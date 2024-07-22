FC Dallas adds midfield depth with Angolan international

FC Dallas has today announced the acquisition of Manuel “Show” Cafumana from Maccabi Haifa on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder joins an FC Dallas side that recently lost Liam Fraser for the remainder of the 2024 MLS season.

A regular with the Angolan national team with 31 caps, Show played 90 minutes in four of the Black Sable Antelopes made a run to the AFCON quarterfinals earlier this year.

After making 61 appearances with 1º de Agosto, Lille made Show reportedly the largest outgoing transfer to date from the Angolan Girabola. Bought in the same window as Tim Weah, Renato Sanches, and Victor Osimhen, Show headed out on two loans to the Portuguese league. The second of those coming at Boavista alongside former FC Dallas Homegrown Reggie Cannon.

So, how did you get your nickname, Manuel Cafumana 🤔?



"My nickname 'Show'? It was given to me by my grandfather. He received it when he was young because he was always putting on a show." pic.twitter.com/JksJjeyFKT — LOSC (@LOSC_EN) July 25, 2019

In 2021, Cafumana was on the move again to PFC Ludogrets alongside another former FC Dallas player, Anton Nedyalkov. The Bulgarian outfit saw Show score his first three goals in European soccer, and gave the midfielder his first experiences of UEFA Champions League Qualifying, as well as both the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Maccabi Haifa signed Show in August of last year for a fee believed to be around €1.2m. The second-placed side in the Israeli league only started Cafumana in nine of his 21 league appearances in the 2023/24 season – one partly disrupted by the African Cup of Nations.

This is not the first time FC Dallas has brought in players from Israel. The Burn was linked with Show’s team mate in Haifa, Gadi Kinda, before the Ethopian attacker’s two-year stint with Sporting Kansas City. Current FC Dallas winger Eugene Ansah was acquired from Hapoel Be’er Sheva in 2023.