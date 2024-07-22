Dallas Trinity loans Rockwall-native Madison White from Racing Louisville

Dallas Trinity FC has added another North Texas talent to its inaugural roster with the loan signing of Madison White from NWSL outfit Racing Louisville FC.

A first-team All-American with Texas Tech, White holds the record for most clean sheets with the Red Raiders and led the team to its first Big 12 regular season title in 2023.

White was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NWSL Draft by Racing Louisville FC. White is a team mate of fellow DFW goalkeeper Katie Lund in Louisville, signing a two-year contract in June.

The former Dallas Sting SC player is the second goalkeeper signed by Dallas Trinity SC. Sam Estrada was among the first signings announced by the team, who recently began their preseason camp ahead of next month’s debut.