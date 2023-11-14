Predicting FC Dallas end of 2023 contract moves

Things move pretty fast around these parts. When one season ends the next one begins PDQ.

Thus our season 26 covering the Burn has ended. Welcome to Season 27 of 3rd Degree’s coverage of FC Dallas.

So we move on and we start with contracts, loans, and options.

Amazingly, FC Dallas has no out-of-contract players. The one they did have, Edwin Cerrillo, they traded for assets rather than seeing him walk (he had turned down their contract offer). That’s smart business.

So we skip over the bonafide offer deadline for out-of-contract players and move right to the contract option deadline for everyone else on December 1st.

FC Dallas is having their end-of-season player meetings (aka exit interviews) this week so we could hear some of these moves officially by the end of the week.

So here is 3rd Degree’s list of potential contract moves, options exercised or declined, and loans picked up or ended. I’ll go through the entire roster and I’ll put every section in alphabetical order.

Under Contract

First, the players that we know are under contract for 2023 from info mostly announced by the team. You can always find any contract info we have on the Roster Dance.

Eugene Ansah

Paul Arriola

Antonio Carrera

Marco Farfan

Jesus Ferreira

Sebastien Ibeagha

Geovane Jesus

Jesus Jimenez

Bernard Kamungo

Sebastian Lletget

Jose Mulato

Nolan Norris

Maarten Paes

Isaiah Parker

Paxton Pomkyal

Dante Sealy

Nkosi Tafari

Ema Twumasi

Alan Velasco

Options

Now we get to the meat of the story, FC Dallas holds contract options on all these 11 players.

With all apologies to The Clash, should they stay or should they go?

Player Our FCD Prediction Why or why not? Herbert Endeley Decline I think the return of Dante Sealy took Endeley’s minutes in the latter half of ’23 and I predict Collin Smith is going to take his minutes in ’24. Liam Fraser Pick up An inexpensive but solid roster piece. He’ll be 26 next season so he has a short window till his peak but I like his mental toughness and on any given day he can handle a start. Asier Illarramendi Pick up Please pick it up. My goodness. He can have Facu’s money. One of the best players we’ve ever seen here, even at 34 years of age. Sam Junqua Pick up What a value add he’s been. Unless the option is nuts expensive, pick it up. Honestly one of the best moves of the season. Amet Korça Decline Not enough progression for me at 23 years old so I would pass… Yet, he’s cheap and if FCD wants some roster filler they could do worse I suppose. Jose A. Martinez Decline Way too costly (~$800k) with a bigger physical leg/hip issue which means he’s rarely able to go 90 minutes. Plus he’ll be 31 in February. Time to move on. Jimmy Maurer Pick up In reality, this move is going to depend entirely on the progression of Antonio Carrera. If Carrera is ready to be #2 – and he very well may be – then Maurer’s time is up but, for now, I’ll assume one more season for Maurer… unless he’s ready to retire. Tsiki Ntsabeleng Decline The arrival of Asier Illarramedi dropped Tsiki down the roster and at 25 going on 26 years of age, the bottom of the roster is a bad place to be. The coach lost confidence in him about mid-season. Let the man go start for someone in the USL Championship. Jader Obrian Decline Down the stretch, Obrian outplayed Eugene Ansah. But in pure roster terms, they are the same player, on basically the same money, and both take an international spot… Ansah, however, is under contract and Obrian is an option. Facundo Quignon Decline Too much salary (~$900k) and too old (31 in May). With the green card, there’s a chance Quignon could return on a pay cut – $300k maybe? Collin Smith Pick up Geovane Jesus is going to be out of action due to the ACL tear till the middle of 2024 at least. FCD needs two bodies at right back. Smith had a strong season at Birmingham. Pick him up and figure out what to do with him when Geovane returns.

Up next?

Improving the team. We’ll run through some ideas on how FCD will get better in 2024.

And as FCD makes moves, we’ll dig into pure roster construction.

Jesus Ferreira celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Real Salt Lake, Sept 20, 2023. (Courtesy FC Dallas)