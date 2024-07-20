FC Dallas & Austin FC guilty of mass confrontation, Ibeagha and others fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Dallas and Austin FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 56th minute of their match on July 17 (VIDEO ). Dallas has violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to interim head coach Peter Luccin and the club. Austin has violated the policy for the second time this season, and head coach Josh Wolff and the club have been issued undisclosed fines.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha and Austin FC defender Julio Cascante, midfielder Owen Wolff, and forward c will be issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.