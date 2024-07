FC Dallas U19 striker Nyle Waugh has been named to the Jamaica U20 team for the Concacaf U20 Championships. Waugh joined FC Dallas from the Inter Miami Academy for the 2023-24 season.

Jamaica is in Group A with the US, Cuba, and Costa Rica.

Jamaica Concacaf U20 Championship Schedule

All games at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya.

Date Opponent Time (local) July 19 United States 9 pm July 22 Costa Rica 6 pm July 25 Cuba 6 pm

Jamaica U20 Roster

