North Texas SC signs FCD U17 Kaka Scabin

North Texas SC has signed U17 defender Kaka Scabin to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2025 season.

Scabin, 17, started his soccer career playing youth soccer in Brazil. He moved to Miami, Florida in 2019, to play for the Inter Miami CF Academy U13 team. He was a member of the U15 Miami team that won the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup played at Toyota Stadium. Scabin joined the FC Dallas Academy system in 2022 to play with the U15’s.



“It’s a great opportunity for him,” said North Texas SC interim head coach Michel Garbini. “It’s a great opportunity for the club as well because we get to help in his development. He’s still young and we will prepare him for the next stage of his career. It’s another great addition for the roster.”



Scabin becomes the sixth FC Dallas Academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract with North Texas SC. Scabin holds an American passport.



TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Kaka Scabin

Preferred Name: Kaka

Pronunciation: kah-kah SKAH-bean

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: January 3, 2007 (17)

Birthplace: São Paulo, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian, American, and Italian

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

North Texas SC Signs Defender Kaka Scabin. Left to right: FCD Director of Soccer Operations Andre Zanotta, Scabin, North Texas SC Interim Coach Michel, and NTXSC GM Matt Denny. (Courtesy North Texas SC)