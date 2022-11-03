North Texas SC buys loanee Carl Sainté

North Texas Soccer Club has today announced the transfer of midfielder Carl Sainté who was previously on loan from New Mexico United of the USL Championship. Sainté signed through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

3rd Degree’s Take: Good move, Sainté showed some upside and potential in his limited run with NTXSC. Being just 20, this is exactly the kind of project addition MLS Next Pro is made for.

“Carl is such an exciting player for us and will be a key piece as we build our 2023 roster,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “He is a great person and a true professional who raises the level of the group every day. Already representing his senior national team at 20 years old, I believe he has the potential to play at the highest level. We are excited to see Carl continue to grow here at North Texas SC.”

“I am happy to be here,” said North Texas SC Midfielder Carl Sainté. “Since the day I signed on loan, I promised to myself to work harder every day so I could stay here permanently. I love the challenge, the team, and my teammates. I can’t wait to give it my all for North Texas SC.”

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Carl Sainté

Connect with Carl: Instagram

Pronunciation: Sain-tee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 181

DOB: August 9, 2002 (20)

Hometown: Grand-Goâve, Haiti

Birthplace: Grand-Goâve, Haiti

Nationality: Haiti

Transaction: North Texas SC exercise a permanent transfer on New Mexico United midfielder Carl Sainté. He is signed through 2024 with a club option for the 2025 season.

Carl Sainté with New Mexico United. (Courtesy New Mexico United)