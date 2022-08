A draw for FC Dallas at home against Real Salt Lake is certainly better than the mauling they got the game before. Matt Visinsky was on hand to get us some pics. I picked a handful of the shoots he brought back for your enjoyment in this space. You can find more of his pics from this game here.

Matt’s also on Instagram.

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (#6) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon (#5) passes the ball upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas defender Nanu (#31) crosses the ball during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas defender Jose Antonio Martinez (#3) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (#12) runs upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal (#19) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola (#7) crosses the ball during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania (#18) passes the ball during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (#20) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)