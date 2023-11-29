FC Dallas Academy Guadalajara travel rosters and early results

The FC Dallas U14s have been making a tournament trip to Guadalajara for years now and the club has come to value it so much that they started sending the U13s a few years ago as well. This year is no exception as both clubs are down there once again to take part in Copa Cronos 2023.

Not every player in these age brackets will always go to Mexico on trips, so I reached out to FC Dallas to get the travel rosters and this year it’s pretty close to the full roster. We do occasionally see a guest player on these trips. So if you spot a scoreline “guest player” that will be why.

So here are the two teams.

FC Dallas Academy sides in the historic center of Guadalajara. (Courtesy Matic Sports)

FC Dallas U14s – 2010s

The U14s are in a group with Toluca and Sporting KC but could face other clubs. They opened with a 2-1 win over Necaxa then fell to Atlas in game two by the same score. Next up in Chivas.

No. Name Pos. Notes 0 Josiah Álvarez G 21 Christian Guillén-López CB 22 Alex Soria CM 24 Dariel Orta LB 26 Eduardo Salas G “Tito” 27 Patrick Arne CB 31 Christopher Olvera New for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. 32 Justus Jones CM 33 Seif Awad M/D New 23-24 from Solar. 34 Braulio Hernandez Borjas CM 35 Sammy Guevara 36 Karthik Mathai F/M New 23-24 from Solar, formally with OKC Energy. 39 Aiden Gallardo F Scored a brace to win U13 Dallas Cup Final. 41 Neil Akem W Phil Akem’s younger brother. 42 Tamba Hallie II 44 Xavier Gómez 53 Brennen McDonald

FC Dallas U13s – 2011s

The 13s are in the same group as Toluca and Sporting KC. They opened against Necaxa but lost 4-2. The 2nd match against Atlas faired better with a 0-0 draw. They also finish with Chivas.

No. Name Pos Notes 1 David Jaimes G 2 Jayden Tran M/D 4 Samuel Onsarigo F/W 5 Jackson Pea LB 6 Daniel Villarreal M/D 7 Jonathan Vargas LB Little brother of FCD U15 Erick Vargas. 9 Lenon Luccin F/W Peter Luccin’s younger son. 10 Luis Salas CM 11? Romeo Vazquez Jr F/M 12 William Carbajal CB 13 Jacob Modersohn G 15 Levi Cagle F/M Moves up for 23-24 from ECNL Red. 16 Arjun Dasgupta M New from Solar for 23-24. 18 Santiago Navarro F/M 14 Jaylen Aybar F/M New for 23-24, from DKSC. 20 Rowan Lester CB 19 Johnny Jiminez F/M 50 Benji Flowers F/W Brother of Oregon commit Aaron Flowers. 57 D’Alessandro Ochoa M ? Elvin Pinesa Serrano A new name that wasn’t on my preseason roster.

From the start of the season roster, the missing name is Nathan Vasquez. So I can’t help but wonder if the 2nd new name on this roster, Romeo Vazquez Jr, is the same player as the last name is very close.