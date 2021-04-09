Formerly called Nike Project-40 and now Generation adidas, this program exists to sign “professional-ready players in the US developmental system not yet eligible for the MLS SuperDraft.” The original idea was to allow MLS to compete with foreign clubs for young US kids and to help develop players for the US National team. Eligibility for US teams has been dropped as a qualifier for the program.

Now the program signs up young, talented players in this country of any nationality who aren’t Homegrowns.

Importantly, GA players don’t count against the MLS Salary cap. Since they are automatically professionals, they can’t ever play college soccer and thus a college scholarship is written into their contracts. There is also a new Canadian Generation Adidas program, which will come into play late in this FC Dallas list of players.

Generation Adidas

Drew Moor (2005)

Defender. First started training with Dallas Burn as a teenager. One season at Furman and two at Indiana, where he won back-to-back NCAA titles. 2004 PDL with Chicago Fire Premier. Drafted in ’05 by Dallas after signing Generation adidas. Played 123 games for Dallas before being traded to the Rapids for Schellas Hyndman’s favorite Ugo Ihemelu. In 2011, he set the MLS record for consecutive games played by a field player with 68. He retired at the end of 2022 with 411 games played for FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids, and Toronto FC.

14 Drew Moor looks upfield against Houston Dynamo, May 13, 2006. (Rags Gardner, RII)

Dax McCarty (2006)

Midfielder. US U17 residency, then UNC for two seasons, along with PDL with Ajax Orlando Prospects. Signed GA and drafted by Dallas in 2006. Selected by Portland with their #1 expansion Draft pick at the end of the 2010 season – one of the biggest mistakes in club history – he went on to a massive career in MLS.

Dax McCarty on draft day with FC Dallas Head Coach Colin Clarke (left) and FC Dallas General Manager Michael Hitchcock. (FCD Communications)

Blake Wagner (2006)

Defender, Midfielder. Another IMG residency player, Wagner signed GA after playing in the 2005 FIFA U17 World Cup. Selected 18th overall by Dallas in 2006, he played 37 games for the Huntsmen before his contract expired at the end of 2009. Played another 7 seasons of pro soccer after that. Wagner was a US U17, U20, and U23.

Frisco, Texas – Practice Field 1. July 17th, 2007. Blake Wagner of FC Dallas vs. San Luis. (Jason Gulledge, 3rd Degree)

Anthony Wallace (2007)

Left Back, Holding Midfielder. Another IMG residency player signed GA and drafted by Dallas in 2007. Traded to Colorado in 2010 and taken by Portland in the 2010 expansion draft, only to be immediately traded back to Colorado for allocation money. A former US U17 and U20, Wallace had one cap with the senior US team.

Anthony Wallace. (FCD Communications)

Fuad Ibrahim (2007)

Forward. Born in Ethiopia but raised in Richfield, Minnesota. Yet another IMG residency kid. Signed GA and taken by Dallas in 2007. 0 games for Dallas before being traded to Toronto. A former US U17and U20, Ibrahim has 10 caps for Ethiopia at the senior level.

Eric Avila (2008)

Forward, Midfielder. Another US residency kid, Avila played three seasons at USCB. Signed GA in 2008; he was drafted by Dallas 19th overall. In late 2011, FCD traded Avila to Toronto for Maicon Santos and an international roster spot. Avila is a former US U17 and U20.

Eric Avila shoots against DC United, May 2010. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Josh Lambo (2008)

Goalkeeper, NFL Kicker. A former Chicago Magic youth player, Lambo was in US Residency when he signed GA. Drafted by FCD in 2008, he never played in an MLS game but did play in friendlies for the club. Missed the second half of 2008 after breaking his jaw in a reserve game. He “retired” from soccer at 21. In the Fall of 2012, Lambo enrolled at Texas A&M, where he became a kicker for the football team. In 2015, Lambo was signed as a free agent by the San Diego Chargers and had a long NFL career. Lambo is a former US U17 and U20.

Brek Shea (2008)

Defender, Midfielder. The College Station native played for Texans SC (the Houston club) before joining US Residency. Signed GA in 2008 and drafted 2nd overall by FC Dallas. 98 games and 19 goals later, Shea signed with Stoke City in the EPL. After loan stints with Barnsley and Birmingham City, Shea returned to MLS and Orlando City in 2015. Shea was traded to Vancouver prior to the 2017 season and then to Atlanta United for the 2019 season. A former US U17, U20, and U23, Shea has 34 caps with the senior US team.

Brek Shea. (3rd Degree / Matthew Visinsky)

Peri Marosevic (2009)

Forward. Born in Bosnia prior to the Bosnian War, Marosevic and his family moved to Germany and then Illinois to escape the conflict. Marosevic played three seasons at Michigan as well as PDL ball with Chicago Fire Premier. Signing GA in 2009, he was selected by FC Dallas. After a loan to Austin Aztex in 2010, Marosevic asked for his release in 2011 and was granted it by FCD. Marosevic was a US U17, U18, and U20.

15 January 2009: Peri Marosevic was taken with the fifth overall pick by FC Dallas. With head coach Schellas Hyndman (left) and general manager Michael Hitchcock (right). (Andy Mead, Yellow Card Journalism)

Andrew Wiedeman (2010)

Forward. An NSCAA All-American at Cal, Wiedeman signed GA after his junior year and was drafted by FC Dallas 21st overall. He was traded to Toronto in 2012 as part of the Julian de Guzman deal. In 2016, he was one of the first 11 signings made by USL expansion team FC Cincinnati but left after 2017. Wiedeman is a former US U18.

Andrew Wiedeman. (FCD Communications)

Walker Zimmerman (2013)

Center Back. Out of the Gwinnett Soccer Association academy team in Georgia, Zimmerman played two seasons at Furman before signing Generation adidas. Drafted by FC Dallas 7th overall, Zimmerman played in 89 regular-season appearances for Los Toros before being traded to LAFC on December 10, 2017. Zimmerman is a former US U18, U20, U23, and USMNT player.

Walker Zimmerman celebrates his goal in the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs against Seattle Sounders, November 8, 2015. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)

Adonijah Reid (2017)

Forward. One of the new Canadian Generation adidas signings, picked by FC Dallas 40th overall. Began playing soccer at age 5 with Caledon SC, later joining ANB Futbol Academy. In 2015 with ANB Futbol, scored 20 goals in 20 games in League 1 Ontario. Reid spent 2017 on a season-long loan to Ottawa Fury, where he made 12 appearances, scoring 1 goal. Not retained by FC Dallas after the 2018 season.

Adonijah Reid takes part in FC Dallas training, 2017. (FCD Communications)

Francis Atuahene (2018)

Midfielder/Forward. Selected 4th overall in the 2018 SuperDraft. A promising talent, he was hampered by a series of injuries. Went on loan to OKC Energy, Austin Bold, and San Diego Loyal before the club released him after 2020.

Francis Atuahene playing against the San Jose Earthquakes in 2019. (FCD Communications)

Ema Twumasi (2018)

Selected 11th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. A forward or mid coming out of Wake Forest. Played on loan with OKC Energy and San Antonio FC. Left FC Dallas in 2025, now with Piast Gliwice.

John Nelson (2019)

Selected 10th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. Played 30 games for FC Dallas with 18 starts before joining FC Cincinnati. Taken by St Louis City in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft. Now with LA Galaxy.

Jan 11, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; John Nelson is selected as the number ten overall pick to FC Dallas in the first round of the 2019 MLS Super Draft at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: Nuccio DiNuzzo-USA TODAY Sports. (Courtesy FCD Communications)

Isaiah Parker (2022)

Selected 3rd overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. A wing in college, he’s being converted to outside back. He’s since had his option declined.

Isaiah Parker (15) with North Texas SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ricky Louis (2026)

Drafted 2nd overall as a sophomore out of Georgia Southern, the Haitian American winger has big upside.

FCD’s top draft pick Ricky Louis takes on Portimonense SC. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Nic Simmonds (2026)

Drafted 3rd overall in 2026 as a freshman out of Virginia. The Jamaican-American is a big body, high 9 with some verticality.