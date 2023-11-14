Alan Velasco undergoes successful knee surgery

FC Dallas announced today that midfielder Alan Velasco had a “successful anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery” on his left knee in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Monday, November 13. The operation was “under the supervision” of Dr. Jorge Pablo Batista.

Velasco suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee during FC Dallas’ 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match against the Seattle Sounders on Monday, October 30 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The original prognosis was that Velasco would be out 9 to 10 months, which puts his return to training around August/September next season.

La operación salió todo bien gracias a dios, quería agradecer al Dr Batista que fue quien me operó y se encargó de que salga todo bien. también a todos los que me mandaron un mensajito de aliento. Ahora a recuperarse para lo que viene @FCDallas pic.twitter.com/CdwlW63aUl — Alan Velasco (@alanvelasco10ok) November 14, 2023