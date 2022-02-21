Antonio Carrera “in love” at FC Dallas

FC Dallas and Antonio Carrera are one and the same. The 17-year-old Mexican-American goalkeeper has signed as the club record 33rd homegrown. Most recently, Carrera spent the 2021 season training and making appearances on the bench for North Texas SC while playing in the Academy.

“It is a dream come true,” Antonio Carrera told 3rd Degree. “I was training with [FC Dallas] last year and finally being able to sign and officially be able to be part of the team is a dream come true and I’m in love to be here.”

Antonio is not the only footballer in his family. His older brother Nico played in the FC Dallas Academy and is a defender for 2. Bundesliga club Holstein Kiel. His younger sister, Ana, plays for Wakeland High School in Frisco while his younger brother Juan also plays for the FC Dallas Academy. For the Carrera Family, FC Dallas and Frisco have been home and a soccer haven.

“Toño” has been a part of FC Dallas since he was 10 and early on, he impressed in the Academy. Carrera is a Dallas Cup alum finishing as runner-up in 2017 and winning Wanda Cup Best Goalkeeper in 2018.

FC Dallas goalie Antonio Carrera stops a ball during warmups before the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

“[The Academy] is a process and a pathway that has shown to work,” Carrera explained. “You see players like Pepi, Nico Carrera, Bryan Reynolds, and Weston McKinnie. You know it’s a process that works and you have to look where you come from and look to where you want to go.”

While anticipated to be the 3rd keeper for FC Dallas behind Jimmy Mauer and Marten Paes and starting keeper for North Texas SC, Carrera has learned from the veteran keepers of past FC Dallas teams.

“It’s amazing. I grew up watching them [Chris Seitz, Kyle Zobeck, Jimmy Maurer, Raul Fernandez] and going to the stadium to watch them play. Now I finally get to train with them and learn from them. It’s a great honor and it’s something that I’ve taken to heart.”

The pure shot-stopper has plenty of potential and a deep love for the club that will see him become a fan favorite.

When asked about his personal goals for the upcoming season, Toño was quick to reply. “It’s just one goal and I want to bring MLS Cup back to FC Dallas.”