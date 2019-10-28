All-Time Numeric Roster | FCD

Every player that wore every number for FC Dallas and the Dallas Burn in the club’s history.

00

Jeff Cassar 1996 to 1997, 2003-2006
Jeff Cassar
Jeff Cassar wearing the double-zero.

1

Maarten Paes2025
Jimmy Maurer2022 to 2024
Jesse Gonzalez 2016 to Mid-2020
Dan Kennedy 2015
Raul Fernandez 2013 to 2014
Kevin Hartman 2010 to 2012
Shaka Hislop 2006 to 2007
Scott Garlick 2004 to 2005
DJ Countess 2003
Matt Jordan 2001 to 2002
Mark Dodd 1996 to 1999

No. 1 is the keeper. Always. Thank goodness FCD has never violated this written-in-stone rule.

Kevin Hartman #1
31 July 2011: FC Dallas goalie Kevin Hartman yells out instructions during the game between FC Dallas and Chivas USA at Pizza Hut Park in Frisco, Texas. FC Dallas won the game 1-0.

2

Geovane Jesus2023 to 2025
Eddie Munjoma2021 to 2022
Reggie Cannon 2018 to Mid-2020
Hernan Grana 2017
Aubrey David 2016
Daniel Hernandez 2009 to 2012
Michael Dello-Russo 2008 to 2009
Alex Yi 2005
Cory Gibbs 2004
Chris Gbandi 2002 to 2003
Eric Dade1997 to 2001
Chad Aston1996
Cory Gibbs defends against Jamie Moreno of DC United at the Cotton Bowl on June 26, 2004. (John Rivera, Captured View)

3

Osaze Urhoghide2025
Omar Gonzalez2024
José Antonio Martínez2021 to 2023
Reto Ziegler 2018 to 2020
Moises Hernandez 2014 to 2015
Ugo Ihemelu Mid-2009 to 2013
Drew Moor Early 2009
Greg Vanney 2006
Carey Talley 2004 to 2005
Ezra Hendrickson Mid-2003
Ryan Suarez 2001 to Mid-2003
Steve Bernal 2000
Wade Webber 1997
Ed Puskarich 1996
Drew Moor 3
Drew Moor switched to the no. 3 in 2009. Seen here with Dax McCarty #13 and Kyle Davies #15. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

4

Marco Farfan2022 to 2025
Bressan 2019 to 2021
Bakary Soumare End 2015
Kyle Bekker Early 2015
Andrew Jacobson 2011 to 2014
Heath Pearce 2010
Daniel Torres 2009
Duilio Davino 2008
Chris Gbandi 2004 to 2007
Brian Dunseth End 2003
Paul Broome 1999 to Mid-2003
Diego Sonora 1996 to 1997
Daniel Torres 4
Daniel Torres 4 is ready to play against Chivas USA on March 29, 2009. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

5

Lalas Abubakar2025
Facundo Quignon2021 to 2023
Thiago Santos2020
Moises Hernandez 2018 to 2019
Carlos Cermeno 2017
Norberto Paparatto 2016
Ezequiel Cirigliano 2015
Jair Benitez 2009 to 2014
Marcelo Saragosa July 2006 to 2009
Marcos CharrasApril to June 2006
Steve Jolley 2004 to 2005
Tenywa Bonseu 2002 to 2003
Lubos Kubik 2001
Esmundo Rodriguez End 2000
Kirk Wilson 1999 Mid-2000
Jorge Flores 1996-1998
Jair Benitez 5
FC Dallas defender Jair Benitez (5) and NY Red Bulls’ Dane Richards (19) battle for a ball in the second half of their 2-2 draw at Pizza Hut Park in Frisco, Texas on September 16, 2010. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

6

Patrickson Delgado2024 to 2025
Edwin Cerrillo2021 to mid-2023
Eric Alexander End 2019
Marquinhos Pedroso Mid-2018 to Mid-2019
Anton Nedyalkov Early 2018
Anibal Chala 2017
Adam Moffat 2014
Jackson 2010 to 2013
Pablo Ricchetti 2007 to 2009
Ronnie O’Brien 2004 to 2006
Steve Morrow 2002 to 2003
Lazo Alavanja 2000
Gabe Jones 1999
Brian Bates End 1998
Tom Soehn 1996 to Mid-1998
Ronnie O'Brien of FC Dallas.
Ronnie O’Brien of FC Dallas (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

7

Leo Chu2025
Paul Arriola2022 to 2024
Jáder Obrian2021
Jesus Ferreira2020
Edwin Gyasi End 2019
Carlos Gruezo 2016 to Mid-2019
Blas Perez 2013 to 2015
Fabian Castillo 2012
Daniel Cruz End 2011
Milton Rodriguez 2010 to Mid-2011
Dave van den Bergh 2009
Abe Thompson 2006 to 2008
Eddie Johnson 2001 to 2005
Mark Santel 1996 to 2000
Blas Perez #7 celebrates with Fabian Castillo
Blas Perez #7 celebrates with Fabian Castillo against San Jose Earthquakes on May 31, 2014. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)

8

Sebastian Lletget2024 to 2025
Jáder Obrian2022 to 2023
Bryan Acosta2019 to 2021
Victor Ulloa 2015 to 2018
Peter Luccin2013 to 2014
Bruno GuardaMid-2008 to 2012
Juan Toja2007 to Mid-2008
Richard Mulrooney2006 to 2007
Oscar Pareja1999 to 2005
Gerell Elliott1996-1998
Juan Toja #8
Juan Toja #8 against Chivas USA in SuperLiga play, 2007. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

9

Petar Musa2024 to 2025
Jesús Jiménez2023
Jesus Ferreira2021
Fafa Picault2020
Cristian Colman 2017 to 2019
Getterson 2016
David Texeira 2014 to 2015
Ramon Nunez 2013
Blas Perez 2012
Maicon Santos 2011
Jeff Cunningham 2008 to 2010
Roberto Mina 2005 to 2007
Jason Kreis 1998 to 2004
Peter Hattrup 1997
Hugo Sanchez 1996
9 Jeff Cunningham
#9 Jeff Cunningham vs DC United, September 2008

10

Lucho Acosta2025
Jesus Ferreira2022 to 2024
Andres Ricaurte2020 to 2021
Pablo Aranguiz End 2018 to Mid-2019
Mauro Diaz 2014 to Mid-2018
David Ferreira 2009 to 2013
Ricardinho 2008
Denilson End 2007
Ramon Nunez 2006 to Mid-2007
Brad Davis 2004
Joselito Vaca 2001 to 2003
Ricardo Iribarren 2000
Dante Washington End 1996 to 1999
Washington Rodriguez Early 1996
Mauro Diaz 10
Mauro Diaz #10 celebrates with his teammates against San Jose Earthquakes on October 25, 2015. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

11

Anderson Julio2025
Dante Sealy2023 to 2024
Szabolcs Schön2021 to Mid-2022
Santiago Mosquera 2018 to 2020
Javier Morales 2017
Fabian Castillo 2013 to 2016
Ricardo Villar 2011 to 2012
Andre Rocha 2008 to 2009
Clarence Goodson 2006 to 2007
Ramon Nunez 2005
Jason Thompson 2004
Ali Curtis End 2003
Antonio Martinez 2000 to Mid-2003
John Jairo Trellez 1999
Oscar Pareja End 1998
Damian 1997 to Mid-1998
Lawrence Lozzano 1996
Fabian Castillo 11
09 May 2015 – FC Dallas forward Fabian Castillo (#11) and FC Dallas midfielder Mauro Diaz (#10) celebrate at the end of the game during the MLS regular-season game between FC Dallas and the LA Galaxy at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

12

Carl Sainte2024
Sebastian Lletget2022 to 2023
Ryan Hollingshead2014 to 2021
Erick2013
Julian de Guzman2012
Eric Avila2009 to 2011
Zach LoydSept. to Dec. of 2011
Victor SikoraEnd 2008
Arturo Alvarez2005 to Mid-2008
Jordan Stone2002 to 2004
Miles Joseph2001
Brandon Pollard1997 to 2000
Ted Eck1996
Ryan Hollingshead 12
Ryan Hollingshead 12. (FCD Communications)

13

Antonio Carrera2022 to 2025
Zdenek Ondrasek 2019 to Mid-2020
Tesho Akindele 2014 to 2018
Bradlee Baladez 2013
Hernan Pertuz 2012
Maykel Galindo 2011
Dax McCarty 2006 to 2010
John Pulido 2005
Mandi Urbas End 2003
Carl Bussey 2002 to Mid-2003
Miguel Saavedra 2001
Brian Haynes 1996 to 2000
McCarty 13, Valakari 17, Moor 14
Dax McCarty 13, Simo Valakari 17, and Drew Moor 14 get ready for a preseason game in La Manga, Spain, March 9, 2006. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

14

Asier Illarramendi2023 to 2024
Beni Redžic2022
Nkosi Tafari2021
Bryan Reynolds2020
Dom Badji 2019
Jimmy Maurer 2017 to 2018
Atiba Harris 2015 to 2017
George John 2009 to 2014
Drew Moor 2005 to 2008
Milton Reyes 2004
Gavin Glinton 2003
Lee Morrison 2002
Mike Burke 2000
Ted Eck 1997, 2001
Leonel Alvarez 1996, 1998 to 1999

The number 14 is among the most important numbers in FC Dallas franchise history. You can read about that here.

George John 14
George John 14 celebrates with FC Dallas fans. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

15

Isaiah Parker2022 to 2024
Tanner Tessmann2020 to 2021
Jacori Hayes 2017 to 2019
Timo Pitter 2016
Brian Span 2014
Matias Jara 2012
Luis Perea 2012
Fabian Castillo 2011
Kyle Davies 2009 to 2010
Adrian Serioux 2007 to 2008
Mark Wilson 2005 to 2006
Eric Quill 2004
Chad Deering 1998 to 2003
Zion Renfrom 1998
Jason Kries 1996 to 1997
Kyle Davies 15
Kyle Davies 15 takes on the Columbus Crew in the 2010 Pioneer Cup. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

16

Tsiki Ntsabeleng2022 to 2025
Ricardo Pepi 2019 to 2022
Dominique Badji 2018
Coy Craft 2014 to 2017
Bobby Warshaw 2011 to 2013
Atiba Harris 2009 to 2010
David Wagenfuhr 2005 to 2008
Matt Behncke 2002 to 2004
Aleksey Korol 2000 to 2001
Darren Sawatzky 1998
Temoc Suarez 1997-1999

Temoc Suarez went on several sort loans while with the Burn, that’s why Darren Sawatzky could wear the same number in 1998.

Hayes 15, Pepi 16, Servania 18
FC Dallas jerseys hang in the locker room prior to a 2019 match. Jacori Hayes 15, Ricardo Pepi 16, and Brandon Servania 18. (FCD Communications)

17

Ramiro2025
Nkosi Tafari2022 to 2024
Freddy Vargas2021
Francis Atuahene 2018 to 2020
Luis “Cariaco” Gonzalez 2017
Zach Loyd 2012 to 2016
Jeremy Hall End 2011
Peri Marosevic 2010 to Mid-2011
Marvin Chavez End 2009
Aaron Pitchkolan 2007 to Mid-2009
Simo Valakari 2004 to 2006
Jason Thompson 2003
Jorge Rodriguez 1997 to 2002
Zak Ibsen End 1996
John Kerr Jr Early 1996
Simo Valakari #17, holding the Brimstone Cup, talks to Clarence Goodson. (Just Score, 3rd Degree)

18

Shaq Moore2025
Liam Fraser2023 to 2024
Brandon Servania 2018 to 2022
Chris Seitz 2012 to 2017
Marvin Chavez 2010 to 2011
Peri Marosevic 2009
Abdus Ibrahim 2007 to 2008
Alex Smith 2006
Richard Mulrooney 2005
Toni Nhleko 2003 to 2004
Richard Farrer 1996 to 2002
Chris Seitz 18
Chris Seitz wore the no. 18 for FC Dallas from 2012 to 2017. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

19

Paxton Pomykal 2017 to 2026
Unofficially retired Sept 2011 to 2016
Zach Loyd 2010 to Sept 2011
Blake Wagner 2009
Bobby Rhine 1999 to 2008
Chris Brown 1998
Edgar Hernandez 1998
Jimmy Glenn 1996 to 1997

The 19 was unofficially retired after the passing of Bobby Rhine until 2017 when Paxton Pomykal asked for permission to wear it. With the blessing of Rhine’s family, the 19 is now a homegrown-only jersey. BR19.

Bobby Rhine
Bobby Rhine warms up before facing Chivas USA on July 4, 2007. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

20

Pedrinho2025
Alan Velasco2022 to 2024
Jimmy Maurer2019 to 2021
Roland Lamah 2017 to 2018
Juan Esteban Ortiz2016
Rolando Escobar2015
Hendry Thomas2014
Mauro Diaz2013
Brek Shea2008 to 2012
Carlos Ruiz2005 to 2007
Clarence Goodson2004
Ronald Cerritos2002 to 2003
Ariel GrazianiEnd 1999 to 2001
Mickey Trotman1998 to Mid-1999
Dan Stebbins1997
Brek Shea 20.
Brek Shea 20, July 3, 2012.

21

Manuel “Show” Cafumana2024 to 2025
José Mulato2023
Kalil ElMedkhar2021 to 2022
Michael Barrios2015 to 2020
Walter Cabrera 2014
London Woodberry 2013 to 2014
Bryan Leyva 2010 to 2012
Alvaro “Tom” Sanchez 2009
Alex Yi 2006 to 2008
Greg Vanney 2005
Ramon Nunez 2004
Shavar Thomas 2003
Hamisi Amani-Dove 2001
Johann Noetzel 2000
Lazo Alavanja 1999
Andrew Restrepo 1998
Bryan Leyva #21
Bryan Leyva #21 takes on the LA Galaxy, May 2010. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

22

Alvaro Augusto2025
Ema Twumasi 2018 to 2024
Reggie Cannon 2017
Carlos Lizarazo 2016
Stephen Keel 2013 to 2015
Carlos Rodriguez 2012
Josh Lambo 2008 to 2011
Michael Dello-Russo 2006 to 2007
Winston Marshall End 2005
Philip Salyer 2003 to Mid-2005
D.J. Countess 2002
Chris Snitko 2001
Alex Deegan 2001
Matt Jordan 1998 to 1999
Daniel Peinado 1997

The number 22 has often been a backup keeper number in Dallas.  In 2001 it was handed out to multiple MLS pool keepers.

Carlos Lizarazo 22
Carlos Lizarazo 22 (FCD Communications)

23

Logan Farrington2024 to 2025
Collin Smith2023
Thomas Roberts 2019 to 2022
Kellyn Acosta 2013 to 2018
Andrew Wiedeman 2010 to Mid-2012
Blake Wagner 2006 to 2008
Ty Maurin 2004 to 2005
Scott Vallow 2002
Sergi Daniv 1999 to 2000
Jimmy Glenn 1996
Rene Ortiz 1996
Kellyn Acosta #23
Kellyn Acosta #23 FC Dallas, 2017. (Matthew Visinsky / 3rd Degree)

24

Amet Korça2023 to 2024
Matt Hedges2012 to 2022
Eric Alexander2010 to Mid-2011
Heath Pearce2009
Eric Avila2008
Sebastian Botero2007
Justin Moore2006
Brad Davis2003
Percy Olivares2002
Justin Evans2001
Angel Rivillo2000
Andrew Parrish1999
Scott Vallow1998
Joey Martinez1997
24 Matt Hedges MLS All-Star
24 Matt Hedges goes up for a header in the MLS All-Star game, July 31, 2019. (MLS Communications)

25

Sebastian Ibeagha2023 to 2025
Collin Smith2021 to 2022
Callum Montgomery 2019 to 2020
Walker Zimmerman 2013 to 2017
Jack Stewart 2011
Steve Purdy 2009
Dominic Oduro 2006 to 2008
Abe Thompson 2005
David Wagenfuhr 2004
Andy Rosenband 2003
Josue Mayard 2001
Miguel Pineda 1999
Juan Sastoque 1997 to 1998
Dominic Oduro #25
Dominic Oduro #25. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

26

Lucas Bartlett2022
Johnny Nelson2019 to 2021
Walker Hume2017
Danny Garcia2013 to 2015
Anthony Wallace2007 to 2010
Clarence Goodson2005
Ronnie O’Brien2002 to 2003
Eric Pogue2001
Dan Popik2001
Adam Throop2001
Matt Napoleon2001
Jon Busch2001
Cole Burgman 2001
Brandon Pollard1996

In the year 2001, #26 was a backup keeper number and the Burn trotted through a relatively large number of MLS pool keepers that season giving each of them the number.

Clarence Goodson 26
Clarence Goodson wore the no. 26 in his first season with FC Dallas. (Rags Gardner, RII)

27

Herbert Endeley2023 to 2025
Eddie Munjoma2020
Jesus Ferreira2017 to 2019
Je-Vaughn Watson2013 to 2015
James Marcelin2012
Edson Edward2010 to 2011
Andrew Daniels2007 to 2008
Aaron Pitchkolan2005 to 2006
Gabe Jones1997
Carrillo 33, Reynolds 29, Ferreira 27, Nelson 26
FC Dallas jersey hang ready for a road game in 2019. Edwin Cerrillo 33, Bryan Reynolds 29, Jesus Ferreira 27, and Johnny Nelson 26.

28

Beni Redžić2021
Nkosi Tafari2020
Adonijah Reid 2017 to 2018
Colin Bonner 2016
Victor Ulloa 2010 to 2014
Chase Wileman End 2007 to 2008
Tommy Krizanovic Early 2007
Miguel Guante 2006
Alex Woods 2005
Ulloa, Hernandez, and Luna sign
Victor Ulloa 28, Moises Hernandez 29, and Ruben Luna 34 sign with FC Dallas in 2010. (FCD Communications)

29

Enxo Newman2025
Sam Junqua2023 to 2024
Franco Jara2020 to 2022
Bryan Reynolds2017 to 2019
Carlos Ruiz2016
Alex Zendejas2015 to 2016
Eric Hassli2013
Moises Hernandez2010 to 2012
Spenser Wadsworth2008
Scott Jones2007
Mario Torres2005 to 2006
Carlos Ruiz 29
Carlos Ruiz wore the no. 29 when he returned to FC Dallas in 2016 as Juan Esteban Ortiz was wearing the 20. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

30

The number 30 has exclusively been a backup keeper number for FC Dallas.  To our knowledge, it’s never been worn in Dallas by anyone but goalkeepers. Commonly, the 3rd keeper.

Michael Collodi2025
Maarten Paes2022 to 2024
Kyle Zobeck 2013, 2018 to 2021
Ryan Herman 2016
Chris Seitz 2011
Ray Burse Jr. 2006 to 2009
Chris Gomez 2005
Scott Vallow 2002
Greg Sutton 2002
Josh Lynk 2002
Bryheem Hancock 2002
Garth Lagerwey 1997 to 1998
Marcus Roy 1997
Ray Burse #30
Ray Burse #30 playing against the LA Galaxy, 2009. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

31

Eugene AnsahMid 2023 to 2024
Nanu2022
Dante Sealy2020 to 2021
Maynor Figueroa 2016 to 2018
Michel 2013 to 2015
Scott Sealy 2012
Jason Yeisley 2010
Jamie Watson 2008
Sandi Gbandi 2007
Michel 31
Michel 31 of FC Dallas defends against Pedro Morales 77 of the Vancouver Whitecaps. (Bob Frid/Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

32

Nolan Norris2023 to 2025
Justin Che2021
Kris Reaves 2018
Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes 2017
Jonathan Top 2011 to 2014
Jeff Rowland 2008
Jonathan Top 32
Jonathan Top 32 nods down a header against Real Salt Lake in 2011. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

33

Edwin Cerrillo 2019 to 2020
Aaron Guillen 2016 to 2017
Otis Earle 2015
Kenny Cooper Jr 2006 to 2009 & 2013
Kenny Cooper #33
Kenny Cooper #33 tries to cool off while facing New York Red Bulls on April 26, 2007. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

34

Alejandro Urzua2024 to 2025
Jordan Cano 2018
Agustin Jara 2016
Nicholas Walker 2014
Ruben Luna 2010 to 2012
Ricardinho 2007
Ruben Luna 34
Ruben Luna 34 warms up for FC Dallas in 2010. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

35

Malachi Molina2025
Tomas Pondeca2024
Alex Lee2012
Alex Lee 35
Alex Lee 35 (left) and his twin brother Justin (FCD training guest player) in 2012. (FCD Communications)

36

Daniel Baran2025
Malik Henry-Scott2024

37

Maximiliano Urruti2016 to 2018

40

Mostly this number has been assigned to short-term or emergency keeper signings.

Julian Eyestone *2022
Collin Shutler2021
Carlos Avilez2020
Richard Sanchez 2011 to 2014

* Eyestone was an Academy player who was on the bench for the friendly with Tigres in Sept 2022. Which seems official enough to be included.

Richard Sanchez
Richard Sanchez in FC Dallas training wearing the no. 40.

41

Tarik Scott2023 to 2025
Ted Eck 1998 to 2000
Dallas Burn midfielder Ted Eck (#41) and Kansas City Wizards midfielder Chris Klein (#17) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of play at the Cotton Bowl Wednesday night. Photographer: SCOTT, Andy

44

Michael Webber2023
Caiser Gomes2021
Abel Aguilar 2018
Jesse Gonzalez 2014 to 2015
Dario Sala 2008 to 2010
Abel Aguilar 44
Abel Aguilar signs with FC Dallas, August 27, 2017, and is assigned the #44. (FCD Communications)

48

Dario Sala2005 to 2007
Dario Sala 48
Dario Sala warms up before facing Chivas USA on July 4, 2007. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

50

Diego Garcia2025

51

Anthony Ramirez2024 to 2025

55

Kaick2025

66

Alain Sutter1997 to 1998

Sutter wore 66 in honor of the Great American Road, Route 66.

Alain Sutter (66) and the Dallas Burn were consecrated in 1997 at the US Open Cup. (NS_Sports)

77

Bernard Kamungo2022 to 2025
Mauro Rosales2016
Mauro Rosales 77
Mauro Rosales wearing the no. 77 for FC Dallas in 2016. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

80

Nicky Hernandez2021 to 2022

91

Andres Escobar2014
Zach LoydSept. 10, 2011

Zach Loyd started his FCD career wearing the #19 in 2010 and 2011. When Bobby Rhine passed away on September 5th, 2011, Loyd changed to #91 for the next FC Dallas game, then went to #12 to finish out 2011. For 2012 to 2016, Loyd wore #17.

Andres Escobar 91
Andres Escobar wore #91 for FC Dallas in 2014. He celebrates with Michel 31 as Zach Loyd 17 walks away. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

96

Tex Hooper2005 to 2023
Tex Hooper 96
Tex Hooper 96 gets his picture taken by a fan at an FC Dallas game in 2018.. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

99

Enes Sali2024 to 2025
Phelipe Megiolaro2020 to 2021
Phelipe 20211002_fcd_2446
Phelipe Megiolaro passes out wide in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)