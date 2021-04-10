Formally called Nike Project-40 and now Generation adidas program exists to sign “professional-ready players in the US developmental system not yet eligible for the MLS SuperDraft.” The original idea being to allow MLS to compete with foreign clubs for young US kids and to help develop players for the US National team. Eligibility for US teams has been dropped as a qualifier for the program.

Now the program signs up young talented players in this country of any nationality who aren’t Homegrowns.

Importantly GA players don’t count against the MLS Salary cap. Since they are automatically professionals, they can’t ever play college soccer and thus a college scholarship is written into their contracts. There is also a new Canadian Generation Adidas program, which will come into play late in this FC Dallas list of players.

Generation Adidas

2005 to Current

Drew Moor (2005) Defender. First started training with Dallas Burn as a teenager. One season at Furman and two at Indiana where he won back to back NCAA titles. 2004 PDL with Chicago Fire Premier. Drafted in ’05 by Dallas after signing Generation adidas. Played 123 games for Dallas before being traded to the Rapids for Schellas Hyndman’s favorite Ugo Ihemelu. Allowed to leave Colorado as a free agent, Moor signed for Toronto FC in 2016 where he still plays despite his heart arrhythmia diagnoses. A US U20, Moor has 5 caps for the senior US side. In 2011 he set the MLS record for consecutive games played by a field player with 68.

14 Drew Moor looks upfield against Houston Dynamo, May 13, 2006. (Rags Gardner, RII)

Dax McCarty (2006) Midfielder. US U17 residency then UNC for two seasons, along with PDL with Ajax Orlando Prospects. Signed GA and drafted by Dallas in 2006. Selected by Portland with their #1 expansion Draft pick at the end of the 2010 season he was immediately traded to DC United and then traded again midseason to New York Red Bulls. 169 games later he was once again traded, this time to Chicago Fire where he still plays. A US U20 and U23, McCarty has 13 caps with the senior US side.

Dax McCarty on draft day with FC Dallas Head Coach Colin Clarke (left) and FC Dallas General Manager Michael Hitchcock. (FCD Communications)

Blake Wagner (2006) Defender, Midfielder. Another IMG residency player, Wagner signed GA after playing in the 2005 FIFA U17 World Cup. Selected 18th overall by Dallas in 2006, he played 37 games for the Huntsmen before his contract expired at the end of 2009. In 2010 Wagner signed with Vancouver Whitecaps in the NASL. He was again signed by Vancouver, the MLS version, in 2011. In 2011 he signed with RSL, in 2012 with San Antonio (played 2 seasons), in 2014 with Tampa Bay Rowdies, in 2015 with New York Red Bulls (who loaned him to Red Bulls II), in 2016 with Jacksonville Armada, and in 2017 with OKC Energy. Wagner was a US U17, U20, and U23.

Frisco, Texas – Practice Field 1. July 17th, 2007. Blake Wagner of FC Dallas vs. San Luis. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

Anthony Wallace (2007) Left Back, Holding Midfielder. Another IMG residency player signed GA and drafted by Dallas in 2007. Traded to Colorado in 2010 and taken by Portland in the 2010 expansion draft only to be immediately traded back to Colorado for allocation money. Wallace played with Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2014, New York Red Bulls in 2015, Jacksonville Armada in 2016, and OKC Energy in 2017. A former US U17 and U20, Wallace has one cap with the senior US team.

Anthony Wallace. (FCD Communications)

Fuad Ibrahim (2007) Forward. Born in Ethiopia but raised in Richfield, Minnesota. Yet another IMG residency kid. Signed GA and taken by Dallas in 2007. 0 games for Dallas before being traded to Toronto. After 26 games for Toronto over two seasons, Ibrahim did not play in 2011. He played with Minnesota Stars (future United) in 2012, then with AC Kajaani in Finland for two seasons, before re-joining Minnesota United in 2015 for one season. Current whereabouts unknown. A former US U17and U20, Ibrahim has 10 caps for Ethiopia at the senior level.

Eric Avila (2008) Forward, Midfielder. Another US residency kid, Avila played three seasons at USCB. Signed GA in 2008 he was drafted by Dallas 19th overall. In later 2011, FCD traded Avila to Toronto for Maicon Santos and an international roster spot. Since then Avila has played for Chivas USA (’12-’14), Santos Laguna (’15-’16), on loan with Orlando City (’15), Tampa Bay Rowdies (’16), Phoenix Rising FC (’17), ASC San Diego (’18), Las Vegas Lights (’18), and Birmingham Legion (’19). Avila is a former US U17 and U20.

Eric Avila shoots against DC United, May 2010. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Josh Lambo (2008) Goalkeeper, NFL Kicker. A former Chicago Magic youth player, Lambo was in US Residency when he signed GA. Drafted by FCD in 2008 he never played in an MLS game but did play in friendlies for the club. Missed second half of 2008 after breaking his jaw in a reserve game. Loaned to FC Tampa Bay in 2010. Waived at the end of 2011. He “retired” from soccer at 21. In the Fall of 2012, Lambo enrolled at Texas A&M where he became a kicker for the football team. In 2015, Lambo was signed as a free agent by the San Diego Charges where he kicked for two seasons and is now kicking with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lambo is a former US U17 and U20.

Brek Shea (2008) Defender, Midfielder. The College Station native played for Texans SC (the Houston club) before joining US Residency. Signed GA in 2008 and drafted 2nd overall by FC Dallas. 98 games and 19 goals later, Shea signed with Stoke City in the EPL. After loan stints with Barnsley and Birmingham City, Shea returned to MLS and Orlando City in 2015. Shea was traded to Vancouver prior to the 2017 season and then to Atlanta United for the 2019 season. A former US U17, U20, and U23, Shea has 34 caps with the senior US team.

Brek Shea. (3rd Degree / Matthew Visinsky)

Peri Marosevic (2009) Forward. Born in Bosnia prior to the Bosnian War, Marosevic and his family moved to German and then Illinois to escape the conflict. After playing youth soccer for Rockford Raptors and Chicago Sockers, Marosevic played three seasons and Michigan as well as PDL ball with Chicago Fire Premier. Signing GA in 2009, he was selected by FC Dallas. After a loan to Austin Aztex in 2010, Marosevic asked for his release in 2011 and was granted it by FCD. He then signed with Toronto FC where he finished the season. He has since played two seasons for Junak Sinj in Croatia, two seasons for New York Cosmos, and in 2015 played for Michigan Bucks of the PDL. Marosevic is a former US U17, U18, and U20. He’s currently a Development Academy Coordinator at U.S. Soccer.

15 January 2009: Peri Marosevic was taken with the fifth overall pick by FC Dallas. With head coach Schellas Hyndman (left) and general manager Michael Hitchcock (right). The 2009 Major League Soccer SuperDraft was held at the Convention Center in St. Louis, Missouri in conjunction with the National Soccer Coaches Association of America’s annual convention. (Andy Mead, Yellow Card Journalism)

Andrew Wiedeman (2010) Forward. An NSCAA All-American at Cal, Wiedeman signed GA after his junior year and was drafted by FC Dallas 21st overall. He was traded to Toronto in 2012 as part of the Julian de Guzman deal. After three seasons with Toronto, he signed with the Ottawa Fury where he played one year. In 2016 he was one of the first 11 signings made by USL expansion team FC Cincinnati but left after 2017. Wiedeman is a former US U18.

Andrew Wiedeman. (FCD Communications)

Walker Zimmerman (2013) Center Back. Out of the Gwinnett Soccer Association academy team in Georgia, Zimmerman played two seasons at Furman before signing Generation adidas. Drafted by FC Dallas 7th overall, Zimmerman played in 89 regular-season appearances for Los Toros before being traded to LAFC on December 10, 2017. Zimmerman is a former US U18, U20, and U23. Now he’s a regular member of the USMNT.

Walker Zimmerman celebrates his goal in the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs against Seattle Sounders, November 8, 2015. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)

Adonijah Reid (2017) Forward. One of the new Canadian Generation adidas signings, picked by FC Dallas 40th overall. Began playing soccer at age 5 with Caledon SC, later joining ANB Futbol Academy. In 2015 with ANB Futbol scored 20 goals in 20 games in League 1 Ontario. Reid spent 2017 on a season-long loan to Ottawa Fury where he made 12 appearances scoring 1 goal. Not retained by FC Dallas after the 2018 season. Currently plays for Le Havre II in France.

Adonijah Reid takes part in FC Dallas training, 2017. (FCD Communications)

Francis Atuahene (2018) Midfielder/Forward. Selected 4th overall in the 2018 SuperDraft. A promising talent, he’s been hampered by a series of injuries. Mostly he’s been on loan but he did score a cracker of a goal in 2019 against San Jose. ’18 with OKC Energy: 8 games, 4 starts, 4 goals. ’19 with Austin Bold: 9 games, 4 starts, 1 goal and 1 assist (so far).

Francis Atuahene playing against the San Jose Earthquakes in 2019. (FCD Communications)

Ema Twumasi (2018) Selected 11th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. A forward or mid coming out of Wake Forest. Played on loan with OKC Energy in 2018 (6 games, 1 assist). In 2019 on loan with Austin Bold where he’s having some success (18 games, 14 starts, 3 goals in just 19 shots).

John Nelson (2019) Selected 10th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. Made 9 appearances with 4 starts in 2019. A natural left back he can also play on the right or in the middle in a pinch.

Jan 11, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; John Nelson is selected as the number ten overall pick to FC Dallas in the first round of the 2019 MLS Super Draft at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: Nuccio DiNuzzo-USA TODAY Sports. (Courtesy FCD Communications)