Alejandro Urzua signs on as the newest FC Dallas Homegrown

FC Dallas has announced the signing of the club’s 36th Homegrown with the signature of former FCD Academy product Alejandro Urzua. Urzua has signed a two-year contract with club options for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons.

Urzua, 17, spent two years with North Texas SC, in 2022 as an amateur Academy player and in 2023 as a pro. Urzua played in 21 games for NTX, with most of his appearances coming in 2023. Prior to North Texas SC, Urzua spent five years with the FC Dallas Academy after joining in July 2017.

3rd Degree’s Take

After the departure of Matthew Corcoran to Birmingham, Urzua became the best player in the 2006 class and took over running the midfield for his class. Ale is a two-way midfielder who can play as an 8 or a 6. A great game reading, solid defense, and a good passer.

While I’ve never gotten it 100% confirmed, we’re very confident Urzua signed the first North Texas / FC Dallas hybrid contract last March when he joined NTX as a pro. Antonio Carrera had the first hybrid deal but the club tore it up last spring and gave him a straight Homegrown deal instead.

I expected Urzua to spend a second season with North Texas before being elevated to a Homegrown deal and I still expect him to spend most of 2024 with Los Toritos.

Alejandro Urzua plays for North Texas SC in 2022. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Transaction Details

Full Name: Alejandro Urzua (ah-le-HAN-droh urh-ZOO-ah)

Connect with Alejandro: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: April 3, 2006 (17)

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Nationality: American

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 145 lbs.

Languages Spoken: English and Spanish

Last Club: North Texas SC