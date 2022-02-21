FC Dallas signs Homegrown Antonio Carrera

In just about one of the longest signing to announcement waits we can recall, FC Dallas has finally announced the signing of Academy goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to a Homegrown contract. Carrera is the 33rd Homegrown for FC Dallas and has signed a three-year contract with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons,

The big delay between our original reporting of a new Academy signing and this announcement stems from the change in the type of contract FCD wanted between when the player originally signed and now.

According to our sources, the 17-year-old Carrera first signed a hybrid MLS and MLS Next Pro contract way back at the end of November, beginning of December. FCD was ready to announce Carrera as a North Texas SC player back at the start of spring training but the league put a hold on such announcements.

But after Carrera’s performance in spring camp – most notably in Florida when playing for the US U20 he shutout FCD with 6 saves and then played well for FCD against Orlando – FC Dallas decided Carrera was up for the 3rd keeper job with the first team and thus needed to redo his contract to a straight Homegrown deal.

Carrera joined the FC Dallas youth system as a 10-year-old in 2014 and was promoted to the FC Dallas Academy two years later. Carrera has been a US U15, U17, and U20. He’s also eligible to play for Mexico.

According to FCD, Carrera will be on loan with FC Dallas’ MLS Next Pro side North Texas SC for the 2022 season but is eligible to be recalled at any point during the season.

Name: Antonio Carrera

Pronunciation: Cuh-rare-ruh

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: March 14, 2004 (17)

Birthplace: Pachuca Hidalgo, Mexico

Height: 6-3

Weight: 150

Nationality: United States/Mexico

Antonio Carrera in US U20 camp. (Courtesy US Soccer)

"This club is my home" pic.twitter.com/VPAxGbdHsC — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 21, 2022