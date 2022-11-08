North Texas announces roster moves – five players under contract

North Texas SC has announced its roster moves for 2023. The club exercised contract options on two players. The club exercised options on Alejandro Araneda and André Costa.

We came pretty close with our predictions with “Chile” Araneda being the one player we predicted a pass on. The club also executed the buy on Carl Sainte we hoped for.

NTX declined the contract options for Blaine Ferri, Tomás Lacerda, Luis Miguel, Chase Niece, Blake Pope, and Felipe Carneiro. Paul Amedume’s loan expired and he will return to his respective club.

Of those, the big one is Blaine Ferri, who we thought was out of contract already. Given the problems with Ferri and the now departed head coach (that we reported on our podcast), it’s perhaps not a shock they didn’t pick him up. However, Ferri was by far the best midfield in the team and it’s a loss for the organization that a player we thought had made the first team roster last spring is now gone.

We also wanted Blake Pope to return.

This leaves North Texas SC with five players under contract for the 2023 season: Alejandro Araneda, Hope Avayevu, André Costa, Carl Sainté, and Pablo Torre.

Jose Mulato Update?

Low-key news hidden in here… no mention of Jose Mulato who was on loan from Deportivo Cali. It’s been previously reported that he was sold to FC Dallas & now has a “long-term” deal with the club. The lack of mention by NTXSC lends a great deal of credence to those reports.