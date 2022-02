FC Dallas knocked off the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in their final preseason tuneup of the spring. Daniel McCullough brought back some terrific pictures for you all to enjoy.

Paxton Pomykal dribbles past the defender before scoring in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola sends a ball across goal in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola control a long pass with his knee in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matt Hedges dribbles away from trouble in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira shoots in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola takes a free kick in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brandon Servania sends a ball into the box in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira shoots in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Emmanuel Twumasi passes in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira sets up for a shot in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan scans the field in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Emmanuel Twumasi and Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundqvist go up for a header in the MLS preseason matchup at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola dribbles upfield in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal celebrates his goal in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola crosses the ball in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal and Paul Arriola embrace after Pomykal’s second half goal in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas huddles prior to the start of the second half in the MLS preseason matchup against Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)