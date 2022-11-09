FC Dallas trades for an international roster slot

FC Dallas sent $175,000 in General Allocation Money to Nashville SC for a 2023 international roster slot. This now gives FC Dallas 9 roster slots for the 2023 season.
FC Dallas used 10 foreign slots in 2022.
- Franco Jara
- Jose Martinez
- Jader Obrian
- Maarten Paes
- Facundo Quignon
- Alan Velasco
- Tsiki Ntsabeleng
- Nanu
- Joshué Quiñónez
- Szabolcs Schön
Schön has already been sold and the loan for Nanu and Quiñónez might run out, although we would like FCD to buy the latter.
But the club has also reportedly bought Jose Mulato who was on loan to North Texas SC from Deportivo Cali.