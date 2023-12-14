North Texas SC signs Brazilian midfielder Pedrinho

North Texas SC has signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Pedrinho from Flamengo for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on a one-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

The 20-year-old Pedrinho has been with Flamengo since the age of age 9 aside from 2022 on loan with Serie D side Azurirz.

“Pedrinho’s creativity and game feel is going to be a big bonus within our style. He’s a player that has developed in one of Brazil’s best academy systems at Flamengo,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “His passion for football is contagious and we are excited to bring the young Brazilian to North Texas and provide us with that flair that’s always a little different than what we are used to.”

Following his loan with Azuriz, Pedrinho returned to Flamengo, where he competed in the Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20 for the 2023 season. He then made his first team debut with Flamengo on September 20, 2023, entering the match in the 72nd minute in a Série A match against Goiás.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Pedro Henrique Fonseca de Araújo Martins

Preferred Name: Pedrinho

Pronunciation: peh-DREEN-yoh

Connect with Pedrinho: X | Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: April 18, 2003 (20)

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Last Club: CR Flamengo

Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Pedrinho to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2024 season with club option for 2025.

Pedrinho.