Match Photos: FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy, July 2024

FC Dallas enjoyed a 2-0 win over LA Galaxy last weekend and Matt Visinsky has the pics for us.

You can find Matt on Instagram.

Asier Illarramendi takes a touch against LA Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa shoots against LA Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington works upfield against the La Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo dribbles upfield against the La Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas celebrates against the La Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Junqua attacks the La Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington celebrates against LA Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Junqua goes up for a header against LA Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Carl Sainte is on the ball against LA Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget passes against LA Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng looks upfield LA Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola drives past an LA Galaxy defender, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa celebrates against LA Galaxy, July 13, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)