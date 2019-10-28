All-Time Numeric Roster | FCD

Temoc Suarez went on several sort loans while with the Burn, that’s why Darren Sawatzky could wear the same number in 1998.
17
Ramiro
2025
Nkosi Tafari
2022 to 2024
Freddy Vargas
2021
Francis Atuahene
2018 to 2020
Luis “Cariaco” Gonzalez
2017
Zach Loyd
2012 to 2016
Jeremy Hall
End 2011
Peri Marosevic
2010 to Mid-2011
Marvin Chavez
End 2009
Aaron Pitchkolan
2007 to Mid-2009
Simo Valakari
2004 to 2006
Jason Thompson
2003
Jorge Rodriguez
1997 to 2002
Zak Ibsen
End 1996
John Kerr Jr
Early 1996
18
Shaq Moore
2025
Liam Fraser
2023 to 2024
Brandon Servania
2018 to 2022
Chris Seitz
2012 to 2017
Marvin Chavez
2010 to 2011
Peri Marosevic
2009
Abdus Ibrahim
2007 to 2008
Alex Smith
2006
Richard Mulrooney
2005
Toni Nhleko
2003 to 2004
Richard Farrer
1996 to 2002
19
Paxton Pomykal
2017 to 2026
Unofficially retired
Sept 2011 to 2016
Zach Loyd
2010 to Sept 2011
Blake Wagner
2009
Bobby Rhine
1999 to 2008
Chris Brown
1998
Edgar Hernandez
1998
Jimmy Glenn
1996 to 1997
The 19 was unofficially retired after the passing of Bobby Rhine until 2017 when Paxton Pomykal asked for permission to wear it. With the blessing of Rhine’s family, the 19 is now a homegrown-only jersey. BR19.
20
Pedrinho
2025
Alan Velasco
2022 to 2024
Jimmy Maurer
2019 to 2021
Roland Lamah
2017 to 2018
Juan Esteban Ortiz
2016
Rolando Escobar
2015
Hendry Thomas
2014
Mauro Diaz
2013
Brek Shea
2008 to 2012
Carlos Ruiz
2005 to 2007
Clarence Goodson
2004
Ronald Cerritos
2002 to 2003
Ariel Graziani
End 1999 to 2001
Mickey Trotman
1998 to Mid-1999
Dan Stebbins
1997
21
Manuel “Show” Cafumana
2024 to 2025
José Mulato
2023
Kalil ElMedkhar
2021 to 2022
Michael Barrios
2015 to 2020
Walter Cabrera
2014
London Woodberry
2013 to 2014
Bryan Leyva
2010 to 2012
Alvaro “Tom” Sanchez
2009
Alex Yi
2006 to 2008
Greg Vanney
2005
Ramon Nunez
2004
Shavar Thomas
2003
Hamisi Amani-Dove
2001
Johann Noetzel
2000
Lazo Alavanja
1999
Andrew Restrepo
1998
22
Alvaro Augusto
2025
Ema Twumasi
2018 to 2024
Reggie Cannon
2017
Carlos Lizarazo
2016
Stephen Keel
2013 to 2015
Carlos Rodriguez
2012
Josh Lambo
2008 to 2011
Michael Dello-Russo
2006 to 2007
Winston Marshall
End 2005
Philip Salyer
2003 to Mid-2005
D.J. Countess
2002
Chris Snitko
2001
Alex Deegan
2001
Matt Jordan
1998 to 1999
Daniel Peinado
1997
The number 22 has often been a backup keeper number in Dallas. In 2001 it was handed out to multiple MLS pool keepers.
23
Logan Farrington
2024 to 2025
Collin Smith
2023
Thomas Roberts
2019 to 2022
Kellyn Acosta
2013 to 2018
Andrew Wiedeman
2010 to Mid-2012
Blake Wagner
2006 to 2008
Ty Maurin
2004 to 2005
Scott Vallow
2002
Sergi Daniv
1999 to 2000
Jimmy Glenn
1996
Rene Ortiz
1996
24
Amet Korça
2023 to 2024
Matt Hedges
2012 to 2022
Eric Alexander
2010 to Mid-2011
Heath Pearce
2009
Eric Avila
2008
Sebastian Botero
2007
Justin Moore
2006
Brad Davis
2003
Percy Olivares
2002
Justin Evans
2001
Angel Rivillo
2000
Andrew Parrish
1999
Scott Vallow
1998
Joey Martinez
1997
25
Sebastian Ibeagha
2023 to 2025
Collin Smith
2021 to 2022
Callum Montgomery
2019 to 2020
Walker Zimmerman
2013 to 2017
Jack Stewart
2011
Steve Purdy
2009
Dominic Oduro
2006 to 2008
Abe Thompson
2005
David Wagenfuhr
2004
Andy Rosenband
2003
Josue Mayard
2001
Miguel Pineda
1999
Juan Sastoque
1997 to 1998
26
Lucas Bartlett
2022
Johnny Nelson
2019 to 2021
Walker Hume
2017
Danny Garcia
2013 to 2015
Anthony Wallace
2007 to 2010
Clarence Goodson
2005
Ronnie O’Brien
2002 to 2003
Eric Pogue
2001
Dan Popik
2001
Adam Throop
2001
Matt Napoleon
2001
Jon Busch
2001
Cole Burgman
2001
Brandon Pollard
1996
In the year 2001, #26 was a backup keeper number and the Burn trotted through a relatively large number of MLS pool keepers that season giving each of them the number.
27
Herbert Endeley
2023 to 2025
Eddie Munjoma
2020
Jesus Ferreira
2017 to 2019
Je-Vaughn Watson
2013 to 2015
James Marcelin
2012
Edson Edward
2010 to 2011
Andrew Daniels
2007 to 2008
Aaron Pitchkolan
2005 to 2006
Gabe Jones
1997
28
Beni Redžić
2021
Nkosi Tafari
2020
Adonijah Reid
2017 to 2018
Colin Bonner
2016
Victor Ulloa
2010 to 2014
Chase Wileman
End 2007 to 2008
Tommy Krizanovic
Early 2007
Miguel Guante
2006
Alex Woods
2005
29
Enxo Newman
2025
Sam Junqua
2023 to 2024
Franco Jara
2020 to 2022
Bryan Reynolds
2017 to 2019
Carlos Ruiz
2016
Alex Zendejas
2015 to 2016
Eric Hassli
2013
Moises Hernandez
2010 to 2012
Spenser Wadsworth
2008
Scott Jones
2007
Mario Torres
2005 to 2006
30
The number 30 has exclusively been a backup keeper number for FC Dallas. To our knowledge, it’s never been worn in Dallas by anyone but goalkeepers. Commonly, the 3rd keeper.
Michael Collodi
2025
Maarten Paes
2022 to 2024
Kyle Zobeck
2013, 2018 to 2021
Ryan Herman
2016
Chris Seitz
2011
Ray Burse Jr.
2006 to 2009
Chris Gomez
2005
Scott Vallow
2002
Greg Sutton
2002
Josh Lynk
2002
Bryheem Hancock
2002
Garth Lagerwey
1997 to 1998
Marcus Roy
1997
31
Eugene Ansah
Mid 2023 to 2024
Nanu
2022
Dante Sealy
2020 to 2021
Maynor Figueroa
2016 to 2018
Michel
2013 to 2015
Scott Sealy
2012
Jason Yeisley
2010
Jamie Watson
2008
Sandi Gbandi
2007
32
Nolan Norris
2023 to 2025
Justin Che
2021
Kris Reaves
2018
Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes
2017
Jonathan Top
2011 to 2014
Jeff Rowland
2008
33
Edwin Cerrillo
2019 to 2020
Aaron Guillen
2016 to 2017
Otis Earle
2015
Kenny Cooper Jr
2006 to 2009 & 2013
34
Alejandro Urzua
2024 to 2025
Jordan Cano
2018
Agustin Jara
2016
Nicholas Walker
2014
Ruben Luna
2010 to 2012
Ricardinho
2007
35
Malachi Molina
2025
Tomas Pondeca
2024
Alex Lee
2012
36
Daniel Baran
2025
Malik Henry-Scott
2024
37
Maximiliano Urruti
2016 to 2018
40
Mostly this number has been assigned to short-term or emergency keeper signings.
Julian Eyestone *
2022
Collin Shutler
2021
Carlos Avilez
2020
Richard Sanchez
2011 to 2014
* Eyestone was an Academy player who was on the bench for the friendly with Tigres in Sept 2022. Which seems official enough to be included.
41
Tarik Scott
2023 to 2025
Ted Eck
1998 to 2000
44
Michael Webber
2023
Caiser Gomes
2021
Abel Aguilar
2018
Jesse Gonzalez
2014 to 2015
Dario Sala
2008 to 2010
48
Dario Sala
2005 to 2007
50
Diego Garcia
2025
51
Anthony Ramirez
2024 to 2025
55
Kaick
2025
66
Alain Sutter
1997 to 1998
Sutter wore 66 in honor of the Great American Road, Route 66.
77
Bernard Kamungo
2022 to 2025
Mauro Rosales
2016
80
Nicky Hernandez
2021 to 2022
91
Andres Escobar
2014
Zach Loyd
Sept. 10, 2011
Zach Loyd started his FCD career wearing the #19 in 2010 and 2011. When Bobby Rhine passed away on September 5th, 2011, Loyd changed to #91 for the next FC Dallas game, then went to #12 to finish out 2011. For 2012 to 2016, Loyd wore #17.