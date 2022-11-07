New Lletget long-term deal is now official

FC Dallas has finally announced the already reported new long-term contract for midfielder Sebastian Lletget. The contract runs through 2025 with an option for 2026 using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

The use of TAM should mean Lletget’s contract is above the DP threshold but he will not count as a DP.

“Signing a new contract here at FC Dallas means the world to me and my family,” Sebastian Lletget said via FC Dallas press release. “Since the moment I touched down in Dallas, the fans, the staff, my teammates have all just welcomed me with open arms.”

“I trust what is being built here and I want to be a huge part of it,” Lletget continued. “I want to help this club become one of the best, and I truly believe that we will. This is the start of an exciting time,” Lletget said.

Name: Sebastian Lletget

Connect with Sebastian: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 3, 1992 (30)

Birthplace: San Francisco, California

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Nationality: United States

Transaction: FC Dallas signs midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a three-year deal with club option for the 2026 season using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).