pearce 2010 Daniel Torres 2009 Duilio Davino 2008 Chris Gbandi 2004 to 2007 Brian Dunseth End 2003 Paul Broome 1999 to Mid-2003 Diego Sonora 1996 to 1997

Daniel Torres 4 is ready to play against Chivas USA on March 29, 2009. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

5

Lalas Abubakar 2025 Facundo Quignon 2021 to 2023 Thiago Santos 2020 Moises Hernandez 2018 to 2019 Carlos Cermeno 2017 Norberto Paparatto 2016 Ezequiel Cirigliano 2015 Jair Benitez 2009 to 2014 Marcelo Saragosa July 2006 to 2009 Marcos Charras April to June 2006 Steve Jolley 2004 to 2005 Tenywa Bonseu 2002 to 2003 Lubos Kubik 2001 Esmundo Rodriguez End 2000 Kirk Wilson 1999 Mid-2000 Jorge Flores 1996-1998

FC Dallas defender Jair Benitez (5) and NY Red Bulls’ Dane Richards (19) battle for a ball in the second half of their 2-2 draw at Pizza Hut Park in Frisco, Texas on September 16, 2010. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

6

Patrickson Delgado 2024 to 2025 Edwin Cerrillo 2021 to mid-2023 Eric Alexander End 2019 Marquinhos Pedroso Mid-2018 to Mid-2019 Anton Nedyalkov Early 2018 Anibal Chala 2017 Adam Moffat 2014 Jackson 2010 to 2013 Pablo Ricchetti 2007 to 2009 Ronnie O’Brien 2004 to 2006 Steve Morrow 2002 to 2003 Lazo Alavanja 2000 Gabe Jones 1999 Brian Bates End 1998 Tom Soehn 1996 to Mid-1998

Ronnie O’Brien of FC Dallas (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

7

Leo Chu 2025 Paul Arriola 2022 to 2024 Jáder Obrian 2021 Jesus Ferreira 2020 Edwin Gyasi End 2019 Carlos Gruezo 2016 to Mid-2019 Blas Perez 2013 to 2015 Fabian Castillo 2012 Daniel Cruz End 2011 Milton Rodriguez 2010 to Mid-2011 Dave van den Bergh 2009 Abe Thompson 2006 to 2008 Eddie Johnson 2001 to 2005 Mark Santel 1996 to 2000

Blas Perez #7 celebrates with Fabian Castillo against San Jose Earthquakes on May 31, 2014. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)

8

Sebastian Lletget 2024 to 2025 Jáder Obrian 2022 to 2023 Bryan Acosta 2019 to 2021 Victor Ulloa 2015 to 2018 Peter Luccin 2013 to 2014 Bruno Guarda Mid-2008 to 2012 Juan Toja 2007 to Mid-2008 Richard Mulrooney 2006 to 2007 Oscar Pareja 1999 to 2005 Gerell Elliott 1996-1998

Juan Toja #8 against Chivas USA in SuperLiga play, 2007. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

9

Petar Musa 2024 to 2025 Jesús Jiménez 2023 Jesus Ferreira 2021 Fafa Picault 2020 Cristian Colman 2017 to 2019 Getterson 2016 David Texeira 2014 to 2015 Ramon Nunez 2013 Blas Perez 2012 Maicon Santos 2011 Jeff Cunningham 2008 to 2010 Roberto Mina 2005 to 2007 Jason Kreis 1998 to 2004 Peter Hattrup 1997 Hugo Sanchez 1996

#9 Jeff Cunningham vs DC United, September 2008

10

Lucho Acosta 2025 Jesus Ferreira 2022 to 2024 Andres Ricaurte 2020 to 2021 Pablo Aranguiz End 2018 to Mid-2019 Mauro Diaz 2014 to Mid-2018 David Ferreira 2009 to 2013 Ricardinho 2008 Denilson End 2007 Ramon Nunez 2006 to Mid-2007 Brad Davis 2004 Joselito Vaca 2001 to 2003 Ricardo Iribarren 2000 Dante Washington End 1996 to 1999 Washington Rodriguez Early 1996

Mauro Diaz #10 celebrates with his teammates against San Jose Earthquakes on October 25, 2015. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

11

Anderson Julio 2025 Dante Sealy 2023 to 2024 Szabolcs Schön 2021 to Mid-2022 Santiago Mosquera 2018 to 2020 Javier Morales 2017 Fabian Castillo 2013 to 2016 Ricardo Villar 2011 to 2012 Andre Rocha 2008 to 2009 Clarence Goodson 2006 to 2007 Ramon Nunez 2005 Jason Thompson 2004 Ali Curtis End 2003 Antonio Martinez 2000 to Mid-2003 John Jairo Trellez 1999 Oscar Pareja End 1998 Damian 1997 to Mid-1998 Lawrence Lozzano 1996

09 May 2015 – FC Dallas forward Fabian Castillo (#11) and FC Dallas midfielder Mauro Diaz (#10) celebrate at the end of the game during the MLS regular-season game between FC Dallas and the LA Galaxy at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

12

Carl Sainte 2024 Sebastian Lletget 2022 to 2023 Ryan Hollingshead 2014 to 2021 Erick 2013 Julian de Guzman 2012 Eric Avila 2009 to 2011 Zach Loyd Sept. to Dec. of 2011 Victor Sikora End 2008 Arturo Alvarez 2005 to Mid-2008 Jordan Stone 2002 to 2004 Miles Joseph 2001 Brandon Pollard 1997 to 2000 Ted Eck 1996

Ryan Hollingshead 12. (FCD Communications)

13

Antonio Carrera 2022 to 2025 Zdenek Ondrasek 2019 to Mid-2020 Tesho Akindele 2014 to 2018 Bradlee Baladez 2013 Hernan Pertuz 2012 Maykel Galindo 2011 Dax McCarty 2006 to 2010 John Pulido 2005 Mandi Urbas End 2003 Carl Bussey 2002 to Mid-2003 Miguel Saavedra 2001 Brian Haynes 1996 to 2000

Dax McCarty 13, Simo Valakari 17, and Drew Moor 14 get ready for a preseason game in La Manga, Spain, March 9, 2006. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

14

Asier Illarramendi 2023 to 2024 Beni Redžic 2022 Nkosi Tafari 2021 Bryan Reynolds 2020 Dom Badji 2019 Jimmy Maurer 2017 to 2018 Atiba Harris 2015 to 2017 George John 2009 to 2014 Drew Moor 2005 to 2008 Milton Reyes 2004 Gavin Glinton 2003 Lee Morrison 2002 Mike Burke 2000 Ted Eck 1997, 2001 Leonel Alvarez 1996, 1998 to 1999

The number 14 is among the most important numbers in FC Dallas franchise history. You can read about that here.

George John 14 celebrates with FC Dallas fans. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

15

Isaiah Parker 2022 to 2024 Tanner Tessmann 2020 to 2021 Jacori Hayes 2017 to 2019 Timo Pitter 2016 Brian Span 2014 Matias Jara 2012 Luis Perea 2012 Fabian Castillo 2011 Kyle Davies 2009 to 2010 Adrian Serioux 2007 to 2008 Mark Wilson 2005 to 2006 Eric Quill 2004 Chad Deering 1998 to 2003 Zion Renfrom 1998 Jason Kries 1996 to 1997

Kyle Davies 15 takes on the Columbus Crew in the 2010 Pioneer Cup. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

16

Tsiki Ntsabeleng 2022 to 2025 Ricardo Pepi 2019 to 2022 Dominique Badji 2018 Coy Craft 2014 to 2017 Bobby Warshaw 2011 to 2013 Atiba Harris 2009 to 2010 David Wagenfuhr 2005 to 2008 Matt Behncke 2002 to 2004 Aleksey Korol 2000 to 2001 Darren Sawatzky 1998 Temoc Suarez 1997-1999

Temoc Suarez went on several sort loans while with the Burn, that’s why Darren Sawatzky could wear the same number in 1998.

FC Dallas jerseys hang in the locker room prior to a 2019 match. Jacori Hayes 15, Ricardo Pepi 16, and Brandon Servania 18. (FCD Communications)

17

Ramiro 2025 Nkosi Tafari 2022 to 2024 Freddy Vargas 2021 Francis Atuahene 2018 to 2020 Luis “Cariaco” Gonzalez 2017 Zach Loyd 2012 to 2016 Jeremy Hall End 2011 Peri Marosevic 2010 to Mid-2011 Marvin Chavez End 2009 Aaron Pitchkolan 2007 to Mid-2009 Simo Valakari 2004 to 2006 Jason Thompson 2003 Jorge Rodriguez 1997 to 2002 Zak Ibsen End 1996 John Kerr Jr Early 1996

Simo Valakari #17, holding the Brimstone Cup, talks to Clarence Goodson. (Just Score, 3rd Degree)

18

Shaq Moore 2025 Liam Fraser 2023 to 2024 Brandon Servania 2018 to 2022 Chris Seitz 2012 to 2017 Marvin Chavez 2010 to 2011 Peri Marosevic 2009 Abdus Ibrahim 2007 to 2008 Alex Smith 2006 Richard Mulrooney 2005 Toni Nhleko 2003 to 2004 Richard Farrer 1996 to 2002

Chris Seitz wore the no. 18 for FC Dallas from 2012 to 2017. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

19

Paxton Pomykal 2017 to 2026 Unofficially retired Sept 2011 to 2016 Zach Loyd 2010 to Sept 2011 Blake Wagner 2009 Bobby Rhine 1999 to 2008 Chris Brown 1998 Edgar Hernandez 1998 Jimmy Glenn 1996 to 1997

The 19 was unofficially retired after the passing of Bobby Rhine until 2017 when Paxton Pomykal asked for permission to wear it. With the blessing of Rhine’s family, the 19 is now a homegrown-only jersey. BR19.

Bobby Rhine warms up before facing Chivas USA on July 4, 2007. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

20

Pedrinho 2025 Alan Velasco 2022 to 2024 Jimmy Maurer 2019 to 2021 Roland Lamah 2017 to 2018 Juan Esteban Ortiz 2016 Rolando Escobar 2015 Hendry Thomas 2014 Mauro Diaz 2013 Brek Shea 2008 to 2012 Carlos Ruiz 2005 to 2007 Clarence Goodson 2004 Ronald Cerritos 2002 to 2003 Ariel Graziani End 1999 to 2001 Mickey Trotman 1998 to Mid-1999 Dan Stebbins 1997

Brek Shea 20, July 3, 2012.

21

Manuel “Show” Cafumana 2024 to 2025 José Mulato 2023 Kalil ElMedkhar 2021 to 2022 Michael Barrios 2015 to 2020 Walter Cabrera 2014 London Woodberry 2013 to 2014 Bryan Leyva 2010 to 2012 Alvaro “Tom” Sanchez 2009 Alex Yi 2006 to 2008 Greg Vanney 2005 Ramon Nunez 2004 Shavar Thomas 2003 Hamisi Amani-Dove 2001 Johann Noetzel 2000 Lazo Alavanja 1999 Andrew Restrepo 1998

Bryan Leyva #21 takes on the LA Galaxy, May 2010. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

22

Alvaro Augusto 2025 Ema Twumasi 2018 to 2024 Reggie Cannon 2017 Carlos Lizarazo 2016 Stephen Keel 2013 to 2015 Carlos Rodriguez 2012 Josh Lambo 2008 to 2011 Michael Dello-Russo 2006 to 2007 Winston Marshall End 2005 Philip Salyer 2003 to Mid-2005 D.J. Countess 2002 Chris Snitko 2001 Alex Deegan 2001 Matt Jordan 1998 to 1999 Daniel Peinado 1997

The number 22 has often been a backup keeper number in Dallas. In 2001 it was handed out to multiple MLS pool keepers.

Carlos Lizarazo 22 (FCD Communications)

23

Logan Farrington 2024 to 2025 Collin Smith 2023 Thomas Roberts 2019 to 2022 Kellyn Acosta 2013 to 2018 Andrew Wiedeman 2010 to Mid-2012 Blake Wagner 2006 to 2008 Ty Maurin 2004 to 2005 Scott Vallow 2002 Sergi Daniv 1999 to 2000 Jimmy Glenn 1996 Rene Ortiz 1996

Kellyn Acosta #23 FC Dallas, 2017. (Matthew Visinsky / 3rd Degree)

24

Amet Korça 2023 to 2024 Matt Hedges 2012 to 2022 Eric Alexander 2010 to Mid-2011 Heath Pearce 2009 Eric Avila 2008 Sebastian Botero 2007 Justin Moore 2006 Brad Davis 2003 Percy Olivares 2002 Justin Evans 2001 Angel Rivillo 2000 Andrew Parrish 1999 Scott Vallow 1998 Joey Martinez 1997

24 Matt Hedges goes up for a header in the MLS All-Star game, July 31, 2019. (MLS Communications)

25

Sebastian Ibeagha 2023 to 2025 Collin Smith 2021 to 2022 Callum Montgomery 2019 to 2020 Walker Zimmerman 2013 to 2017 Jack Stewart 2011 Steve Purdy 2009 Dominic Oduro 2006 to 2008 Abe Thompson 2005 David Wagenfuhr 2004 Andy Rosenband 2003 Josue Mayard 2001 Miguel Pineda 1999 Juan Sastoque 1997 to 1998

Dominic Oduro #25. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

26

Lucas Bartlett 2022 Johnny Nelson 2019 to 2021 Walker Hume 2017 Danny Garcia 2013 to 2015 Anthony Wallace 2007 to 2010 Clarence Goodson 2005 Ronnie O’Brien 2002 to 2003 Eric Pogue 2001 Dan Popik 2001 Adam Throop 2001 Matt Napoleon 2001 Jon Busch 2001 Cole Burgman 2001 Brandon Pollard 1996

In the year 2001, #26 was a backup keeper number and the Burn trotted through a relatively large number of MLS pool keepers that season giving each of them the number.

Clarence Goodson wore the no. 26 in his first season with FC Dallas. (Rags Gardner, RII)

27

Herbert Endeley 2023 to 2025 Eddie Munjoma 2020 Jesus Ferreira 2017 to 2019 Je-Vaughn Watson 2013 to 2015 James Marcelin 2012 Edson Edward 2010 to 2011 Andrew Daniels 2007 to 2008 Aaron Pitchkolan 2005 to 2006 Gabe Jones 1997

FC Dallas jersey hang ready for a road game in 2019. Edwin Cerrillo 33, Bryan Reynolds 29, Jesus Ferreira 27, and Johnny Nelson 26.

28

Beni Redžić 2021 Nkosi Tafari 2020 Adonijah Reid 2017 to 2018 Colin Bonner 2016 Victor Ulloa 2010 to 2014 Chase Wileman End 2007 to 2008 Tommy Krizanovic Early 2007 Miguel Guante 2006 Alex Woods 2005

Victor Ulloa 28, Moises Hernandez 29, and Ruben Luna 34 sign with FC Dallas in 2010. (FCD Communications)

29

Enxo Newman 2025 Sam Junqua 2023 to 2024 Franco Jara 2020 to 2022 Bryan Reynolds 2017 to 2019 Carlos Ruiz 2016 Alex Zendejas 2015 to 2016 Eric Hassli 2013 Moises Hernandez 2010 to 2012 Spenser Wadsworth 2008 Scott Jones 2007 Mario Torres 2005 to 2006

Carlos Ruiz wore the no. 29 when he returned to FC Dallas in 2016 as Juan Esteban Ortiz was wearing the 20. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

30

The number 30 has exclusively been a backup keeper number for FC Dallas. To our knowledge, it’s never been worn in Dallas by anyone but goalkeepers. Commonly, the 3rd keeper.

Michael Collodi 2025 Maarten Paes 2022 to 2024 Kyle Zobeck 2013, 2018 to 2021 Ryan Herman 2016 Chris Seitz 2011 Ray Burse Jr. 2006 to 2009 Chris Gomez 2005 Scott Vallow 2002 Greg Sutton 2002 Josh Lynk 2002 Bryheem Hancock 2002 Garth Lagerwey 1997 to 1998 Marcus Roy 1997

Ray Burse #30 playing against the LA Galaxy, 2009. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

31

Eugene Ansah Mid 2023 to 2024 Nanu 2022 Dante Sealy 2020 to 2021 Maynor Figueroa 2016 to 2018 Michel 2013 to 2015 Scott Sealy 2012 Jason Yeisley 2010 Jamie Watson 2008 Sandi Gbandi 2007

Michel 31 of FC Dallas defends against Pedro Morales 77 of the Vancouver Whitecaps. (Bob Frid/Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

32

Nolan Norris 2023 to 2025 Justin Che 2021 Kris Reaves 2018 Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes 2017 Jonathan Top 2011 to 2014 Jeff Rowland 2008

Jonathan Top 32 nods down a header against Real Salt Lake in 2011. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

33

Edwin Cerrillo 2019 to 2020 Aaron Guillen 2016 to 2017 Otis Earle 2015 Kenny Cooper Jr 2006 to 2009 & 2013

Kenny Cooper #33 tries to cool off while facing New York Red Bulls on April 26, 2007. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

34

Alejandro Urzua 2024 to 2025 Jordan Cano 2018 Agustin Jara 2016 Nicholas Walker 2014 Ruben Luna 2010 to 2012 Ricardinho 2007

Ruben Luna 34 warms up for FC Dallas in 2010. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

35

Malachi Molina 2025 Tomas Pondeca 2024 Alex Lee 2012

Alex Lee 35 (left) and his twin brother Justin (FCD training guest player) in 2012. (FCD Communications)

36

Daniel Baran 2025 Malik Henry-Scott 2024

37

Maximiliano Urruti 2016 to 2018

40

Mostly this number has been assigned to short-term or emergency keeper signings.

Julian Eyestone * 2022 Collin Shutler 2021 Carlos Avilez 2020 Richard Sanchez 2011 to 2014

* Eyestone was an Academy player who was on the bench for the friendly with Tigres in Sept 2022. Which seems official enough to be included.

Richard Sanchez in FC Dallas training wearing the no. 40.

41

Tarik Scott 2023 to 2025 Ted Eck 1998 to 2000

Dallas Burn midfielder Ted Eck (#41) and Kansas City Wizards midfielder Chris Klein (#17) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of play at the Cotton Bowl Wednesday night. Photographer: SCOTT, Andy

44

Michael Webber 2023 Caiser Gomes 2021 Abel Aguilar 2018 Jesse Gonzalez 2014 to 2015 Dario Sala 2008 to 2010

Abel Aguilar signs with FC Dallas, August 27, 2017, and is assigned the #44. (FCD Communications)

48

Dario Sala 2005 to 2007

Dario Sala warms up before facing Chivas USA on July 4, 2007. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

50

Diego Garcia 2025

51

Anthony Ramirez 2024 to 2025

55

Kaick 2025

66

Alain Sutter 1997 to 1998

Sutter wore 66 in honor of the Great American Road, Route 66.

Alain Sutter (66) and the Dallas Burn were consecrated in 1997 at the US Open Cup. (NS_Sports)

77

Bernard Kamungo 2022 to 2025 Mauro Rosales 2016

Mauro Rosales wearing the no. 77 for FC Dallas in 2016. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

80

Nicky Hernandez 2021 to 2022

91

Andres Escobar 2014 Zach Loyd Sept. 10, 2011

Zach Loyd started his FCD career wearing the #19 in 2010 and 2011. When Bobby Rhine passed away on September 5th, 2011, Loyd changed to #91 for the next FC Dallas game, then went to #12 to finish out 2011. For 2012 to 2016, Loyd wore #17.

Andres Escobar wore #91 for FC Dallas in 2014. He celebrates with Michel 31 as Zach Loyd 17 walks away. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

96

Tex Hooper 2005 to 2023

Tex Hooper 96 gets his picture taken by a fan at an FC Dallas game in 2018.. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

99

Enes Sali 2024 to 2025 Phelipe Megiolaro 2020 to 2021