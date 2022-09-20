Ferreira and Velasco named to MLS 22 Under 22

Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco have been named to MLS’ 2022 edition of the 22 Under 22 list. Jesus Ferreira came in at number #1 – the 2nd straight FCD player to do so – with Alan Velasco landing at #10.

Ferreira was 9th on the list in 2021.

FC Dallas is the only MLS club with 2 players in this year’s 22 Under 22.

This is the 4th time an FC Dallas player has topped the list. Ricardo Pepi was #1 last year, Fabian Castillo topped the list in 2015, and Brek Shea took the top nod in 2011.

Not Eligible

Since some people might ask where player X is…

Paxton Pomykal, 14th last year, is now 22 and not eligible.

Justin Che, last year 16th, is no longer in the league.

Edwin Cerrillo turns 22 one week before the 2022 season ends and thus isn’t eligible either, which is a shame.

FRISCO, TX – AUGUST 27: FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (#20) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on August 27, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)