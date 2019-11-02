Trophy Room

Every player and team award in FC Dallas Franchise history.

FC Dallas Team Silverware

MLS Cup

None

Western Conference Champion

2010

Supporters Shield

2016

Runner-up: 2015, tied 60 pts, lost tiebreaker

Western Conference Regular Season Champions

2006

2015

2016

Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

1997

2016

Runner-up: 2005, 2007

Copa Tejas

The Cup between FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, and Austin FC.

2021

2024

Brimstone Cup

The first fan-created rivalry trophy (in 2001) between FC Dallas and the Chicago Fire.

2002, 2003 (retained), 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 (retained), 2010, 2011, 2016, 2018.

No meetings: 2020, 2021, 2024.

Lamar Hunt Pioneer Cup

Awarded each year since 2007 between two of Lamar Hunt’s former clubs: FC Dallas and Columbus Crew.

2010, 2011, 2015

El Capitan

The Texas Derby – FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. Began in 2006.

2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024

Rio Grande Plate

A series between FC Dallas and former partner club Tigres (2006-2008, 2011).

2006, 2011

USA-Brazil Challenge Series

A series of friendlies between FC Dallas and former partner Clube Atlético Paranaense (2007-2009).

2008

Miscellaneous Trophies

2002 New Orleans Cup

2011 Walt Disney World Pro Soccer Classic

2019 Mobile Mini Sun Cup

FC Dallas Player Awards

MVP

1999 – Jason Kreis

2010 – David Ferreira

MLS Golden Boot (Scoring Champion)

1999 – Jason Kreis (18g, 15a)

2009 – Jeff Cunningham (17g, 8a)

MLS Goal of the Decade

2005 – Carlos Ruiz

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

1996 – Mark Dodd

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

2006 – Richard Mulrooney

2008 – Kenny Cooper

MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year

2012 – Chris Seitz

2017 – Ryan Hollingshead

MLS Young Player / Rookie of the Year

2014 – Tesho Akindele

2021 – Ricardo Pepi

2022 – Jesus Ferreira

MLS Defender of the Year

2016 – Matt Hedges

MLS Save of the Year

2024 – Maarten Paes

MLS Best XI

1996 Leonel Alvarez Midfield 1996 Mark Dodd Goalkeeper 1999 Jason Kreis Forward 2002 Oscar Pareja Midfield 2004 Ronnie O’Brien Midfield 2005 Ronnie O’Brien Midfield 2008 Kenny Cooper Forward 2009 Jeff Cunningham Forward 2010 David Ferreira Midfield 2011 Brek Shea Midfield 2015 Matt Hedges Defense 2015 Fabian Castillo Midfield 2016 Mauro Diaz Midfield 2016 Matt Hedges Defense 2022 Jesus Ferreira Forward

MLS Player of the Month

July 1996 Jason Kreis May 1997 Alain Sutter June 1999 Jason Kreis May 2005 Carlos Ruiz May 2006 Carlos Ruiz September 2009 Jeff Cunningham August 2010 Kevin Hartman July 2011 Kevin Hartman March 2014 Mauro Diaz May 2022 Paul Arriola

MLS All-Stars

2025 None 2024 Petar Musa, Maarten Paes 2023 Jesus Ferreira 2022 Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola 2021 Ricardo Pepi 2020 NA 2019 Matt Hedges, Paxton Pomykal 2018 Matt Hedges 2017 Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Kellyn Acosta 2016 Mauro Diaz, Kellyn Acosta 2015 Fabian Castillo 2014 None 2013 Raul Fernandez, George John 2012 Brek Shea 2011 Brek Shea 2010 David Ferreira, Heath Pearce 2008 Kenny Cooper, Juan Toja 2007 Juan Toja 2006 Richard Mulrooney, Ronnie O’Brien, Dario Sala, Carlos Ruiz, Greg Vanney 2005 Ronnie O’Brien, Greg Vanney, Simo Valakari, Scott Garlick, Carlos Ruiz, Eddie Johnson, Colin Clarke 2004 Cory Gibbs, Ronnie O’Brien, Jason Kreis 2003 Jason Kreis 2002 Chad Deering, Ryan Suarez, Jason Kreis, Joselito Vaca 2001 Chad Deering, Ariel Graziani, Jason Kreis, Lubos Kubik 2000 Jason Kreis, Ariel Graziani 1999 Matt Jordan, Jason Kreis, Leonel Alvarez 1998 Leonel Alvarez 1997 Damian, Mark Dodd, Diego Sonora, Alain Sutter, Dante Washington, Mark Santel 1996 Diego Sonora, Mark Santel, Mark Dodd, Jason Kreis, Leonel Alvarez

22 Under 22

2025 None 2024 None 2023 Alan Velasco (1), Bernard Kamungo (19) 2022 Jesús Ferreira (1), Alan Velasco (7) 2021 Ricardo Pepi (1), Jesús Ferreira (9), Paxton Pomykal (13), Justin Che (16) 2020 Paxton Pomykal (5), Jesús Ferreira (16), Bryan Reynolds (18), Tanner Tessmann (21) 2019 Paxton Pomykal (3), Reggie Cannon (5), Jesús Ferreira (9), Brandon Servania (18) 2018 Reggie Cannon (7), Pablo Aranguiz (18) 2017 Kellyn Acosta (2), Carlos Gruezo (14), Jesse Gonzalez (20) 2016 Kellyn Acosta (4), Carlos Gruezo (8), Jesse Gonzalez (9), Walker Zimmerman (11) 2015 Fabian Castillo (1), Kellyn Acosta (14) 2014 Fabian Castillo (3), Mauro Diaz (6), Tesho Akindele (23) 2013 Fabian Castillo (15) 2012 Brek Shea (3), Fabian Castillo (22) 2011 Brek Shea (1), Fabian Castillo (7) 2010 Brek Shea (7), Dax McCarty (24)

North Texas SC Silverware

League Champions

2019 (USL-1)

2024 (MLS Next Pro)

North Texas SC Player Awards

League MVP

2019 – Arturo Rodriguez (USL-1)

2025 – Sam Sarver (MLS Next Pro)

League Young Player of the Year

2019 – Arturo Rodriguer

Coach of the Year

2019 – Eric Quill

League Assist Champion

2019 – Arturo Rodriguez

Save of the Year

2022 – Antonio Carrera

Goalkeeper of the Year

2024 – Michael Collodi

Executive of the year

2024 – Matt Denny, General Manager

All League Team or Best XI

2025 Sam Sarver 2024 Michael Collodi, Nico Gordon 2022 Bernard Kamungo 2021 2nd Team – Gibran Rayo 2020 Justin Che 2019 Ronaldo Damus, Arturo Rodriguez

2nd Team – Ricardo Pepi, Alfusainey Jatta

League Player of the Month