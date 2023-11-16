Former Champs FC Midtjyllan and Liverpool FC confirmed for Dallas Cup 2024

The Dallas Cup has confirmed the return of 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group Champions FC Midtjylland and 2008 Champions Liverpool FC as the first two clubs committed for the 2024 Super Group for the tournament’s 45th anniversary.

In 2023, FC Midtjylland became the first Danish team to hoist the Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy. They followed in the footsteps of the 2013 U17 champions Aalborg BK as only the second Danish team to be crowned champions in the tournament’s history in any age bracket. Midtjylland currently sits atop the 2023/2024 standings in Denmark’s U19 Ligaen.

FC Midtjylland wins the 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group Title. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

This will be the 3rd appearance at the Dallas Cup for Liverpool FC. The Liverpool U18 side currently stands second in the North Division of the U18 Premier League. The Reds hoisted the Super Group “Boot and Ball” championship trophy after a 3-0 win over Mexico’s Tigres in the 2008 final on their first visit. Liverpool’s next tournament appearance came in 2019 at Dallas Cup’s 40th Anniversary tournament.

Liverpool FC wins the 2008 Dallas Cup Super Group Title. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

In total, 12 elite teams hailing from top pro clubs and national federations around the world will vie for the Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy.

2024 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group Confirmed Entrants

FC Midtjylland

Liverpool FC

2024 Dallas Cup Dates

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played from March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.