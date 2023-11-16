John Gall named North Texas SC Head Coach

North Texas Soccer Club announced today that Interim Coach John Gall will be retained as the club’s head coach. Gall is the fourth coach in North Texas’s five-year history.

Gall, 47, joined North Texas SC for the 2023 season as an assistant coach under Javier Cano. After Cano’s removal, Gall finished the season with a 4-3-2 record as interim head coach.

The newest North Texas SC head coach, John Gall. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

“It’s a privilege to progress through this fantastic organization. From day one, it has felt like home. I am privileged to progress through this fantastic organization. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the club for believing in me and giving me the opportunities that have allowed me to work hard and get myself to this position. There are so many people that I would like to thank for supporting me throughout this process. Now it’s time to keep pushing forward and help young professionals be ready for their next step.” North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall

Gall joined the organization as the FC Dallas Youth Boys Director of Coaching in 2015. For the 2016 season, Gall transitioned to head coach of the U-12s Academy. In 2020, Gall was promoted to head coach of the U-19s Academy team.

Gall holds a USSF A, UEFA A, and UEFA Elite Youth A coaching licenses.



Before joining FC Dallas, Gall served as the head coach of Marcus High School’s boys soccer team in Flower Mound, Texas, from 2001-16. Gall guided the Marauders to back-to-back state titles in 2007-08 and led them to UIL state playoffs in each of his 15 seasons.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of John Gall as our first “homegrown” head coach. John’s exceptional performance as the interim coach at the close of last season brought not only great results, but showcased the team’s remarkable competitive spirit and what it means to represent this club. We are confident that with John leading the talented staff and players in place, we are going to both maximize the development of our players and be one of the top teams in the league.” North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny

Head Coach Details

Full Name: John Gall

Connect with John: X | Instagram

Hometown: Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

John Gall’s Coaching History

Marcus High School boys’ head coach (2001-16)

FC Dallas Academy U-13 head coach (2017-19)

FC Dallas Academy U-19 head coach (2020-22)

North Texas SC assistant coach (2023)

North Texas SC interim head coach (2023)

North Texas SC Head Coach History

Eric Quill (2019-21)

Pa-Modou Kah (2022)

Javier Cano (2023)

John Gall (2023)

John Gall signs his contract to be North Texas SC Head Coach, November 2023. Pictured left to right: NTX GM Matt Deny, John Gall, and John’s wife Adrienne Gall. (Courtesy North Texas SC)