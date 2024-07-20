Michael Collodi picked for 2024 MLS All-Star Goalie Wars

North Texas SC goalkeeper Michael Collodi has been selected to participate in the MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars at the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T in Columbus, Ohio. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 23 at 6:30 pm CT from Lower.com Field.



Collodi was named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month for May and was named Best Keeper in MLS NEXT Pro’s Midseason Awards. Collodi will be competing against Jean Antoine (Chattanooga FC), Stas Lapkes (Columbus Crew 2), and Chituru Odunze (Crown Legacy FC) for a one-of-a-kind, custom championship belt.

Collodi has appeared in 14 matches, registering 40 saves, with a save percentage of 74.1, and three shutouts. He also has one assist this season, recorded eight penalty kick saves in the extra point shootout, and has won three shootouts.



“I am super honored to be selected and be a part of this event,” goalkeeper Michael Collodi said. “It’s something that I am very proud to accomplish, but it also comes from the team. It means a lot to have that representation at the All-Star week, it shows what we are doing here. We are moving in the right direction, and we want to ultimately achieve our goal at the end of the season.”

