Isaiah Parker out for the season with patellar fracture

North Texas SC defender Isaiah Parker suffered a season-ending injury due to a patellar fracture last week. Parker, a Generation adidas player for FC Dallas who was on loan to North Texas SC, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a recovery timeline of four to six months.



Parker – who was having a terrific season for North Texas SC, looking particularly bright following the dismissal of FCD head coach Nico Estevez – had started 12 of the 13 games he played in 2024 for North Texas SC with 989 minutes this season. Parker scored one goal and added two assists from his left wingback position.

