Report: FC Dallas re-signs Sebastian Lletget to new long-term contract

According to a report by MLS stalwart Tom Bogert (see below tweet), FC Dallas has signed ’22 midseason acquisition Sebastian Lletget to a new long-term contract.

Lletget was on $900,000 for 2023, the bulk of which was being paid by the New England Revolution. Given the way MLS contracts usually work, Lletget’s contract – that ran through 2023 – would have likely jumped to a $1 mil base.

3rd Degere Speculation

Reportedly, this new deal will extend Lletget but we’ll go a step further and speculate that it was in exchange for a reduced salary number. Perhaps something in the $500k to 600k range. That way Lletget gets the added security of, perhaps, a three-year deal through 2025 and, in total, more money – say $1.8 mil total over those three years – than he would have gotten for the one year left at $1 mil.

If so, that’s a good bit of business by FC Dallas.

We should learn the length of the deal when FC Dallas announces this week sometime. The salary number we’ll get when the MLSPA releases salary info, roughly next May.

Sources: FC Dallas, midfielder Sebastian Lletget agree to new, long-term contract. Core FCD players Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco, Paul Arriola, Maarten Paes and more all sorted for the future.



Lletget, 30, arrived in a trade from New England over the summer. pic.twitter.com/gZf5JAfaJ7 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) October 31, 2022