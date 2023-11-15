Marco Ferruzzi departs FC Dallas for San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC announced today that FC Dallas Director of Methodology Marco Ferruzzi was joining his hometown club as Sporting Director.

Ferruzzi joined FCD back in 2004 as an assistant coach under Colin Clarke after a 14-year professional playing career. The San Antonio native has been in charge of FCD’s college scouting and draft prep since 2011.

“Returning to San Antonio where I was born, raised, began my soccer career, and started my family is a special moment,” Ferruzzi said in the SAFC announcement. “Working for SAFC, a champion club and organization, is a great opportunity. I look forward to advancing the high standard that the club has established and building on the success that the USL continues to achieve.”

Ferruzzi was named interim coach twice. First in 2008 when Steve Morrow was fired. Ferruzzi served as an assistant under Clarke, Morrow, Schellas Hyndman, and Oscar Pareja. He was named Director of Soccer Operations when Luchi Gonzalez was named Head Coach. Ferruzzi also coached the FC Dallas reserves for their short existence back in 2012.

The second time Ferruzzi was named interim coach was in 2021 when Luchi Gonzalez was let go. It was after this second stint that Ferruzzi became Director of Methodology and was given responsibility for overseeing coaching and the methods of the entire FCD system.

“Marco Ferruzzi has been an important part of the FC Dallas family since 2004,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt to FCDallas.com. “His contributions to the club have been amazing and were an integral part of our growth. We’re sorry to lose him but we’re excited for this next chapter in his life. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Some of the more notable stops in Ferruzzi’s career after playing for the Tarheels of North Carolina include the Tampa Bay Mutiny, LA Galaxy, Charleston Battery, Richmond Kickers, and Minnesota Thunder.

