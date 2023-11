The Mexico U16s are heading to Spain for a tour under the direction of José Antonio Castro and FC Dallas U16 playmaker Andre Saucedo has been selected to the roster.

The side departs on Friday, November 17th for Albir Spain where they will have a 10-day camp to prepare for games against Saudi Arabia, Denmark, and the Netherlands;

Mexico U16 Spain Tour Schedule

Nov 21 Saudi Arabia Nov 23 Denmark Nov 26 Netherlands

Andre Saucedo 2023.

Mexico U16 roster for 2023 tour in Spain. (Courtesy FMF)