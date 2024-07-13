Nolan Norris named to the US Concacaf U-20 Championship roster

FC Dallas Homegrown Nolan Norris has been named to the US roster for the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship. Nolan is joined by four other past and present FC Dallas players for the tournament starting next week in Mexico.

The roster is finally here!



The #U20MYNT aims for one of four spots in the 2025 U-20 @FIFAWorldCup. Catch all the action on @FOXSports and TelevisaUnivision! » https://t.co/33y8Oxmm4k pic.twitter.com/Ko7jjbx5AK — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) July 12, 2024

Norris has featured four times for FC Dallas in 2024, all in midfield. The USYNT teams typically use Norris at left back, where the Fort Worth native recently captained the U-19s in games against Argentina, Uruguay, and England.

Norris will be joined by former FC Dallas Academy team mate Julian Eyestone. The 6′ 6″ goalkeeper recently signed for Premier League side Brentford after turning 18.

Another former FCD youngster on the roster will be Liverpool forward Keyrol Figueroa. The Honduran-born US citizen joined Liverpool’s academy in 2018 after his father Maynor left FC Dallas. Like Norris, this will be Figueroa’s first U-20 appearance, having scored 10 times in 16 appearances between the U-17 and U-19 age groups.

Two other FC Dallas academy products will serve as alternates in case of injury prior to the tournament. Diego Garcia impressed in preseason, lining up against Lionel Messi in FCD’s opening friendly. The Colorado-born midfielder is signed to North Texas SC, making 37 appearances in two seasons.

Much like Figueroa, Inter Miami Homegrown Santiago Morales spent time with the FC Dallas academy due to his father’s stint with the club. Javier Morales spent his final year playing in Frisco before taking over the U-13 academy side Santi featured in.

The elder Morales joined Inter Miami’s coaching staff in 2019, eventually being named both assistant and interim head coach. Santiago Morales signed as a Homegrown Player in September 2023, making 24 MLS NEXT Pro appearances to date.

The Concacaf U-20 Championship will determine the region’s four qualifiers for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The United States was drawn into Group A, and will open the competition against Jamaica on Friday, July 19 at 9pm CDT before facing Cuba on Monday, July 22 (9pm CDT) and Costa Rica on Thursday, July 25 (9pm CDT).

Games will be broadcast on Fox and Univision networks.

2024 CONCACAF U-20 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (COLLEGE OR CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Julian Eyestone (Brentford FC/ENG; Dallas, Texas), Duran Ferree (Orange County SC; San Diego, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (6): Luca Bambino (Los Angeles FC; Saugus, Calif.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Chicago, Ill.), Pedro Soma (UE Cornella/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Ruben Ramos Jr (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.), Marcos Zambrano (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR; Parkland, Fla.)