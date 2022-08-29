FC Dallas welcomes Tigres UANL back to Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas has announced a September friendly with Liga MX side Tigres UANL.

The ninth meeting between the two teams will take place in Frisco on Saturday, September 24 as both leagues break for the final FIFA international window before rosters are announced for November’s World Cup.

In 2006, FC Dallas and Tigres announce the creation of the Rio Grande Plate series of friendlies between the two clubs. Miguel Angel Garza of Tigres and Michael Hitchcock of FC Dallas made the presentation. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

The game will be streamed via the FC Dallas website.

The teams previously contested the Rio Grande Plate in four two-legged competitions, but have never met in a competitive game. Dallas twice won the plate on penalty kicks in 2006 and 2011. Tigres won both legs in 2007 before retaining in 2008 via a shootout.

2006:

July 19 – FC Dallas 2-0 Tigres UANL

July 26 – Tigres UANL 2-0 FC Dallas – FCD wins 5-4 in PKs



2007:

July 7 – Tigres UANL 2-0 FC Dallas

July 11 – FC Dallas 0-2 Tigres UANL



2008:

Feb 20 – Tigres UANL 2-1 FC Dallas

Oct 14 – FC Dallas 3-2 Tigres UANL – TIG wins 3-1 in PKs



2011:

Mar 23 – Tigres UANL 2-1 FC Dallas

Sep 3 – FC Dallas 2-1 Tigres UANL – FCD wins 6-5 in PKs

¡Le damos la bienvenida a los ‘Incomparables’!



We're facing off against @TigresOficial in an international friendly presented by @MoneyGram on Saturday, September 24 at Toyota Stadium!#EstoesTigres | #DTID — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 29, 2022

2006-2007 FC Dallas “Tigres Tribute” 3rd kit worn by Arturo Alvarez and Carlos Ruiz.