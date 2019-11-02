Trophy Room

Every player and team award in FC Dallas Franchise history.

FC Dallas Team Silverware

MLS Cup

  • None

Western Conference Champion

  • 2010

Supporters Shield

  • 2016
  • Runner-up: 2015, tied 60 pts, lost tiebreaker

Western Conference Regular Season Champions

  • 2006
  • 2015
  • 2016

Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

  • 1997
  • 2016
  • Runner-up: 2005, 2007

Copa Tejas

The Cup between FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, and Austin FC.

  • 2021
  • 2024

Brimstone Cup

The first fan-created rivalry trophy (in 2001) between FC Dallas and the Chicago Fire. 

  • 2002, 2003 (retained), 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 (retained), 2010, 2011, 2016, 2018.
  • No meetings: 2020, 2021, 2024.

Lamar Hunt Pioneer Cup

Awarded each year since 2007 between two of Lamar Hunt’s former clubs: FC Dallas and Columbus Crew.

  • 2010, 2011, 2015

El Capitan

The Texas Derby – FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. Began in 2006.

  • 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024

Rio Grande Plate

A series between FC Dallas and former partner club Tigres (2006-2008, 2011).

  • 2006, 2011

USA-Brazil Challenge Series

A series of friendlies between FC Dallas and former partner Clube Atlético Paranaense (2007-2009).

  • 2008

Miscellaneous Trophies

  • 2002 New Orleans Cup
  • 2011 Walt Disney World Pro Soccer Classic
  • 2019 Mobile Mini Sun Cup

FC Dallas Player Awards

MVP

  • 1999 – Jason Kreis
  • 2010 – David Ferreira

MLS Golden Boot (Scoring Champion)

  • 1999 – Jason Kreis (18g, 15a)
  • 2009 – Jeff Cunningham (17g, 8a)

MLS Goal of the Decade

  • 2005 – Carlos Ruiz

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

  • 1996 – Mark Dodd

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

  • 2006 – Richard Mulrooney
  • 2008 – Kenny Cooper

MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year

  • 2012 – Chris Seitz
  • 2017 – Ryan Hollingshead

MLS Young Player / Rookie of the Year

  • 2014 – Tesho Akindele
  • 2021 – Ricardo Pepi
  • 2022 – Jesus Ferreira

MLS Defender of the Year

  • 2016 – Matt Hedges

MLS Save of the Year

  • 2024 – Maarten Paes

MLS Best XI

1996 Leonel Alvarez Midfield
1996 Mark Dodd Goalkeeper
1999 Jason Kreis Forward
2002 Oscar Pareja Midfield
2004 Ronnie O’Brien Midfield
2005Ronnie O’BrienMidfield
2008 Kenny Cooper Forward
2009 Jeff Cunningham Forward
2010 David Ferreira Midfield
2011 Brek Shea Midfield
2015 Matt HedgesDefense
2015 Fabian Castillo Midfield
2016 Mauro Diaz Midfield
2016 Matt HedgesDefense
2022Jesus FerreiraForward

MLS Player of the Month

July 1996 Jason Kreis
May 1997 Alain Sutter
June 1999 Jason Kreis
May 2005 Carlos Ruiz
May 2006 Carlos Ruiz
September 2009 Jeff Cunningham
August 2010 Kevin Hartman
July 2011 Kevin Hartman
March 2014 Mauro Diaz
May 2022Paul Arriola

MLS All-Stars

2025None
2024Petar Musa, Maarten Paes
2023Jesus Ferreira
2022Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola
2021Ricardo Pepi
2020NA
2019 Matt Hedges, Paxton Pomykal
2018 Matt Hedges
2017 Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Kellyn Acosta
2016 Mauro Diaz, Kellyn Acosta
2015 Fabian Castillo
2014None
2013 Raul Fernandez, George John
2012 Brek Shea
2011 Brek Shea
2010 David Ferreira, Heath Pearce
2008 Kenny Cooper, Juan Toja
2007 Juan Toja
2006 Richard Mulrooney, Ronnie O’Brien, Dario Sala, Carlos Ruiz, Greg Vanney
2005 Ronnie O’Brien, Greg Vanney, Simo Valakari, Scott Garlick, Carlos Ruiz, Eddie Johnson, Colin Clarke
2004 Cory Gibbs, Ronnie O’Brien, Jason Kreis
2003 Jason Kreis
2002 Chad Deering, Ryan Suarez, Jason Kreis, Joselito Vaca
2001 Chad Deering, Ariel Graziani, Jason Kreis, Lubos Kubik
2000 Jason Kreis, Ariel Graziani
1999 Matt Jordan, Jason Kreis, Leonel Alvarez
1998 Leonel Alvarez
1997 Damian, Mark Dodd, Diego Sonora, Alain Sutter, Dante Washington, Mark Santel
1996 Diego Sonora, Mark Santel, Mark Dodd, Jason Kreis, Leonel Alvarez

22 Under 22

2025None
2024None
2023Alan Velasco (1), Bernard Kamungo (19)
2022Jesús Ferreira (1), Alan Velasco (7)
2021Ricardo Pepi (1), Jesús Ferreira (9), Paxton Pomykal (13), Justin Che (16)
2020Paxton Pomykal (5), Jesús Ferreira (16), Bryan Reynolds (18), Tanner Tessmann (21)
2019Paxton Pomykal (3), Reggie Cannon (5), Jesús Ferreira (9), Brandon Servania (18)
2018Reggie Cannon (7), Pablo Aranguiz (18)
2017Kellyn Acosta (2), Carlos Gruezo (14), Jesse Gonzalez (20)
2016Kellyn Acosta (4), Carlos Gruezo (8), Jesse Gonzalez (9), Walker Zimmerman (11)
2015Fabian Castillo (1), Kellyn Acosta (14)
2014Fabian Castillo (3), Mauro Diaz (6), Tesho Akindele (23)
2013Fabian Castillo (15)
2012Brek Shea (3), Fabian Castillo (22)
2011Brek Shea (1), Fabian Castillo (7)
2010Brek Shea (7), Dax McCarty (24)

North Texas SC Silverware

League Champions

  • 2019 (USL-1)
  • 2024 (MLS Next Pro)

North Texas SC Player Awards

League MVP

  • 2019 – Arturo Rodriguez (USL-1)
  • 2025 – Sam Sarver (MLS Next Pro)

League Young Player of the Year

  • 2019 – Arturo Rodriguer

Coach of the Year

  • 2019 – Eric Quill

League Assist Champion

  • 2019 – Arturo Rodriguez

Save of the Year

  • 2022 – Antonio Carrera

Goalkeeper of the Year

  • 2024 – Michael Collodi

Executive of the year

  • 2024 – Matt Denny, General Manager

All League Team or Best XI

2025Sam Sarver
2024Michael Collodi, Nico Gordon
2022Bernard Kamungo
20212nd Team – Gibran Rayo
2020Justin Che
2019Ronaldo Damus, Arturo Rodriguez
2nd Team – Ricardo Pepi, Alfusainey Jatta

League Player of the Month

August 2025Sam Sarver (Player)
Sept 2024Michel Garbini (Coach)
May 2024Micheal Collodi (GK)
May 2019Michael Collodi (GK)