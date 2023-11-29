Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U12s win Copa Rayados Internacional 2023 Super Group

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U12s win Copa Rayados Internacional 2023 Super Group

The FC Dallas U12s, listed as U12 North but I was told it’s a combined North and South team, won the Copa Rayados Internacional 2023 last week. For those that don’t know, the FCD U12 are split into two teams – North and South – to maximize playing time in that MLS Next bracket.

Here are the results from FCD’s title run.

DateOpponentResult
Nov 22Lanier Soccer AcademyW 4-1
Nov 22HTX CatalystD 0-0
Nov 23Inwood SC ID JaliscoW 7-0
Nov 24CASA FC InterW 4-1
Nov 25Austin FCW 6-3
Nov 26Inwood SC ID ACDMYW 2-1

That’s a combined outscoring of opponents 23 to 6 along the way.

FC Dallas U12s win Copa Rayados Internacional 2023.
FC Dallas U12s win Copa Rayados Internacional 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *