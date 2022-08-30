FC Dallas signs Bernard Kamungo from North Texas SC

FC Dallas today announced the signing of midfielder Bernard Kamungo to a new 4-season contract that runs through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027. Kamungo has scored 19 goals with four assists in 44 appearances over two seasons for North Texas SC

The 20-year-old Kamungo is from Kasulu, Tanzania. Born in a refugee camp, Kamungo moved to Abilene, Texas, when he was 14 years old through the International Rescue Committee.

“Bernie,” as he is affectionately called, played for Abilene High School. Spotted by Head Coach Eric Quill at an open tryout he attended with the help of his brother Imani Kamungo, Kamugo was invited to camp with North Texas SC last year and signed with the team on March of 2021.

Kamungo was spotted, signed, and developed through the USL-1 and now MLS Next Pro club. This signing with FC Dallas makes him the first true North Texas SC pathway to FC Dallas in club history. (3rd Degree doesn’t count Ricardo Pepi who was always going to be an homegrown.)

Kamungo became a U.S. citizen back in May so he won’t require an international spot with FC Dallas.

3rd Degree’s Take

Kamungo is mostly a wing and, in a positional sense, takes the roster job vacated by Szabolcs Schön. Bernie can also play some 9 and helps fill a reserve need that was highlighted this week with the injury to Franco Jara.

We’ve been saying for the last few months that Kamugo was the NTX player who was most likely to help FC Dallas quickly and this signing proves that take to be true.

Transaction

Name: Bernard Kamungo

Pronunciation: Kuh-muhn-go

Position: Midfielder

DOB: Jan. 1, 2002 (20)

Birthplace: Kasulu, Kigoma, Tanzania

Hometown: Abilene, Texas

Height: 5-9

Weight: 150

Nationality: United States

Languages: English, Swahili

North Texas midfielder Bernard Kamungo dribbles around the defender in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)