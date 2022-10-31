Report: FC Dallas re-signs Sebastian Lletget to new long-term contract

According to a report by MLS stalwart Tom Bogert (see below tweet), FC Dallas has signed ’22 midseason acquisition Sebastian Lletget to a new long-term contract.
Lletget was on $900,000 for 2023, the bulk of which was being paid by the New England Revolution. Given the way MLS contracts usually work, Lletget’s contract – that ran through 2023 – would have likely jumped to a $1 mil base.
3rd Degere Speculation
Reportedly, this new deal will extend Lletget but we’ll go a step further and speculate that it was in exchange for a reduced salary number. Perhaps something in the $500k to 600k range. That way Lletget gets the added security of, perhaps, a three-year deal through 2025 and, in total, more money – say $1.8 mil total over those three years – than he would have gotten for the one year left at $1 mil.
If so, that’s a good bit of business by FC Dallas.
We should learn the length of the deal when FC Dallas announces this week sometime. The salary number we’ll get when the MLSPA releases salary info, roughly next May.
1 Comment
It’s hard not to question this. If he’s on or near 1m a year, this might be a weight around our shoulders for a few years.
He did very well for us and came in right as we needed the help. Fcd being in such a tight cap situation this season really limited our ability to make substantial changes this summer.