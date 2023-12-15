FC Dallas signs Tomas Pondeca from North Texas SC

FC Dallas has midfielder Tomas Pondeca from North Texas SC to a two-year deal contract with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Pondeca becomes the second open trialist to sign with FC Dallas after Bernard Kamungo.

According to FC Dallas, Pondeca attended North Texas SC’s 2023 open tryouts and was invited to NTSC’s preseason training camp where he scored in two out of three preseason matches. Pondeca signed his first professional contract with North Texas SC on March 10, 2023.

The 22-year-old from Lewisville, Texas, debuted for the US Men’s Futsal National Team on March 3, 2020, versus Slovakia. In the 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship, Pondeca won the Young Player Award presented by Scotiabank.

Pondeca attended Flower Mound High School and played for the men’s soccer varsity program from 2016-20. He scored 18 goals in 45 appearances for the Marauders during his sophomore and junior years. In 2019, Pondeca was named Allstate All-American, which honors the top 250 high school boys and girls soccer players in the U.S. Pondeca was named to the district 6-6A first team during the 2019 season.

3rd Degree’s Take

From where we sit, Pondeca earned this contract with his play over the last two months of the 2023 Next Pro season. When NTX made the coaching change to John Gall, Gall shifted Pondeca from the wing – where he had been a non-factor at best – to the central “free-8” role. It was in this central role that Pondeca exploded showing his potential.

This move also continues the current trend of promotion to the first team of players in their young adult phase (18 to 23) over teenage Homegrowns. FCD continues to emphasize the North Texas SC pathway as the primary pathway for the organization.

Transaction Details

Full Name: Tomas Pondeca

Pronunciation: TOE-mas pon-DEH-cah

Connect with Tomas: X | Instagram

Position: Midfielder or Winger

Date of Birth: October 10, 2001 (22)

Birthplace: Tucson, Arizona

Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas

Nationality: American

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 170 lbs

Language spoken: English

Last Club: North Texas SC

Transaction: FC Dallas signs attacking midfielder Tomas Pondeca to a two-year contract with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

He has shined with every opportunity he has been given.



Welcome to the first team, Tomas! pic.twitter.com/KrxHTzpRs3 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 15, 2023