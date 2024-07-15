FC Dallas midfielder Liam Fraser undergoes surgery to repair an adductor tendon and sports hernia. According to FC Dallas, the procedure took place at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute. Fraser is expected to miss 12 to 16 weeks.
Fraser started 17 of his 18 games played this season with 1,386 minutes.
Liam Fraser out 3-4 months with adductor/hernia surgery
