FC Dallas U12s win Copa Rayados Internacional 2023 Super Group

The FC Dallas U12s, listed as U12 North but I was told it’s a combined North and South team, won the Copa Rayados Internacional 2023 last week. For those that don’t know, the FCD U12 are split into two teams – North and South – to maximize playing time in that MLS Next bracket.

Here are the results from FCD’s title run.

Date Opponent Result Nov 22 Lanier Soccer Academy W 4-1 Nov 22 HTX Catalyst D 0-0 Nov 23 Inwood SC ID Jalisco W 7-0 Nov 24 CASA FC Inter W 4-1 Nov 25 Austin FC W 6-3 Nov 26 Inwood SC ID ACDMY W 2-1

That’s a combined outscoring of opponents 23 to 6 along the way.

FC Dallas U12s win Copa Rayados Internacional 2023.