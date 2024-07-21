Petar Musa added to 2024 MLS All-Star roster

LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec and FC Dallas forward Petar Musa have been added to the 2024 MLS All-Star roster by head coach Wilfried Nancy. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24 at 8 p. ET (7 pm CT) on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Musa, FC Dallas’ newest DP, who was signed this season, leads the club with 13 goals in 23 matches in 2024. The 26-year-old Croatian striker has scored in each of his last five matches for the club across all competitions, including four MLS regular-season matches, and has eight goals since June 19, the most in MLS over the span.

Musa signed for a reported club-record fee from Portuguese side Benfica prior to the 2024 season after scoring 17 goals in 66 matches across all competitions for the 38-time Primeira Liga champions.