Trophy Room

Every player and team award in FC Dallas Franchise history.
FC Dallas Team Silverware
MLS Cup
- None
Western Conference Champion
- 2010
Supporters Shield
- 2016
- Runner-up: 2015, tied 60 pts, lost tiebreaker
Western Conference Regular Season Champions
- 2006
- 2015
- 2016
Lamar Hunt US Open Cup
- 1997
- 2016
- Runner-up: 2005, 2007
Copa Tejas
The Cup between FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, and Austin FC.
- 2021
- 2024
Brimstone Cup
The first fan-created rivalry trophy (in 2001) between FC Dallas and the Chicago Fire.
- 2002, 2003 (retained), 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 (retained), 2010, 2011, 2016, 2018.
- No meetings: 2020, 2021, 2024.
Lamar Hunt Pioneer Cup
Awarded each year since 2007 between two of Lamar Hunt’s former clubs: FC Dallas and Columbus Crew.
- 2010, 2011, 2015
El Capitan
The Texas Derby – FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. Began in 2006.
- 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024
Rio Grande Plate
A series between FC Dallas and former partner club Tigres (2006-2008, 2011).
- 2006, 2011
USA-Brazil Challenge Series
A series of friendlies between FC Dallas and former partner Clube Atlético Paranaense (2007-2009).
- 2008
Miscellaneous Trophies
- 2002 New Orleans Cup
- 2011 Walt Disney World Pro Soccer Classic
- 2019 Mobile Mini Sun Cup
FC Dallas Player Awards
MVP
- 1999 – Jason Kreis
- 2010 – David Ferreira
MLS Golden Boot (Scoring Champion)
- 1999 – Jason Kreis (18g, 15a)
- 2009 – Jeff Cunningham (17g, 8a)
MLS Goal of the Decade
- 2005 – Carlos Ruiz
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
- 1996 – Mark Dodd
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
- 2006 – Richard Mulrooney
- 2008 – Kenny Cooper
MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year
- 2012 – Chris Seitz
- 2017 – Ryan Hollingshead
MLS Young Player / Rookie of the Year
- 2014 – Tesho Akindele
- 2021 – Ricardo Pepi
- 2022 – Jesus Ferreira
MLS Defender of the Year
- 2016 – Matt Hedges
MLS Save of the Year
- 2024 – Maarten Paes
MLS Best XI
|1996
|Leonel Alvarez
|Midfield
|1996
|Mark Dodd
|Goalkeeper
|1999
|Jason Kreis
|Forward
|2002
|Oscar Pareja
|Midfield
|2004
|Ronnie O’Brien
|Midfield
|2005
|Ronnie O’Brien
|Midfield
|2008
|Kenny Cooper
|Forward
|2009
|Jeff Cunningham
|Forward
|2010
|David Ferreira
|Midfield
|2011
|Brek Shea
|Midfield
|2015
|Matt Hedges
|Defense
|2015
|Fabian Castillo
|Midfield
|2016
|Mauro Diaz
|Midfield
|2016
|Matt Hedges
|Defense
|2022
|Jesus Ferreira
|Forward
MLS Player of the Month
|July 1996
|Jason Kreis
|May 1997
|Alain Sutter
|June 1999
|Jason Kreis
|May 2005
|Carlos Ruiz
|May 2006
|Carlos Ruiz
|September 2009
|Jeff Cunningham
|August 2010
|Kevin Hartman
|July 2011
|Kevin Hartman
|March 2014
|Mauro Diaz
|May 2022
|Paul Arriola
MLS All-Stars
|2025
|None
|2024
|Petar Musa, Maarten Paes
|2023
|Jesus Ferreira
|2022
|Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola
|2021
|Ricardo Pepi
|2020
|NA
|2019
|Matt Hedges, Paxton Pomykal
|2018
|Matt Hedges
|2017
|Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Kellyn Acosta
|2016
|Mauro Diaz, Kellyn Acosta
|2015
|Fabian Castillo
|2014
|None
|2013
|Raul Fernandez, George John
|2012
|Brek Shea
|2011
|Brek Shea
|2010
|David Ferreira, Heath Pearce
|2008
|Kenny Cooper, Juan Toja
|2007
|Juan Toja
|2006
|Richard Mulrooney, Ronnie O’Brien, Dario Sala, Carlos Ruiz, Greg Vanney
|2005
|Ronnie O’Brien, Greg Vanney, Simo Valakari, Scott Garlick, Carlos Ruiz, Eddie Johnson, Colin Clarke
|2004
|Cory Gibbs, Ronnie O’Brien, Jason Kreis
|2003
|Jason Kreis
|2002
|Chad Deering, Ryan Suarez, Jason Kreis, Joselito Vaca
|2001
|Chad Deering, Ariel Graziani, Jason Kreis, Lubos Kubik
|2000
|Jason Kreis, Ariel Graziani
|1999
|Matt Jordan, Jason Kreis, Leonel Alvarez
|1998
|Leonel Alvarez
|1997
|Damian, Mark Dodd, Diego Sonora, Alain Sutter, Dante Washington, Mark Santel
|1996
|Diego Sonora, Mark Santel, Mark Dodd, Jason Kreis, Leonel Alvarez
22 Under 22
|2025
|None
|2024
|None
|2023
|Alan Velasco (1), Bernard Kamungo (19)
|2022
|Jesús Ferreira (1), Alan Velasco (7)
|2021
|Ricardo Pepi (1), Jesús Ferreira (9), Paxton Pomykal (13), Justin Che (16)
|2020
|Paxton Pomykal (5), Jesús Ferreira (16), Bryan Reynolds (18), Tanner Tessmann (21)
|2019
|Paxton Pomykal (3), Reggie Cannon (5), Jesús Ferreira (9), Brandon Servania (18)
|2018
|Reggie Cannon (7), Pablo Aranguiz (18)
|2017
|Kellyn Acosta (2), Carlos Gruezo (14), Jesse Gonzalez (20)
|2016
|Kellyn Acosta (4), Carlos Gruezo (8), Jesse Gonzalez (9), Walker Zimmerman (11)
|2015
|Fabian Castillo (1), Kellyn Acosta (14)
|2014
|Fabian Castillo (3), Mauro Diaz (6), Tesho Akindele (23)
|2013
|Fabian Castillo (15)
|2012
|Brek Shea (3), Fabian Castillo (22)
|2011
|Brek Shea (1), Fabian Castillo (7)
|2010
|Brek Shea (7), Dax McCarty (24)
North Texas SC Silverware
League Champions
- 2019 (USL-1)
- 2024 (MLS Next Pro)
North Texas SC Player Awards
League MVP
- 2019 – Arturo Rodriguez (USL-1)
- 2025 – Sam Sarver (MLS Next Pro)
League Young Player of the Year
- 2019 – Arturo Rodriguer
Coach of the Year
- 2019 – Eric Quill
League Assist Champion
- 2019 – Arturo Rodriguez
Save of the Year
- 2022 – Antonio Carrera
Goalkeeper of the Year
- 2024 – Michael Collodi
Executive of the year
- 2024 – Matt Denny, General Manager
All League Team or Best XI
|2025
|Sam Sarver
|2024
|Michael Collodi, Nico Gordon
|2022
|Bernard Kamungo
|2021
|2nd Team – Gibran Rayo
|2020
|Justin Che
|2019
|Ronaldo Damus, Arturo Rodriguez
2nd Team – Ricardo Pepi, Alfusainey Jatta
League Player of the Month
|August 2025
|Sam Sarver (Player)
|Sept 2024
|Michel Garbini (Coach)
|May 2024
|Micheal Collodi (GK)
|May 2019
|Michael Collodi (GK)