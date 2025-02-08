North Texas SC has opened spring camp to begin preparations for the 2025 season. As usual, there are a number of trialists in camp, so we probably won’t get a complete camp roster of names from the club. In Part One I went over all the players under contract to North Texas SC. In Part…
McKinney Chupacabras drop inaugural kits
The newest USL-2 team in DFW, the McKinney Chupacabras FC, have dropped their inaugural kits for the 2025 season. The “Claw Mark Kit” design was picked by fans from among five finalists.
FC Dallas “starters” drop scrimmage to Dynamo, “reserves” win
FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo held an extended scrimmage today that consisted of two shortened games.
Dallas Trinity FC adds Abiodun and Bolt on Loan from Washington Spirit
Dallas Trinity FC has signed two new players through the end of 2025 from the Washington Spirit of the NWSL, midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Tamara Bolt.
2025 North Texas SC roster primer – part one: signed players
North Texas SC has opened spring camp to begin preparations for the 2025 season. As usual, there are a number of trialists in camp, so we probably won’t get a complete roster of names from the club.
Texoma FC signs goalkeeper Aren Seeger
Texoma FC has announced the signing of goalkeeper Aren Seeger from Memphis 901 of the USL Championship.
North Texas SC signs FCD Academy product Marlon Luccin
North Texas SC has signed FCD Academy U18 central mid-Marlon Luccin to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with a club option for 2027.
Texoma FC signs keeper Javier Garcia
Texoma FC has signed Javier Garcia as their second goalkeeper after the club’s first-ever signing, Mason McCready.
FC Dallas sends three to the 2025 Concacaf U17 Qualifiers
With the change at the FIFA level to playing a U17 World Cup every year, Concacaf has changed the 2025 Concacaf U17 Championships to the U17 Qualifiers as they will now also be run every year instead of every other year.
Texoma FC unveil home kit for 2025 season
Texoma FC have announced their home kit for the 2025 season. It’s a classic vertical stripe base kit design with very nice modern elements.