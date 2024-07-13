Reports: Empoli aims to acquire FCD goalkeeper Maarten Paes

Reports in Europe have linked FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes with a move back across the pond.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio first broke news of recently promoted Serie A side Empoli showing interest in the Dutch-born Indonesian national. The 26-year old keeper was identified as one of two potential targets.

Di Marzio reported on Thursday that talks had taken place between the two clubs with Empoli favoring a loan deal with an option to buy – similar to the deal that brought Paes to Texas from Utrecht.

Renowned here we go guy Fabrizio Romano added some extra credence to the reporting on Friday, suggesting that while Empoli favored the loan with an option, FC Dallas preferred to sell. Romano added that Paes’ agent has already agreed personal terms with the Tuscan club.

🔵🇳🇱 Empoli have sent formal proposal to Dallas FC for Dutch GK Maarten Paes.



Negotiations underway on loan with mandatory buy clause, as Dallas FC want permanent move.



Personal terms already agreed. pic.twitter.com/RTavYKyfcx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024 No transfer fee has been reported, although Empoli is not expected to have a large budget ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Paes is set to feature in the MLS All Star Game after winning the public vote for goalkeepers. He has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday three times in 2024, in weeks 8, 15 (bench), and 20.