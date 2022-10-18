Jesus Ferreira named 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year

He was the favorite coming in and now FC Dallas Homegrown DP Jesus Ferreira has been named MLS Young Player of the Year for 2022. This is a fantastic honor that the young Colombian-American should be quite proud of.
Ferreira led FC Dallas with 18 goals in 2022 – tying the club record for a single season jointly held by Jason Kreis and Kenny Cooper – and added 6 assists, 2nd for the club behind Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola.
Ferreira is a virtual lock to make the US squad and man observers expect him to be the first choice starter in Qatar.
Ferreira is now tied for 3rd All-Time in FC Dallas history for goals with 36 at the age of just 21.
FC Dallas All-Time Goals
|Player
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Blas Perez
|36
|97
|Jesus Ferreira
|36
|114