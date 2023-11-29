Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy Guadalajara travel rosters and early results

The FC Dallas U14s have been making a tournament trip to Guadalajara for years now and the club has come to value it so much that they started sending the U13s a few years ago as well. This year is no exception as both clubs are down there once again to take part in Copa Cronos 2023.

Not every player in these age brackets will always go to Mexico on trips, so I reached out to FC Dallas to get the travel rosters and this year it’s pretty close to the full roster. We do occasionally see a guest player on these trips. So if you spot a scoreline “guest player” that will be why.

So here are the two teams.

FC Dallas Academy sides in the historic center of Guadalajara. (Courtesy Matic Sports)
FC Dallas U14s – 2010s

The U14s are in a group with Toluca and Sporting KC but could face other clubs. They opened with a 2-1 win over Necaxa then fell to Atlas in game two by the same score. Next up in Chivas.

No.NamePos.Notes
0Josiah ÁlvarezG
21Christian Guillén-LópezCB
22Alex SoriaCM
24Dariel OrtaLB
26Eduardo SalasG“Tito”
27Patrick ArneCB
31Christopher OlveraNew for 23-24 from Dallas Texans.
32Justus JonesCM
33Seif AwadM/DNew 23-24 from Solar.
34Braulio Hernandez BorjasCM
35Sammy Guevara
36Karthik MathaiF/MNew 23-24 from Solar, formally with OKC Energy.
39Aiden GallardoFScored a brace to win U13 Dallas Cup Final.
41Neil AkemWPhil Akem’s younger brother.
42Tamba Hallie II
44Xavier Gómez
53Brennen McDonald

FC Dallas U13s – 2011s

The 13s are in the same group as Toluca and Sporting KC. They opened against Necaxa but lost 4-2. The 2nd match against Atlas faired better with a 0-0 draw. They also finish with Chivas.

No.NamePosNotes
1David JaimesG
2Jayden TranM/D
4Samuel OnsarigoF/W
5Jackson PeaLB
6Daniel VillarrealM/D
7Jonathan VargasLBLittle brother of FCD U15 Erick Vargas.
9Lenon LuccinF/WPeter Luccin’s younger son.
10Luis SalasCM
11?Romeo Vazquez JrF/M
12William CarbajalCB
13Jacob ModersohnG
15Levi CagleF/MMoves up for 23-24 from ECNL Red.
16Arjun DasguptaMNew from Solar for 23-24.
18Santiago NavarroF/M
14Jaylen Aybar F/MNew for 23-24, from DKSC. 
20Rowan LesterCB
19Johnny JiminezF/M
50Benji FlowersF/WBrother of Oregon commit Aaron Flowers.
57D’Alessandro OchoaM
?Elvin Pinesa SerranoA new name that wasn’t on my preseason roster.

From the start of the season roster, the missing name is Nathan Vasquez. So I can’t help but wonder if the 2nd new name on this roster, Romeo Vazquez Jr, is the same player as the last name is very close.

