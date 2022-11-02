Jesus Ferreira named to MLS Best XI

Major League Soccer named the Best XI for 2022 today and FC Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira was tapped for the team. Ferreira is the first FC Dallas player to earn MLS Best XI honors since Mauro Díaz and Matt Hedges earned the honor in 2016.

Ferreira was named the 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year earlier this offseason. Ferreira also topped MLS’ 22 Under 22 list in September.

Jesus Ferreira and his father David, the 2010 MLS Most Valuable Player with Dallas, become the first father-son duo to each be named to MLS Best XI teams.

“I’m excited. Obviously, these are goals that I wouldn’t be able to achieve without my teammates,” Jesús Ferreira said. “But I’m excited that I can be named in the best XI of the league. That’s another award that I take with me for this season and hopefully next season, I can keep working hard to make that best XI again and keep achieving other things. I’m just excited to be able to be on that top XI.”

2022 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire

Goalkeeper: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Defenders: Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC), Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Brandon Vázquez (FC Cincinnati), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

“Every season we want to be better. For me, my road has been a little difficult with 2020 been a rough year for me with only one goal scored, and then going back to 2021 where I can say that I broke out. Then this year was the best year of my career. It’s exciting to see that I can keep improving each year. I’m excited that I can achieve things this year that I didn’t know I could achieve before. I’m just excited that I can do things right and achieve objective personal goals that I have set for myself.” – Jesus Ferreira

FC Dallas All-Time MLS Best XI

1996 Leonel Alvarez Midfield 1996 Mark Dodd Goalkeeper 1999 Jason Kreis Forward 2002 Oscar Pareja Midfield 2004 Ronnie O’Brien Midfield 2008 Kenny Cooper Forward 2009 Jeff Cunningham Forward 2010 David Ferreira Midfield 2011 Brek Shea Midfield 2015 Matt Hedges * Defense 2015 Fabian Castillo Midfield 2016 Mauro Diaz Midfield 2016 Matt Hedges * Defense 2022 Jesus Ferreira Forward

* Matt Hedges is the only two-time MLS Best XI player in club history.