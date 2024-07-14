Musa, Farrington lift FC Dallas over the Galaxy

FC Dallas got back to winning ways after a pair of losses in Kansas City. Despite coming into the game 20 points behind LA in the Western Conference standings, FC Dallas put in a controlled display for an eighth straight home win over the five-time MLS Cup winners.

Despite 120 minutes in Kansas City in midweek, Coach Luccin only made two changes to his starting lineup. Both fullbacks from the Open Cup loss dropped to the bench as Sam Junqua replaced Marco Farfan on the left, while Ema Twumasi came in for Paul Arriola on the right.

“I’m still hurt a bit about our last game versus Kansas City to be honest,” FC Dallas Head Coach Peter Luccin admitted. “What you saw today, playing against a very good team and coming off a loss against Kansas City, we saw that it could be different. It says a lot about this team.”

You could be forgiven for expecting a long night when Riqui Puig ran through a few red shirts before seeing a shot blocked in the fifth minute. Dallas recorded seven shots in the opening 25 minutes, holding possession well and attempting to take the initiative.

FC Dallas took the lead in the 28th minute through Petar Musa. The Croat brought the ball up through the FCD midfield, the ball spread out wide right to Logan Farrington. The rookie drove a low cross looking for the run of Bernard Kamungo which John McCarthy managed to deflect away. The ball only made it as far as Musa, who tucked the ball neatly around a couple of defenders into the net for his seventh goal in the last six games.

That’s eight goals in our 🫎’s last seven games. pic.twitter.com/U5lFxE3CbG — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 14, 2024

Petar Musa departed at half time with Marco Farfan subbing in for the second half. The Moose was the victim of a heavy challenge in the box that may have led to his withdrawal.

FC Dallas doubled the lead in the 56th minute through Logan Farrington. Asier Illarramendi brought the ball up slowly through the midfield. Neither side showed any urgency in getting back towards the Galaxy half until Farrington burst past ex-FCDer Johnny Nelson into space. The Basque midfielder played over the top for the 2024 draftee to run on to before smashing the ball past McCarthy.

BIG DAWG WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF! pic.twitter.com/lZrfPdHmq2 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 14, 2024

Luccin went to bench immediately after the goal, bringing in Paul Arriola for Bernard Kamungo. In the 71st minute, he followed that up with the additions of Eugene Ansah and Carl Sainte for Sam Junqua and Sebastian Lletget.

FC Dallas happily ceded possession through large periods of the game. The Galaxy couldn’t make the territory count, with their only shot on target coming from Gabriel Pec in the 64th minute with a long shot that Maarten Paes comfortably dealt with.

“I think it was one of our more complete games,” Sebastien Ibeagha told reporters after the game. “The thing we’ve been struggling with lately is we’ll play well for 50-60 minutes and then we’ll have a little 10-15 minute gap where we don’t play as well and that’s where we get punished. Today we put a solid 90 minutes in and we were rewarded with two goals and a clean sheet.”

With no Dejan Joveljic, the FC Dallas midfield pushed Riqui Puig back to minimize the former Barcelona man’s threat. The Galaxy still produced chances, but mainly from distance. Mauricio Cuevas barely missed the fram from 30 yards in the 75th minute. Minutes later, Pec cut inside and unleashed a low shot from outside the area that sent Paes’ water bottle flying.

Dallas settled into a back three with Omar Gonzalez entering the game in the 86th minute. Asier Illarramendi was the player to depart, having played the full 120 minutes in midweek.

The result left FCD four points off the playoffs after Austin lost to Seattle, and Houston drew with Minnesota

The Burn inch closer to the break in league play for the Leagues Cup. Austin FC come to Toyota Stadium on Wednesday before a trip to New England next weekend.