This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, your host - Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick - go over the quality end of the season for FC Dallas against Sporting KC, dig into the playoff match-up against the Loons, talk over the joys this season as brought, discuss FCD's health and the timing of…

https://chrt.fm/track/D33137/episodes.castos.com/60d565780d5de6-60743127/27973/9a9ce05a-61db-4a40-9a73-267eab327a3e/181.mp3