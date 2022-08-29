FC Dallas welcomes Tigres UANL back to Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas has announced a September friendly with Liga MX side Tigres UANL.
The ninth meeting between the two teams will take place in Frisco on Saturday, September 24 as both leagues break for the final FIFA international window before rosters are announced for November’s World Cup.
The game will be streamed via the FC Dallas website.
The teams previously contested the Rio Grande Plate in four two-legged competitions, but have never met in a competitive game. Dallas twice won the plate on penalty kicks in 2006 and 2011. Tigres won both legs in 2007 before retaining in 2008 via a shootout.
2006:
July 19 – FC Dallas 2-0 Tigres UANL
July 26 – Tigres UANL 2-0 FC Dallas – FCD wins 5-4 in PKs
2007:
July 7 – Tigres UANL 2-0 FC Dallas
July 11 – FC Dallas 0-2 Tigres UANL
2008:
Feb 20 – Tigres UANL 2-1 FC Dallas
Oct 14 – FC Dallas 3-2 Tigres UANL – TIG wins 3-1 in PKs
2011:
Mar 23 – Tigres UANL 2-1 FC Dallas
Sep 3 – FC Dallas 2-1 Tigres UANL – FCD wins 6-5 in PKs