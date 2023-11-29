FC Dallas U12s win Copa Rayados Internacional 2023 Super Group

The FC Dallas U12s, listed as U12 North but I was told it’s a combined North and South team, won the Copa Rayados Internacional 2023 last week. For those that don’t know, the FCD U12 are split into two teams – North and South – to maximize playing time in that MLS Next bracket.
Here are the results from FCD’s title run.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Nov 22
|Lanier Soccer Academy
|W 4-1
|Nov 22
|HTX Catalyst
|D 0-0
|Nov 23
|Inwood SC ID Jalisco
|W 7-0
|Nov 24
|CASA FC Inter
|W 4-1
|Nov 25
|Austin FC
|W 6-3
|Nov 26
|Inwood SC ID ACDMY
|W 2-1
That’s a combined outscoring of opponents 23 to 6 along the way.