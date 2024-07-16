Lioness Chioma Ubogagu signs for Dallas Trinity FC

Dallas Trinity FC has acquired forward Chioma Ubogagu ahead of its inaugural season.

Happy to announce I’ll be playing with @dallastrinityfc for the upcoming @USLSuperLeague season. Dallas is where I played club soccer, high school soccer…and now professionally! Let’s go!! Full circle moment – God’s the greatest

Full Eyes, Clear Hearts, Can’t Lose #TexasForever pic.twitter.com/GYtRDk7ptB — Chi (@ChiAlreadyKnow) July 15, 2024

The US Youth international was born in London and raised in Coppell. Ubogagu won three College Cups as a Stanford Cardinal before returning to the English capital to spend a season with Arsenal.

A return to the US saw stints in NWSL with Houston Dash and Orlando Pride, before joining Spanish side CD Tacon as they transitioned to become the women’s team for Real Madrid. A return to North London with Tottenham Hotspur saw the most recent of Ubogagu’s 146 professional appearances and 28 goals.

The three-cap England international missed nine months due to a prescription medicine containing a banned substance, and later battled ovarian cancer prior to a return to professional soccer with DTFC.

The 31-year-old is Dallas Trinity’s 15th signing ahead of the opening season of the USL Super League. The season kicks off on Sunday, August 18 away to Tampa Bay Sun FC.